The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/americapapabear/status/1856339035855163752?s=46

The Video

The Thread

This brought to light the general plight of grandparents forbidden to see their grandchildren. We remember that from Covid and the jabs.

We personally know at least one relative who was told that unless she got the vax, she couldn't see her grandchildren. So what did she do? She got the vax and we will never see that set of parents and children - because they STILL have that faith in the jab, they won't see us.

Banned Grandparents

Tweets

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I am not a grandparent, but I know that being forcefully separated from a grandchild has to be absolutely terrible.

I pray that this isn't a trend.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Dear Father God,

Please help the grandparents who are separated from their grandchildren. Heal their hearts, and allow their prayers to have a lasting voice that intercedes for their grandchildren.

No matter where they are or what they're doing, let the grandchildren be protected, sheltered, and safe through these prayers, Dear Lord.

Bless the grandparents, Lord, heal their hearts and minds in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

Leave a comment