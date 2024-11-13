Banned Grandparents: Because of a Vote for Trump
Or Because You Didn't Get the Jab
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/americapapabear/status/1856339035855163752?s=46
The Video
The Thread
This brought to light the general plight of grandparents forbidden to see their grandchildren. We remember that from Covid and the jabs.
We personally know at least one relative who was told that unless she got the vax, she couldn't see her grandchildren. So what did she do? She got the vax and we will never see that set of parents and children - because they STILL have that faith in the jab, they won't see us.
Banned Grandparents
Tweets
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I am not a grandparent, but I know that being forcefully separated from a grandchild has to be absolutely terrible.
I pray that this isn't a trend.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear Father God,
Please help the grandparents who are separated from their grandchildren. Heal their hearts, and allow their prayers to have a lasting voice that intercedes for their grandchildren.
No matter where they are or what they're doing, let the grandchildren be protected, sheltered, and safe through these prayers, Dear Lord.
Bless the grandparents, Lord, heal their hearts and minds in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
Thank God i didn’t raise my children to behave like that. Can’t even imagine
Amen. Grandparents fill a huge space in grandchildrens' lives. We have this issue with several of our children. And we have many friends whose children withhold their grandchildren ....for whatever reason.
I grieve for our grand children for the lack of enrichment grandparents fill their lives with. It's a loose loose all around.