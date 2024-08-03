Israeli and American intelligence are expecting an Iranian attack on Israel as early as this Saturday. Source: https://sonar21.com/video-interview-friday/

What Happened

In the past 45 days: 1. The head of the political wing of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh- was eliminated 2. The head of the military wing of Hamas, Muhammad Deif - was eliminated. 3. Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr - was eliminated. 4. The commander of the Aziz unit in Hezbollah Muhammad Nasser - was eliminated. 5. The commander of the A-Nasser unit in Hezbollah, Taleb Abdullah - was eliminated. 6. The commander of the Khan Yunis brigade in Hamas and Muhammad Deif's right-hand man, Rafe Salama - was eliminated. Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/121945

Rockets from Lebanon Toward Israel

BREAKING - A barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel. Source: GeneralMCNewsTv on Telegram

Spy Swap: Russia and the West

A political analyst has evaluated the Spy Swap with West, concluding,

‘Russia is in the driver's seat’.

This was an unprecedented prisoner exchange that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the CIA agreed upon.

Political Scientist Professor Joe Siracusa says that this is a sure testament to Moscow’s “great return to power politics.” Professor Siracusa is Dean of Global Futuresat Curtin University. He said that no matter how Washington tries to tout the swap as a triumph of US diplomacy and human rights,

“nothing could be further from the truth.”

The political scientist continued, “Washington couldn't get the release agreed without the consent of the Russian President. What this tells me is that Russia is indispensable to international relations, to European-American relations. And frankly, it suggests to me that Russia is back in the driver's seat,” ❗️Russia's Kremlin reveals details of Russia-NATO prisoner exchange 🔶 Negotiations on the exchange were conducted between the FSB and CIA; 🔶 The children of illegal spies only found out they were Russian when their plane took off from Ankara, Turkiye; 🔶 The spies faced the real threat of being deprived of parental rights in their family. While they were in detention, they could only rarely see their children; 🔶 The US tried to influence an officer of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces who returned to Russia in the exchange; 🔶 Vadim Krasikov, who returned to Russia as part of the prisoner swap deal, is an FSB officer who served in the Alpha Group special forces unit together with others now working in the Presidential Security Service. Source: https://t.me/sonar_21/12031

The Real Reason for the Swap

🇷🇺Putin’s main condition for exchanging prisoners with the West was the extradition of Vadim Krasikov, writes The Wall Street Journal. Krasikov shot and killed former Chechen field commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin in 2019 and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Before the murder, he regularly visited FSB training bases and was well acquainted with Putin. They "were so close that they visited the shooting range together." He once told his family that Putin was a "good shooter." According to WSJ, since 2021, Putin has constantly called on the intelligence services to do everything possible to free Krasikov, which surprised even Western intelligence officers. They assumed that Krasikov was Putin's personal bodyguard. The publication's sources in the Russian Federation suggested that the two met in St. Petersburg, when Putin worked at the mayor's office. In Russia, Krasikov led a fairly luxurious life. He received about $10,000 a month and bonuses for what he told his family were “business trips,” wore designer clothes and had his nails done regularly. His family lived in a prestigious area of ​​Moscow, and his wife complained to relatives that her husband changed Porsches and BMWs so often that she did not have time to get used to them. After his arrest in Germany, he introduced himself with a fictitious name and never gave his real name. He refused to make any contact with the investigation and once told a guard: “The Russian Federation will not leave me to rot in prison.” Source: https://t.me/sonar_21/12032

American ATACMS Missle Wreckage

The press service of Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev publishes a photo of the wreckage of American ATACMS missiles shot down over Sevastopol Source: https://t.me/sonar_21/12044

US Navy Sends 12 Warships to the Middle East

US Navy sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in the region, according to The Jerusalem Post. The ships were dispatched to the Middle East, the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea due to the escalation of the situation in the region following the assassinations of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and Lebanese Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, media has reported. Source: https://t.me/geopolitics_live

Panic in Israel as People Board Flights

❗️Panic in Israel as many flee in anticipation of war with Iran. Source: https://t.me/sonar_21/12053

BONUS SATURDAY: The Simpson’s

Extra footage of the prisoners exchange between Russia and the US:

Source : https://t.me/sonar_21/12037

LET US PRAY

🙏 Holy Father God,

Thank You for listening to our prayers, for opening Your heart and ears to our cries for peace on this earth, Most High Creator.

We pray and intervene on behalf of those who worship Satan, that they may turn from their evil ways, repent, and ask for Your Mercy and Forgiveness, Oh Father!

Protect the innocent women and children, guard them with Your Heavenly Angels and shelter them under Your Great Mighty Wings of An Eagle!

We pray for our military officers and enlisted, that they return home to their Motherland, families and friends!

And we ask all of this in the Name of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Anen! 🙏

