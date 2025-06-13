Here is some information that may help you stay safe, especially if you live in a large city.

Map of “No Kings” Protests for Tomorrow

You can enter your zip code or address to see what is happening nearby. For me, I won’t do it because I guarantee you that they log them all — and then see the most popular or ones missing an event — and then send a protest there.

Is it just me, or do you feel the same way?

Look at the Midwest and Nevada, Idaho. Last year, an Idaho resident told me that they have more guns per person than any other state in the USA (11!).

I asked Grok for a list of all cities and states hosting a protest, and it is nowhere near the estimated 1,800 already listed:

Below is a list of cities and states hosting "No Kings" protests tomorrow, June 14, 2025, based on information from NoKings.org and related posts. Montgomery, AL

Anchorage, AK

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

Oakland, CA

San Jose, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

Monterey, CA

Vacaville, CA

Guerneville, CA

Napa, CA

Sonoma, CA

Sausalito, CA

Half Moon Bay, CA

Santa Ana, CA

Denver, CO

Aurora, CO

Hartford, CT

Washington, DC

Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Bloomington, IN

Evansville, IN

Fort Wayne, IN

Kokomo, IN

Lafayette, IN

Muncie, IN

South Bend, IN

Terre Haute, IN

Des Moines, IA

Louisville, KY

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Detroit, MI

Lansing, MI

Charlotte, NC

Newark, NJ

Newton, NJ

Paramus, NJ

Pequannock, NJ

Teaneck, NJ

Caldwell, NJ

Montclair, NJ

Rutherford, NJ

Weehawken, NJ

Jersey City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean City, NJ

Cape May, NJ

New York, NY

Las Vegas, NV

Columbus, OH

Clintonville, OH

Hilliard, OH

Grove City, OH

Pickerington, OH

Westerville, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Portland, OR

Albany, OR

Astoria, OR

Beaverton, OR

Bend, OR

Corvallis, OR

Eugene, OR

Florence, OR

Grants Pass, OR

Happy Valley, OR

La Grande, OR

Lincoln City, OR

Madras, OR

Medford, OR

Newport, OR

Prineville, OR

Roseburg, OR

Salem, OR

Tillamook, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Erie, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Conroe, TX

Cypress, TX

Katy, TX

Kingwood, TX

League City, TX

Sugar Land, TX

The Woodlands, TX

Arlington, TX

Burleson, TX

Carrollton, TX

Collin County, TX

Dallas, TX

Denton, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Frisco, TX

Greenville, TX

Kaufman, TX

McKinney, TX

Sanger, TX

Sherman, TX

Weatherford, TX

San Antonio, TX

Richmond, VA

Charlottesville, VA

Louisa, VA

Petersburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA

Seattle, WA

Centralia, WA

Des Moines, WA

Memphis, TN Note: This list includes cities explicitly mentioned in the sources for June 14 protests. Additional protests may be planned; check NoKings.org for a complete and updated map.

I questioned Grok:

The claim of 1,800 cities hosting "No Kings" protests on June 14, 2025, appears in multiple sources, including Newsweek and The Mirror US, citing NoKings.org. However, the NoKings.org website and related sources, such as Indivisible, list significantly fewer specific cities—closer to 100–200 unique locations across the U.S., as detailed in my earlier response. Some sources mention up to 1,900 events in nearly 1,800 cities, but no comprehensive list of 1,800 distinct cities is provided on NoKings.org or elsewhere. This discrepancy suggests the number may reflect planned events, including small gatherings, rather than unique cities, or it could be an unverified estimate. For a definitive list, NoKings.org’s interactive map (nokings.org/map) allows users to search by ZIP code for protest locations. Due to the lack of a verifiable 1,800-city list, I can provide the previously shared list of confirmed cities and states or search for specific locations if you provide a region or ZIP code

What People Say

Full breakdown: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/asra-nomani-2-1-billion-machine-behind-spontaneous-anti-trump-protests

Explore the Database: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16GChwHCZHjHuEsLkErMWBcuSqq4L616BjXsHZgZVang/edit?gid=636508532#gid=636508532

Database:

(Continued)

Almost 2,000 Events are already planned. Is your State petitioning its National Guard already?

Keep Your Eyes on God and His Promises! Stay Safe! Move to a Carry State! Grow Your Own Produce, and Get Chickens!

