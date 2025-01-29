Good vs. Evil: RFK Jr as HHS Secretary Confirmation is Today
Call Your Senators and Oppose Big Pharma, Bill Gates, and the WEF/WHO/UN
☕️ COFFEE CALL!! Find your Senators here and call them this morning! Confirm RFK Jr as HHS SECRETARY! 🙏
Stand up for a chance at fighting back against Big Pharma and Bill Gates.
Bill Gates is after RFK Jr., and so is the entire WEF.
And now Kennedy family opposition has become downright personal and inappropriate amid RFK Jr’s Confirmation Hearing today.
And it better go smoothly.
The Tweet
The Community Note
The Thread
Call Your Senators
WHAT I REALLY THINK
The fact that they don’t want RFK jr to get appointed as HHS Secretary makes me want to call my Senators.
There are also a lot of criticisms against him from his family. It’s disgusting.
And this:
This opposition makes me want to support him. And then there’s Nicole Shannahan, who says she is going after the seats of those who oppose him, naming these names:
You know that the opposition will fight, so thank you for fighting back.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Dear Lord,
Bless this man, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and if it be Thy will, confirm him today.
Our Father Who Art in Heaven,
Hallowed by Thy Name.
Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who have trespassed against us.
Forgive us our sins and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory, forever and ever.
Amen.
🙏
Amen to RFK Jr’s appointment & accomplishment
I am joining you in prayer.
I can not believe the lies Caroline is saying, HPV vaccines and other vaccines are safe and effective !