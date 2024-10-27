Take A Break and Help North Carolina!

Sweet Carolina!

Here's Shawn again, one of the heroes of Twitter/X who has continually helped the people:

DONATE FOR MORE SWEET MUSIC! And feel the love as you give it!

LET US PRAY

Righteous Lord,

We thank you for all that we have, even as many go on with their lives oblivious to concerns affecting the world. THANK YOU FOR GIVING US GRATITUDE.

We have everything we need, and we can live with much less, in the most simple way. THANK YOU THAT WE DON’T LOVE OUR THINGS.

We know people are without anything, and we ask You to bless this concert today and for the coming weeks and months! MULTIPLY THE DONATIONS!

Bless the donated money, Holy Lord of All the Ages! AND THANK YOU AS WE GIVE WHAT WE CAN! You have given us so much, we offer up our donations unto You! BLESS THE MONEY GOING OUT!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

