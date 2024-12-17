The Tweet

Petitions for Bevelyn Beatty Williams

I will go through the Change.org petition and then the GSG. The LIVE Action will follow in its own article:

Change.org

I am SHOCKED that they only ask for 75 signatures - and there were only 60 at the time of this writing! Why isn't this up to 75,000 signatures yet!? 👀 👇 😳

Source:

https://www.change.org/p/free-bevelyn-beatty-williams-from-unlawful-conviction-for-defending-life-inmate-36475-510

The Change.org Petition Info

The Issue Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a brave and committed Christian voice, is presently facing the consequences of wrongful conviction. Our sister in faith took a stand against abortion, especially within African American and Ethnic Communities, advocating for the lives of unborn babies. For her fearless stance, Bevelyn has been convicted for merely protesting against a Planned Parenthood. Notably, United States of America prides itself as a beacon for freedom of expression. The First Amendment guarantees our citizens the right to peaceful protests and freedom of speech, even when the perspective shared may be unpopular. In this light, convicting Bevelyn for expressing her beliefs appears to be a contradiction to this indispensable right, with a leftist judge & jury not adhering to the rights of law of the Land.



It is worth noting in 2019, 73.3% of abortions were carried out on black women, revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Why is it then considered a crime to protest this?



We affirm that peaceful protesting should not cost one their FREEDOM. Therefore, we URGE for the immediate reconsideration and cessation of Bevelyn's conviction. Let her stand as a testament to courageous voices, unafraid to challenge conventions for the good of the people.



STAND with us in defense of Bevelyn Beatty Williams and Liberty. Please sign and share this petition, DEMANDING her immediate release. This will serve as an invincible testament to our commitment to upholding free-speech rights, including RELIGIOUS RIGHTS, and safeguarding every life, no matter how small. Sign the petition. Sign the Petition HERE: https://www.change.org/p/free-bevelyn-beatty-williams-from-unlawful-conviction-for-defending-life-inmate-36475-510

I shared it to Twitter and am sharing it to you, also:)

HERE is my Tweet in support of Bevelyn’s petition. If you are on Twitter/X, please Tag me @TheRebelPatient for petition signatures, and I will share!

GiveSendGo for Bevelyn Beatty Williams

While the petition was a letdown, the GSG is NOT!

Support Bevelyn Beatty Williams fight for freedom! Today, on July 24th, at the Southern District Court, Judge Rochan sentenced me to 41 months in prison for violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. I was persecuted as a Christian standing for my beliefs when it comes to life. This is devastating news. Not only is this bond extensive for the accused crime, but she made it very clear in the courtroom that she was going to an make example out of me. The concern of being a young mother, and a stay-at-home mother, was completely disregarded. She told me before sentencing me that | was young and that I would not be defined by my sentence, before making a conscious decision to take me away from my two-year-old daughter for three years. I am appealing my case, fighting for my freedom, and trying to support my family during this time of crises. We will fight this case all the way to the Supreme Court if that’s what it takes. Please help me with this by making a donation today! ** We updated the amount of support due to the denied appeal to stay, we will have to go forward with me surrendering to jail and my husband taking care of Eleanor as a single father on the outside so we are adding 50,000 to support Rickey as he takes care of Eleanor while I'm inside** Source: https://www.givesendgo.com/BevelynBeattyWilliams

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We have lived in a very mad world, where good is called evil and evil is called good, as foretold in the Book of Revelations. What a time to be alive! Embrace it, work against evil, and stay together in unity, fighting for what is right!

I hope and pray that whenever I have a choice between good and evil, I follow good and God. Sure, I make mistakes and I stumble, but I get up and try again.

I keep my eyes on the heavens, not on any one political person or brand. I answer only to God and not to man, and no one can change who I am. I hope that together, you and I can continue to sharpen one another’s swords. Thank you for being on this journey with me.

We didn’t ask to be here, but here we are! Let’s keep this show on the road! And keep winning souls for Christ, as THAT is the ultimate battle: for souls.

LET US PRAY

Esther 4:14 ~ You were born for a time such as this.

Father God,

Thank You for choosing me to be here at this time. In Your infinite wisdom, You have prepared me for a time such as this. Continue leading and guiding me to Your Perfect Plan, Your fruition of my life for Your purposes.

Almighty One, we protect the babies. We pray and support others who have put themselves on the line for them. Holy Lord of Lords, bless them and keep them under Your wings. Prepare for them a wonderful room in Your house.

Let us keep our eyes on You. Let us seek only Your approval, Your love, Your life and purpose. Thank You for giving us Your Holy Spirit who leads and guides us, Lord. Let us keep listening to that still, soft voice.

Holy Spirit, You are welcome here. Nothing will ever come close to Your love. Keep Your presence near us, Holy God, especially Your divine love. Stay near to us.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

