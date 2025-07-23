I have previously written on how there is no such thing as “brain death”. Now we find out that at least in certain cases, they have certainly made an entire debacle out of an “organ transplant” — why they were not immediately shut down is beyond me. Why? Because you do this once and get caught — but how many times did you do it and not get caught?

Abbreviations:

ANR = Authorized Not Recovered;

DCD = Donation after Circulatory Death donor;

DSA = Donor Service Area;

HRSA = Health Resources and Services Administration;

MPSC = OPTN Membership and Professional Standards Committee;

OPO = Organ Procurement Organization; and

OPTN = Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network,

Emphases are mine.

Secretary Kennedy Threatens Closure of Deficient Organ Procurement Organization WASHINGTON—July 21, 2025— The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today announced a major initiative to begin reforming the organ transplant system following an investigation by its Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that revealed disturbing practices by a major organ procurement organization. “Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Secretary Kennedy said . “The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.” HRSA directed the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) to reopen a disturbing case involving potentially preventable harm to a neurologically injured patient by the federally-funded organ procurement organization (OPO) serving Kentucky, southwest Ohio, and part of West Virginia. Under the Biden administration, the OPTN’s Membership and Professional Standards Committee closed the same case without action. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HRSA demanded a thorough, independent review of the OPO’s conduct and the treatment of vulnerable patients under its care. HRSA’s independent investigation revealed clear negligence after the previous OPTN Board of Directors claimed to find no major concerns in their internal review. HRSA examined 351 cases where organ donation was authorized, but ultimately not completed. It found:

“103 cases (29.3%) showed concerning features, including 73 patients with neurological signs incompatible with organ donation .”

“At least 28 patients may not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated —raising serious ethical and legal questions.”

“Evidence pointed to poor neurologic assessments, lack of coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of causes of death, particularly in overdose cases.”

Vulnerabilities were highest in smaller and rural hospitals, indicating systemic gaps in oversight and accountability. In response to these findings, HRSA has mandated strict corrective actions for the OPO, and system-level changes to safeguard potential organ donors nationally. The OPO must conduct a full root cause analysis of its failure to follow internal protocols—including noncompliance with the five-minute observation rule after the patient’s death—and develop clear, enforceable policies to define donor eligibility criteria.

NOTE: The Five-Minute Observation Rule after a Patient’s Death

The Five-Minute Observation Rule in DCD organ donation requires a mandatory 5-minute waiting period after a patient's heart stops (and circulation ceases) to confirm death prior to organ retrieval. This is meant to ensure that the heart doesn’t start on its own again, as an ethical standards for declaring death in cases of organ transplantation.

You may ask, why don’t cells in organs like the kidneys, liver, or lungs die during this time period? It’s because under the right conditions, they have enough stored energy and resilience to survive a short interval without irreversible damage.

After minimizing this “warm ischemic time” without blood flow, the organs are rapidly retrieved and preserved with cooling or cold perfusion processes that occur immediately after this 5-minute period. This cold perfusion further protects the organs, ensuring they remain suitable for transplantation.

It appears that they did not wait the full 5 minutes to ensure the patient was really dead.

Additionally, it must adopt a formal procedure allowing any staff member to halt a donation process if patient safety concerns arise. Secretary Kennedy will decertify the OPO if it fails to comply with these corrective action requirements [PDF] . HRSA also took action to make sure that patients across the country will be safer when donating organs by directing the OPTN to improve safeguards and monitoring at the national level.

NOTE: You see this is a national problem of safeguards and monitoring that should have been nationally standardized decades ago. How could they not have already-existing national standards on this?

Under HRSA’s directive, data about any safety-related stoppages of organ donation called for by families, hospitals, or OPO staff must be reported to regulators, and the OPTN must update policies to strengthen organ procurement safety and provide accurate, complete information about the donation process to families and hospitals. These findings from HHS confirm what the Trump administration has long warned: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and reckless disregard for human life have failed to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HHS is restoring integrity and transparency to organ procurement and transplant policy by putting patients’ lives first. These reforms are essential to restoring trust, ensuring informed consent, and protecting the rights and dignity of prospective donors and their families. HHS recognizes House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie’s (KY-02) bipartisan work to improve the organ transplant system and looks forward to working with him and other issue-area champions in Congress to deliver reforms. Source: HERE.

The corrective action requirements ’ PDF is HERE and the screenshots are below.

Findings of note include:

Inconsistent assessment and re-assessment of patient neurologic function to detect changes that could be inconsistent with or unfavorable to DCD organ recovery. Multiple patients were documented as evincing pain or discomfort during peri-procurement events after OPO staff had either failed to adequately assess neurologic function in the setting of sedation or chemical paralysis, or had documented findings inconsistent with successful DCD recovery without change to the plan for procurement. Inconsistent coordination of care with patients’ primary medical teams, including a lack of clarity in the roles of OPO staff and healthcare teams in patient care. OPO records document instances of OPO staff preempting healthcare teams’ concerns about planned care. Inconsistent attention to independent decision-making authority of legal next of kin. OPO records document OPO staff approaching potential donors’ family members that they believed to be under the influence of illicit substances or lacking cognitive capacity to understand their role in the decision to donate. Inconsistent collection and coding of patients’ medical data, as outlined in OPTN policies, three professional best practices as well as internal policies and guidelines. A high proportion of patients for whom the OPO’s records show evidence of drug overdose or intoxication were described as having mechanisms of death other than drug-related. There was a higher frequency of ANR cases relative to total DCD procurements at smaller hospitals and hospitals serving more rural populations. A concerning pattern of risk to neurologically injured patients. Failure to comply with the Five Minute Observation Rule. Failure to have a policy stating who is a suitable candidate for organ transplantation. Failure to have a policy that stops progression of a donation if they identify a patient safety issue.

The Association of Organ Procurement Organization (AOPO) Standards and Interpretive Guidelines, January 2020, Sections CL 11.2-11.3 Link is HERE and This is What You See, Below:

"It was a big mess," Martin said. During his honor walk, a "ceremony of respect where people gather in the halls of the hospital as a donor is moved to the room where the recovery surgery begins," according to Health and Resource Administration, he woke up and began tracking his family members with his eyes. When his family noticed, they were told it was a normal reflex. His sister, Donna Rhorer, "knew something was wrong because he was looking right at her," said Martin. The organ procedure was called off and Hoover survived, though he suffers from brain damage and has minimal short-term memory, according to Martin. "He's able to walk, he's able to feed himself, he talks if you ask him questions," said Martin. "He just can't remember a whole lot. So you can't really hold a conversation with him. But he's there, and he's really funny too." Organ preservationist: Hoover awake before surgery Hoover woke up hours before the organ donation procedure was to take place, according to Martin. While a cardiac catheterization was being performed to test if his heart was healthy enough to be donated, he woke up. "He woke up in response to pain during that cardiac tap," she said. "Because when they go up through the arteries, it's really painful." After he woke up, he was sedated. "They shouldn't have given him any more medication," said Martin. "They should have just halted everything and took him back to the ICU at that point, but they didn't. So that's like the first red flag." The test was done at 9 a.m., and the honor walk was supposed to happen the same day at around 4 p.m. Family didn't know Hoover had woken up Hoover was hospitalized at the Baptist Health Richmond’s emergency room on Oct. 25, 2021 because of a drug overdose, according to local news station WKYT and NPR. He was in cardiac arrest for 35 minutes and pronounced brain dead, according to Martin. While the hospital believed Hoover was brain dead, the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, KODA, treated him as a donation after a cardiac death case. The day after he was admitted, his family was told that he did not show any brain activity, Rhorer said to WKYT. Hoover's family decided to take him off life support and were told he was a registered organ donor. Rhorer did not find out about what happened to her brother when he was taken into the procedure room until Martin called her and told her in January this year, according to KPTV. USA TODAY has reached out to the hospital for comment but has not heard back yet. Doctors walk out after signs of life shown Two doctors were present when Hoover began to show signs of life before the procedure in the afternoon and refused to proceed. "They both said absolutely not, and just kind of walked out," said Martin. An onsite coordinator called KODA regarding the situation and told them what happened. "I think she just expected them to say, 'Well, OK, let's take him back to the ICU and cancel the case,'" said Martin. "But they instead pressured her to find another surgeon to, you know, finish the case, or she would get fired." The coordinator, who Martin did not name, quit the same day. "It's important to understand that KODA had multiple opportunities to do the right thing," said Martin. Martin and another person involved in the case also quit because of the situation. "Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) do not declare death; we only proceed with organ recovery after an independent healthcare provider has officially declared the patient deceased," said KODA in a statement that was emailed to USA TODAY. "Organ donation is a life-saving procedure, and we remain dedicated to providing accurate information and maintaining the public’s trust in the donation and transplant system." The organization said it cannot comment on specific details regarding Hoover's case but is "fully cooperating" with the agencies investigating the incident. Organ preservationist said she was fired after sending letter to Congress Martin, who said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after her experience working with KODA, wrote a letter to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about being pressured to collect organs from a person who was still alive, The Wall Street Journal reported. Her letter was discussed during a hearing the committee held Sept. 11 titled, “A Year Removed: Oversight of Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act Implementation.” After the hearing, she said she was fired from her job with Paragonix, which specializes in making coolers used to transport donated organs. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is also looking into the incident. “Our Office has been in contact with advocates and members of Kentucky’s federal delegation regarding this horrific allegation," Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a statement that was emailed to USA TODAY. "In collaboration with our Kentucky law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, we will continue reviewing the facts to identify an appropriate response.” This story was updated with new information and to clarify the man's status.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Let’s start with the premise that there is no such thing as brain death: if you have a LIVE organ, the PERSON is ALIVE, even if their unconscious or brain injured. If the person is DEAD, so are the organs—and nobody wants them.

No one would EVER give permission to KILL them and TAKE THEIR ORGANS WHILE THEY ARE ALIVE — ALL Driver’s License permissions need to STOP. And to reverse it, not only do you need to be issued a new license in some states, but you need to have a letter of certification kept with your license, to show that you changed your mind.

And let’s end with the premise that the Hippocratic oath is yet another lie — so you aren’t surprised when doctors and nurses murder in hospitals.

When Have You Ever Met Someone Who Has an Organ from an ICU-directed Organ Donor? (Not counting a sibling donating a kidney)

Besides Steve Jobs who got a liver transplantation, I can’t think of anyone who I have ever known publicly state they got an organ from a LIVING DONOR — I have NEVER met 1 patient who was an organ transplant recipient from someone who was ‘brain dead’ — where do they all go? To the elites…

Your Best D efense? An Offense: The I Do Not Consent Form, Updated and Revised

We know you never want to go to the hospital. But guess where you’re going if you lacerated an artery in a car accident and are unconscious on a busy freeway? The ambulance arrives and where is it taking you?

Thanks to Scott Schara and the jury trial of Grace Schara at Our Amazing Grace , WE KNOW they can make their own rules and DISREGARD YOURS in a hospital — unless you have the right legal document protecting you. If you don’t walk out of the hospital, you consent to everything, so WALK OUT “AMA” or “Against Medical Advice” even if they threaten you will have to pay the bill with cash. They can make you a “DNR” or “Do Not Resuscitate” if they determine you are “futile” — and they can do so without your knowledge or permission. The ICU can then give you sedatives, amnestics, opioids, and anesthetics to cause you to go unconscious and stop breathing. They can also refuse to “reverse” that DNR if you are oversedated and need help breathing for 20 minutes — so you are drugged to death with Death Row euthanasia drugs… again, without your knowledge or permission.

I’ve printed our I DO NOT CONSENT FORM, and we got them both notarized — just to have on hand. We won’t deliver them to any hospital unless or until one of us is in their electronic medical record — and I hope that day NEVER comes! But if it does, they had BETTER NOT MESS WITH US! We keep a copy in our car and in case something happens to both of us, we have instructed (A TALL, BURLY) somone to fight for what we want — and don’t want!

CREATED BY AN “INSIDER JD/RN HEALTH LAWYER” and Laura Bartlett, sister of Dr. Richard Bartlett of the Budesonide Protocol, now it is updated by me, so it reflects our current world.

In the current document, your wishes now follow you if they “change beds”, like they did with Grace Schara: without moving her down the hallway to the ICU, they simply changed the “bed” from a regular bed to an ICU bed—without Scott’s knowledge or permission! This not only allowed a greater nurse:patient ratio of 1:1 (which is good), it allowed a “central line” to be placed in the arm and go up into the heart area to deliver bold drugs like dobutamine and atropine (after the Precedex caused Grace’s heart to dangerously slow down). Scott only found out about the “bed change” after Grace died and he obtained her medical records!

I will share with you that it has been translated to Portuguese, Mandarin, and now also to French. I am double checking the documents and editing them, having submitted them back to our translators for final review. When they are final, I will post these to you via my website, too — and thank you for understanding that behind in the back channels, I am constantly working to make the world a better place for all!

