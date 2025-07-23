The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine C's avatar
Christine C
9h

Bravo!! There are a lot of things I could say about this but bottom line is that this is long overdue!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
8h

No one who has lived through the codified medical abuses of the "covid years" should be surprised to learn of the widespread U.S. practice of the intentional murder of vulnerable prospective organ "donors" for profit.

It's no different from the Chinese practice of harvesting of organs from living religious minorities. Or Planned Parenthood's practice of selling the body parts of aborted babies, harvested before their murder.

Be sure to check your state's drivers license. Some states give you the option to "opt in" to organ donation. DO NOT CHECK THAT BOX if you wish to receive life-saving care in hospital.

Other states require you to "opt out" without clarifying that there will be an assumption that anyone who did not opt out is a willing donor. That is a deceptive way to take advantage of the public.

BE SURE TO INFORM YOURSELF OF YOUR OPTIONS and MAKE THEM CLEAR ON YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture