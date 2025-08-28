Opinion: Avoid Ambiguous Language Structure in Your I Do NOT Consent Form.

Recently, it was brought to my attention that there was another website that published a different version of the Caregivers and Consent document that stated:

“This Caregivers and Consent document supersedes any and all forms I may have been required to sign upon admittance.”

Here’s the issues with that language, in my opinion.

As a physician who worked with higher-level hospital administration, I quickly understood that the Board of Directors/Board of Trustees do not like ambiguity where it can be avoided.

Ambiguity — What does “ supersedes any and all forms ” mean?

Does “supersedes any and all forms” mean that this one document replaces, or maybe even nullifies, “any and all forms” signed upon admission? If the hospital interprets this language as a replacement for and/or a nullification of “any and all forms” signed upon admission, then a few problems may arise.

(1) Assignment of Insurance Benefits/Payment

The assignment of insurance benefits and the payment for your hospital stay, signed at admission, might be considered nullified. Take, for example, one health system’s clause in their past “ADMISSION ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND GENERAL CONSENT FOR TREATMENT” document (See HERE).

“Assignment of benefits: I hereby irrevocably assign to the Hospital and any practitioner providing care and treatment to me, any and all benefits and all interest and rights (including causes of action and the right to enforce payment) under any insurance policies, benefit plans, indemnity plans, prepaid health plans, third-party liability policies, or from any other payer providing benefits on my behalf, for and to the extent of the services and goods provided to me during this admission.”

Also see, in same document,

“Financial agreement: I hereby promise to pay the Hospital its full billed charges for all services and goods provided to me.”

The Board of Trustees/Board of Directors has a fiduciary duty of care to ensure that the hospital financials are clear, up-to-date… and enforceable. If the document is deemed to be a replacement for all financial forms signed at admission and/or a nullification of all financial forms signed at admission, then it is foreseeable you may not have made the proper the financial arrangements needed to obtain the hospital’s services. As such, it is not unlikely that the Board of Directors/Board of Trustees might direct the hospital’s attorney to pause a non-emergency elective procedure until financial arrangements are cleared up.

In practical terms, that elective procedure for which you got pre-authorization, and for which you arranged childcare, might be cancelled until you fix the financial issue. And worse, you may need to retain legal counsel to fix the issue due to the fact you may have directed that the document become part of the hospital’s legal record (See HERE).

And, finally, you might need to battle your insurance company and your workplace’s Human Resources/Benefits Department to correct the record so that insurance actually covers your elective surgery.

(2) Nurses Do Not have Your Consent to Even Take your Blood Pressure

Likewise, the statement “supersedes any and all forms” is problematic if interpreted as a replacement for and/or nullification of the General Consent for treatment.

Consider this language in a hospital’s General Consent:

“General consent. I understand that my health condition requires inpatient or outpatient admission. I consent to and authorize testing, treatment and hospital care at this hospital…by Hospital nurses…”

Again, the Board of Trustees/Board of Directors hold a fiduciary Duty of Care to ensure that the hospital is protected (and in this case, the nurses) from an accusation of unconsented touching.

The Board of Trustees/Board of Directors will most likely back up the

Hospital Attorney who pauses the elective procedure until consent for the nurses is clarified. Hospitals (and Hospital Boards) require clear consent parameters for nurses before the nurse initiates any non-emergency testing, including blood pressure testing.

“But”, you may say, “I didn’t mean ‘supersedes’ that way…I meant don’t do the things I say I don’t want but keep everything else.”

In truth, a hospital can’t read your mind to know what you did or did not mean. Because of that, they don’t know how to apply language that may appear exclusionary on its face or in conflict with other documents signed at admission. And furthermore, they don’t have the bandwidth to surgically divide what is meant by “supersedes” and how “supersedes” should be applied to “any and all forms.”

A Better Way to Say It

However, if the INTENT is to make your specific wishes valid and honored on the date the document is received, a more elegant and direct way of expressing this is found in the I Do NOT Consent form and letter (Seen HERE):

“Furthermore, the date this Caregivers and Consent document is received by the hospital/facility serves as the date I reaffirm my carefully planned and intentional wishes as described within this Caregivers and Consent document.”

In my opinion, this language helps keep the I Do NOT Consent form evergreen, despite the date the document was signed. The I Do NOT Consent form language is also compatible with financial documents signed at admission. And perhaps most of all, it saves the patient the headache of possibly needing to waste time fixing an ambiguous consent form when time may be of the essence.

For these reasons, I am using this language in my own personal I Do NOT Consent form. That language and form may be found on IDoNOTconsentForm.com.

