Mainstream media reports Covid tests up, hospitalizations of elderly up among seniors, while the CDC claims 130 deaths per week. Symptoms include a severe sore throat, congestion, fatigue and fever. THIS is amid the AAP breaking away from CDC recommendations, now encouraging shots for kids, and ACOG continuing to recommend shots for our pregnant women. Doctors continue to recommend testing, masks, and Paxlovid, and pharmacies report running out of shots such that some people try 3-4 places before finding one. The Covid tests and vaccines are somehow able to identify and protect against “Stratus”, respectively.

The ‘Stratus’ Variant

From The San Francisco Chronicle

California Faces a COVID Surge as the Stratus Variant Takes Hold By Aidin Vaziri August 26, 2025 Original article Aug. 26—California is once again wrestling with a late-summer wave of COVID-19, a familiar but unsettling reality now layered with political fights over vaccines and access to care. Across the state, wastewater samples show steep increases in coronavirus levels. Test positivity has climbed to 11.6%, up from 3.76% a month earlier. Hospitalizations remain well below the peaks of 2022 and 2024 but are creeping upward, especially among seniors. Nationally, about 130 people are dying from COVID-19 each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "California's in the middle of a COVID-19 wave, and statewide rates are among the highest in the nation," Dr. Matt Willis, former public health officer for Marin County, wrote this week's Your Local Epidemiologist California update. "Wastewater data show 'high' COVID activity in all regions of the state." Doctors say the surge is driven by a fast-moving subvariant, XFG, nicknamed "Stratus." "We should expect to see more cases in the community, later than last year, driven by Stratus," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. "However, I expect fewer hospitalizations and deaths than last summer." First identified in Asia earlier this year, Stratus has overtaken older strains and now accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. wastewater samples, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its symptoms resemble those of other Omicron offshoots — congestion, fatigue and fever — though many patients describe an unusually sharp throat pain, anecdotally known as "razor blade throat." "Most people showing up in emergency departments right now are kids under 18 — a pattern we've consistently seen during past summer waves," Katelyn Jetelina, a public health communicator, wrote in this week's Your Local Epidemiologist report. "This is mainly because of the return to school, which expands their social networks and creates more opportunities for the virus to spread." The timing of the surge is colliding with a federal shift that has slowed the rollout of updated vaccines. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, has delayed authorization of the fall COVID shots and dismissed the CDC's vaccine advisory panel. Local health officials say the result is confusion and dwindling supply. "We're in an unfortunate limbo, created by an administration that's uncommitted to vaccines, between the slow shutting down of '24-'25 vaccine availability and access to the '25-'26 version," Willis said. "This is particularly concerning in California as our transmission rates continue to climb." Medical organizations are breaking ranks with the administration. The American Academy of Pediatrics urged vaccination for infants and children, while the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advised shots during pregnancy. Both recommendations stand in contrast to new federal guidelines that limit eligibility largely to older adults and those with chronic conditions. The consequences are already visible. Parents may face hurdles if pediatricians decline to administer vaccines, and healthy adults under 65 could be forced to pay out-of-pocket if insurers follow federal restrictions. "If you want the added protection of the vaccine, it's available now — though harder to find," said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley. "Many pharmacies have run out or stopped offering it, so it may take some shopping around. I've spoken with people who called three or four places before getting it." Despite the uncertainty, doctors stress that the tools to blunt this wave remain available: testing when symptoms appear, masking in crowded indoor spaces, and early use of antivirals like Paxlovid for high-risk patients. "It's mask-wearing season, that is, if you want to avoid getting sick and/or missing back-to-school events and weddings," Jetelina wrote. "I started while traveling — in indoor crowded areas, like the airport — because I just don't have the time to get sick." FAQ: The Stratus variant What is Stratus (XFG)? A new Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus, first detected in Southeast Asia in January and now the dominant strain in the U.S. What symptoms does it cause? Similar to past Omicron variants: sore throat, cough, congestion, fever, fatigue, headache and, in some cases, loss of taste or smell. Doctors say many patients describe a harsher sore throat than before. Is it more dangerous? So far, no. The World Health Organization says the overall risk is "low," and evidence suggests Stratus is not causing more severe illness than earlier strains. Will vaccines still work? Yes. Experts say last year's shots and the pending 2025-26 vaccines should still protect against severe disease, though federal delays may make access harder. Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect newer variants? Yes, according to infectious disease experts. That's because the antigen detected by at-home tests "has remained fairly stable even as the virus mutates and new strains of COVID develop," Harvard Medical School instructor Dr. Michelle Chan said on the university's website.

The ‘Nimbus’ Variant

Every summer for the past several years, including this summer, COVID cases have increased throughout the United States as people spend time in air-conditioned spaces and as summer travel peaks. It is expected that COVID cases will continue to rise as kids head back to school, and then reach a peak in early September. “Most of those COVID-19 [infections] are associated with two newer variants being Nimbus and Stratus — these are the strains that are contributing to that seasonal surge that we’re currently seeing in the U.S.,” said Dr. Matthew Lokant, an infectious disease specialist at the West Virginia University School of Medicine. Here are the main symptoms of a COVID infection this summer and what you can do to stay healthy: COVID symptoms this summer look a lot like symptoms from earlier strains, such as fatigue, runny nose and a headache. “The COVID symptoms that I’m seeing in clinic aren’t any different this year than I’ve seen in previous years,” said Andrea Harmony, a family nurse practitioner in Philadelphia. These symptoms include fatigue, fever, congestion, runny nose and cough, Harmony noted. You may also experience body aches or a headache, added Lokant. Some people experience an upset stomach, too, said Dr. Sarah Whitley Coles, a founding member of Those Nerdy Girls, an online organization that’s dedicated to sharing accurate health and science information. A painful sore throat known as “razor blade throat” has been associated with current infections. “The more dominant Nimbus strain has had more reports of very severe throat pain,” Lokant said. The Stratus strain is also known to cause this bothersome symptom. “Patients have noted sharp, stabbing throat pain,” he added. Online, this is known as “razor blade throat,” Lokant said. It certainly is true that COVID can cause a sore throat, and a pretty bad one at that, but you shouldn’t let this symptom panic you. “It’s not more dangerous, but certainly people feel miserable, and so I’ve been encouraging folks, if you’re starting to have a sore throat, let me know because this could very well be COVID,” said Coles. Experts previously told HuffPost that a painful sore throat has been associated with COVID infections for some time, and while this symptom won’t happen to everyone, it’s important to keep an eye out for it and do what you can to limit the pain. This includes staying hydrated by drinking water and herbal teas, as dehydration can irritate the dry membranes in your throat, Dr. Carrie Horn, the chief medical officer and chief of the division of hospital and internal medicine at National Jewish Health in Colorado, previously told HuffPost. Certain COVID symptoms do require medical attention. According to Lokant, if you have COVID and notice certain concerning symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain or severe dehydration (which can look like dizziness and dry mouth), you should seek medical attention. Some people need medical treatment to get better, and people throughout the country are still dying from this virus. Also, if you test positive and are at high risk for disease, let your doctor know. You may qualify for medication. “If you’re in a high-risk group, you can always take a medication like Paxlovid to help reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Coles. High-risk groups include those over 65, pregnant people and immunocompromised people. Your doctor can help determine if a COVID antiviral medication is right for you, Coles added. “We know that a lot of people who would qualify for medications like Paxlovid are not getting them either because they don’t realize that this is something that is available to them and can be helpful, or because there is misinformation about it,” Coles noted. “I would encourage everyone to treat it as if there is a summer [COVID] surge, because we expect that there will be, or that we’re in the beginning of one, and to take the necessary precautions.” - DR. SARAH WHITLEY COLES Lots of misinformation claims that COVID is “just a cold,” but that isn’t true. It can lead to long COVID, hospitalization and even death, “COVID is dangerous, and particularly dangerous for folks who have immunosuppression, other chronic medical illnesses, or people who are older, and these medications can help reduce those risks,” Coles added. COVID symptoms can look a lot like the symptoms of other upper respiratory infections, which makes testing important.

NOTE: We know the test is a FAKE. Just because it’s negative doesn’t mean you’re not sick with “Covid”, and just because it’s positive doesn’t mean you are.

PCR tests are inaccurate. See HERE.

(Continued)

“I think with every new variant, there is this narrative that suggests that we could tell if someone has COVID based on their symptoms, and that the symptoms are significantly different or unique, but all in all, they appear to be undistinguishable from any other upper respiratory infection,” Harmony said. In other words, congestion can happen whether it’s COVID or a cold. “I would encourage everyone to test if you’re symptomatic,” added Coles. COVID tests still detect the latest COVID variants and can help you decipher if you’re sick with COVID or something else.

NOTE: In some countries, the PCR test is completely outlawed for purposes of getting back into your country (e.g., Ontario), or being quarantined. Also, be certain that IF you get a PCR test, they do it the RIGHT WAY by pointing the tip to your ears, not up to your brain, where it has killed people by puncturing the spinal dura and infecting the cerebrospinal fluid with meningitis.

Portugal outlawed PCR Tests for quarantine: See HERE.

(Continued)

If you do have COVID (and, really, any other upper respiratory virus), you should stay home and away from other people, rest and have lots of fluids, Lokant noted. And, again, if you’re high-risk or have concerning symptoms, get medical attention. There are several things you can do to stay healthy, too. To keep yourself from getting infected, “wear a high-quality mask, like an N95, in crowded indoor places ... wash [your] hands regularly and make sure that the folks around [you] are feeling well,” Coles said, and added that if a loved one tells you they have the sniffles, consider rescheduling that get-together.

MY ARTICLES ON PCR TESTING

The PCR Test can KILL you. See HERE .

The PCR nasal swab is designed for DNA sampling. See HERE.

Check out HowBad.Info provides more information. See HERE.

James Roguski’s article on PCR tests is HERE.

Fake PCR test on milk. See HERE (that attempt sure went away.)

(Continued)

Even before all of those preventative measures, make sure you have the latest COVID shot.

NOTE: Not even Fauci believes the Covid shot works:

“Vaccination is still, by far, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Coles. Updated COVID shots for 2025-2026 are expected to be available soon, although it’s unclear who will be eligible for these shots. With cases rising, it’s important to follow all of the steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors healthy. This is especially true because there is likely more COVID out there than what’s being reported by the CDC, experts say. “Our data is really poor, like how much COVID is circulating in our communities, we really don’t know. We’re not doing a good job of tracking it anymore, so it’s probably way underreported, and there’s a lot more COVID going around than likely we expect,” said Coles. “I would encourage everyone to treat it as if there is a summer surge, because we expect that there will be, or that we’re in the beginning of one, and to take the necessary precautions,” Coles added.

WHAT WE REALLY THINK: The Reaction to the Covid-19 “Stratus” Variant

After all, Fauci quietly published a paper saying the flu shot never worked and we should not have thought that the Covid shot would stop a pneumonia — because as Dr. Lee Lasik admirably and personally noted to Fauci, a shot in the arm can’t pass the basement membrane to end up protecting the IgA-laden nasal passages, bronchi, and lungs:

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Yet another contaminant, probably sprayed upon us. Those who can capitalize on it will do so, and they will take every opportunity to do so.

While doing our best to stay well, people like Dr Peter McCullough (who has The Wellness Company) recommends a twice daily nasal spray and gargle regimen:

But then again, Dr. McCullough has me blocked, probably because I called him out for having the wrong formula in his supplement:

My Article

Based on Dr. McCullough’s own research findings, I spoke to one of The Wellness Company’s Board Members two years ago, and begged him to get them to fix their Spike Support formula.

I’m grateful that it was done but sorry it was not announced, there was no offer made to repair any damage, and that so many people paid for a product that wasn’t even the right dose.

I don’t need the sprays or gargles, because I will not fear the air space or handshaking from the people around me. And I’m not alone.

Last night, we just got back from a family reunion in California and wore no masks on the plane — neither did virtually anyone else. The departure flight had 200 people on it… We had one connection in Phoenix, which had probably 150 people on it. Literally 1 in 200 people had a mask; it was extremely rare. Isn’t that great news?

The plane-traveling masses have no fear!

Have you traveled and noted the same thing?

Let’s keep our eyes on the heavens.

And thank you for telling your grandmothers and grandfathers, mothers and fathers, relatives and friends about the I Do NOT Consent Form, so they are protected from hospitals and facilities!

I have mine in a folder, and a copy in our car. Get her done! ;)

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank You for keeping us safe and healthy, and for healing our infirmaries! Keep us under Your wings of mighty power and peace, and let us exude Your love and light to all!

We pray for our elders, especially those with no visitors or family, that You protect them, Dear Lord! Keep them from being murdered in hospitals, WE BESEECH YOU!

Help us to do our part to increase awareness, to protect not only ourselves but those around us, and to live on this earth as You plan for a purpose.

Thank You For Another Day! Thank You for being The Way, The Truth, and The Bread of Life! Only You are worthy! Only You are righteous!

In the Beautiful Name of Jesus!

Amen!

