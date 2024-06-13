BEWARE: The WHO's Recent Agreement for the New International Health Regulations (IHR) State that When You Visit Another Country, They Can Do Whatever They Want With You During a Pandemic
Thinking of taking an international trip or embarking on a cruise ship to another country? You may want to know what may be ahead.
“All of the nations agreed, if our citizens travel to your country, well, you can do whatever you want to them, but when your citizens come to our country lawfully, we can do whatever we want to them.”
~ James Roguski, on the International Health Regulations that passed
Taking an International Trip or Cruise
Be Sure You Know PCR and Quarantine Policies
I am not sure how this holds up if you are on an international cruise, on an American vessel.
In Portugal, there have been foreigners who have disembarked their cruise, and then quarantined against their will in a hotel for days, based on PCR testing. Ask the cruise line or your travel agent if PCR tests are in play for possible quarantine - be armed with the Portugal Court finding that PCR tests are “unreliable” (FAKE).
If you have asked your travel agent or cruise line for this type of information, especially if you are boarding an “unvaxxed” ship, please add comments or message me.
Keep Safe in All Your Travels!
A mini-medicine kit might include quercetin, Nigella sativa (similar to ivermectin), quinine drops you can add to make your own tonic water (similar to hydroxychloroquine), vitamin D, zinc, green tea, and other natural remedies that work for any “flu” or SOMETHING like Avian Bird Flu. See my article on natural remedies:
Thank you so much for your informative posts...
What; me worry? The airports are checkpoints for shoe bombers and shampoo smugglers already... what's a poison nose swab and some delousing powder/innoculations? Cavity searches in China keep foreign travels to a minimum and a good reminder border fences are meant to keep you in - not out.