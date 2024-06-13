“All of the nations agreed, if our citizens travel to your country, well, you can do whatever you want to them, but when your citizens come to our country lawfully, we can do whatever we want to them.”

~ James Roguski, on the International Health Regulations that passed

Taking an International Trip or Cruise

Be Sure You Know PCR and Quarantine Policies

Share

Taking a Cruise: Be Sure You Know PCR and Quarantine Policies | Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash

I am not sure how this holds up if you are on an international cruise, on an American vessel.

In Portugal, there have been foreigners who have disembarked their cruise, and then quarantined against their will in a hotel for days, based on PCR testing. Ask the cruise line or your travel agent if PCR tests are in play for possible quarantine - be armed with the Portugal Court finding that PCR tests are “unreliable” (FAKE).

If you have asked your travel agent or cruise line for this type of information, especially if you are boarding an “unvaxxed” ship, please add comments or message me.

Keep Safe in All Your Travels!

A mini-medicine kit might include quercetin, Nigella sativa (similar to ivermectin), quinine drops you can add to make your own tonic water (similar to hydroxychloroquine), vitamin D, zinc, green tea, and other natural remedies that work for any “flu” or SOMETHING like Avian Bird Flu. See my article on natural remedies:

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack