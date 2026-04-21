This is part of the BPUSA Event Schedule!

“Beyond the ER Door: Was It Murder?” Laura Bartlett and My 8 Official Topics:

Evidence-Based vs Incentive-Based Violations of SOC (Standard of Care) Doctors Forensic View Let’s Talk about PREP Protocols – The Good, The Bad & The Criminal Beyond the ER Doors Be Prepared, Not Scared How to Advocate – Justice Begins with Recognition

The Theme: Justice Begins with Recognition

Please know that Betrayal Project USA was started by Gail Sieler, after she was a hospital hostage who required rescuing by her “Huckleberry” husband, Brad.

1. Evidence-Based vs Incentive-Based

The “Remdesivir” or “Ventilator” or “Hospital Killing” Protocols reportedly continue to this day, even though the Covid public health emergency ended on May 11, 2023.

True evidence-based medicine relies on rigorous clinical trials, peer-reviewed data, patient outcomes, and sound clinical judgment.

It asks one question:

“What does the best available science show will help this patient?”

Instead, during the pandemic, many hospital protocols shifted from evidence-based to incentive-based care . Plus doctors were so stupid that they couldn’t even tell you to take vitamin D nor would they prescribe doxycycline or azithromycin antibiotic. Remember they told you to go to the hospital only if and when your lips were blue.

Federal policies, including the CARES Act’s 20% Medicare add-on payments for COVID diagnoses, enhanced reimbursements for certain drugs like remdesivir, and higher payments for ventilated patients, created powerful financial motivations.

The “New COVID-19 Policies for Inpatient Prospective Payment System Hospitals, Long-Term Care Hospitals, and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities due to Provisions of the CARES Act” (1) specifically explains Section 3710 of the CARES Act, including the 20% Medicare add-on payment for COVID-19 diagnoses. See References for the Full Document

Additionally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provided waivers, regulatory flexibilities, and national recommendations during COVID-19, including telehealth and hospital-at-home care (2).

CARES Act hospital payment incentives for Medicare patients with COVID-19 (3) (primarily under Section 3710 and related provisions): Official Source: CMS MLN Matters SE20015 → cms.gov/files/document/se20015.pdf

Key Facts:

The 20% add-on (Section 3710) automatically increased the MS-DRG relative weight by 20% for any discharge with a qualifying COVID-19 diagnosis code (U07.1 after April 1, 2020).

Payments required documentation of a positive COVID-19 lab test (after Sept 1, 2020).

Average overall Medicare COVID-19 hospitalization payment was reported around $23,000, but rose sharply with ventilation or added treatments.

Hospitals and physicians faced strong incentives to follow centralized protocols — even when emerging real-world evidence showed high harm rates, kidney toxicity, or poor survival.

Spending by State and Year

The PREP Act further shielded decision-makers from liability, reducing accountability for outcomes.

When payment structures reward specific diagnoses, drugs, or procedures more than patient survival, medicine stops being guided by science and becomes guided by dollars.

Official PREP Act Document. The primary source is the HHS Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19, issued March 10, 2020 (effective February 4, 2020), with multiple amendments.

Direct link to the original Declaration: HERE (Published in the Federal Register, 85 FR 15198) (5).

This declaration (and its amendments) provides broad immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for “covered persons” — including manufacturers, distributors, program planners, hospitals, doctors, and qualified persons — for any claims of loss “caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from” the administration or use of “covered countermeasures” (drugs, protocols, ventilators, remdesivir, etc., used against COVID-19).

Families watched loved ones receive treatments that deviated sharply from long-established standards of care, not because the evidence supported them, but because the system incentivized them.

“Willful misconduct,” was an exception, but it has been very difficult to prove. Injured parties were largely directed to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) instead of civil lawsuits.

Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) (6)

Main CICP page (overview): HERE .

How to file a claim: HERE .

Claim submission portal: HERE.

This is the program that most injured parties were directed to under the PREP Act instead of pursuing civil lawsuits. It has much stricter criteria, lower compensation limits, and a more difficult approval process than the regular Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Justice begins with recognition: we must distinguish between care driven by evidence and care driven by financial or institutional incentives. Patients deserve medicine rooted in science — not reimbursement codes.

2. Violations of SOC (Standard of Care)

Violations of Standard of Care (SOC)

Rigid protocols overrode individualized clinical judgment and deviated from long-established respiratory care guidelines.

→ (General reference – ties into specific treatment deviations below)

Widespread Use of Remdesivir Despite Limited Benefit

Remdesivir was pushed as standard treatment even though major trials showed little or no mortality benefit in hospitalized patients.

→ WHO Solidarity Trial – Remdesivir Results (7)

Early & Aggressive Intubation

Protocols favored early mechanical ventilation over non-invasive oxygen support, increasing risks and complications.

Initial Restriction / Delayed Use of Corticosteroids

Dexamethasone was often withheld early on, contrary to later strong evidence showing mortality reduction in severe cases.

→ RECOVERY Trial – Dexamethasone Results (8)

Restrictions on Antibiotics (Obama-Era Stewardship Policies)

Strict antibiotic stewardship rules from the 2014 Executive Order and 2015 National Action Plan led to denial of timely antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections. → Obama Executive Order – Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (2014) (9)

Liability Shield via PREP Act

Broad immunity for hospitals, doctors, and decision-makers reduced accountability for protocol-related harms. → PREP Act Declaration (March 2020) (10)

How to Advocate – Justice Begins with Recognition

We must distinguish between care driven by science and care driven by financial incentives or rigid mandates.

3. My Forensic View

Forensic review of medical records frequently reveals a pattern:

Patients deteriorated rapidly after protocol-driven interventions that ignored individual disease progression, comorbidities, and real-time response.

What should have been individualized, evidence-based treatment became a one-size-fits-all algorithm heavily influenced by centralized directives and financial incentives.

Doctors who spoke out about these deviations faced professional pressure , while families were left questioning whether deaths resulted from the disease alone or from harmful protocol application.

Government lawmakers sought to punish doctors , e.g., California’s AB2098.

A true forensic examination demands honest scrutiny of these systemic failures. When protocols override clinical judgment and cause foreseeable harm, accountability cannot be avoided.

Medical experts, pathologists, and hospital policies

These loud voices saw inconsistencies and failures.

Myself. Not that my story is the most important, but I wanted you to know. When Gov. Newsom wanted to sent medical board spies into doctors’ offices pretending to be patients— so they could lose their license for not spouting the government’s lines, I organized the only opposition. On the last day, I organized a press conference with Dr. Len Saputo and many other advocates. 10 days later, I feel I was targeted and intimited by the California Medical Board. Not only did they send me letters but 2 medical board agents went to 5 places wearing black suits and guns on holsters in an attempt to drop off papers. Inside a handwritten envelope, they delivered papers requesting the charts of 3 patients— without their permission or approval, a direct violation of all ethics anc my patient:physician relationship, let alone HIPPA. Rather than violate my ethics or relationships, I became a Certified Tribal Practitioner and now help people with alternative therapies and empowerment to take control over their own lives.

Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell (Emergency & Critical Care Physician). Early whistleblower who argued that standard ventilator protocols were harming patients by treating COVID respiratory failure incorrectly— like Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) when it behaved differently. He publicly called for changes in ventilation strategy.

Dr. Kirk Moore . Rather than give Covid shots, plastic surgeon Dr. Moore was imprisoned and put into solitary confinement for giving salt water shots with full informed consent. I’ve extensively written about him and followed his case until it was DISMISSED by the DOJ via Pam Bondi.

Dr. John Witcher (Emergency Medicine) . Fired after attempting to stop remdesivir and switch patients to other treatments.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (ENT/Otolaryngologist, Texas). Criticized hospital COVID protocols, advocated for early treatments like ivermectin, and faced suspension of privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital for spreading what the hospital called “dangerous misinformation” about vaccines and treatments. She has treated thousands of COVID patients outpatient with claimed success and fought the Texas Medical Board over her actions.

Dr. James Thorp (Obstetrician-Gynecologist / Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Florida). Highlighted safety concerns with COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy, claiming significant increases in miscarriage, stillbirth, and other adverse outcomes based on VAERS data analysis. He has spoken out against hospital protocols and what he views as suppression of dissenting medical views.

Dr. Erik Christensen. State Pathologist who mentioned in discussions of COVID death certification processes).

There are many more, too numerous to mention but at the same time, there were not enough.

4. Let’s Talk about PREP

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, activated in March 2020, granted sweeping liability protection to manufacturers, hospitals, doctors, and other “covered persons” for any harm caused by COVID-19 countermeasures — including drugs, protocols, and vaccines.

This broad shield removed almost all legal accountability, with only the narrow exception of “willful misconduct” — a nearly impossible standard to prove.As a result, hospitals and physicians could follow centralized protocols without fear of malpractice lawsuits, even when treatments like remdesivir caused kidney injury or when standard care was bypassed.

The PREP Act effectively turned medicine into a no-liability zone. When decision-makers face zero consequences for bad outcomes, patient safety takes a back seat to protocol compliance.Justice begins with recognition.

5. Protocols – The Good, The Bad & The Criminal

Some COVID-19 hospital protocols had good intentions. Early standardization helped overwhelmed systems manage surges, and certain supportive measures like titrated oxygen saved lives in appropriate cases.

However, many protocols turned bad when they became rigid and one-size-fits-all. They overrode physician judgment, pushed early intubation instead of non-invasive support, delayed corticosteroids despite emerging evidence, and restricted antibiotics due to prior stewardship rules — even when secondary bacterial infections were present.What crossed into criminal territory was the combination of known harms with financial and legal protections.

Remdesivir was widely mandated despite kidney toxicity risks and mixed trial results. The CARES Act’s 20% Medicare add-on and higher ventilator payments created powerful incentives to follow the protocol rather than the patient.

Meanwhile, the PREP Act shielded hospitals and doctors from nearly all liability.When protocols rewarded specific treatments and diagnoses over survival, and punished deviation, medicine lost its ethical core. Families watched loved ones decline under standardized care that ignored basic principles of “first, do no harm.”

Justice begins with recognition: good protocols adapt to evidence. Bad ones ignore it. Criminal ones profit from harm while evading accountability.

6. Beyond the ER Doors: The OR, ICU, and Labor & Delivery

This is where the I Do Not Consent Form™ could have had maximal benefit, which still holds true today!

Once patients crossed the ER doors and entered the ICU, many faced a protocol-driven system that rapidly shifted from attempted recovery to end-of-life management. THEY DIED FROM THE PROTOCOLS, NOT FROM COVID.

Remember this was a time when the world was tricked that immunizations were the answer — until they started waking up. Was it commone knowledge that they wanted to euthanize people instead of help them live? Here’s an “Oops” TV newscaster who admitted it— accidentally:

Humans were being degraded, targeted, isolated, and euthanized.

The ICU

In the ICU, standard respiratory care was replaced by aggressive sedation. Patients were routinely given high doses of midazolam, morphine, and Precedex (dexmedetomidine) — drug combinations known to suppress breathing and accelerate respiratory failure. These were administered even to patients who were not yet terminal. High-dose IV lorazepam infusions contain propylene glycol as solvent, which can accumulate causing hyperosmolality, lactic acidosis, acute kidney injury, and renal tubular damage. Danielle Alvarez was given a pharmaceutical overdose of fentanyl by IV, bolus, and patches.

In the ICU, Patients were starved and dehydrated. This primed them for Remdesivir.

Remdesivir caused kidney failure by using sulfobutylether-β-cyclodextrin (SBECD, or Captisol) as the main solubilizing excipient. SBECD is renally cleared and can accumulate in patients with reduced kidney function (eGFR <30 mL/min), potentially contributing to toxicity. This is why labeling recommends caution/monitoring or avoidance in severe renal impairment.

Antibiotics were withheld.

Premature intubation further compounded the harm.

In the ICU, ventilators were placed when they were not necessary. Families were lied to, by being told that their family member just needed to “rest” on the ventilator— there is no such thing.

In the ICU, patients were vaccinated without consent. At Riverside Community Hospital, a whistleblower said the unvaccinated ICU patients were given nonconensual Covid shots.

Families were locked out while “comfort care” protocols took over. Some watched as an IV drug was given and their family member CODED and died in front of them. This was Andy Kotsanis, with his father, Dr. “Gus” Kotsanis.

The Final Blow— Organ Procurement

T.J. Hoover (woke/moved in OR, survived): HERE.

Misty Hawkins (cut open, heart still beating):

NYT report: HERE.

Instagram summary:

HHS investigation (28+ patients possibly alive at start):

The OR

Even in the Operating Rooms, betrayal continued. Whistleblower nurses reported that unvaccinated patients under anesthesia were secretly given COVID-19 shots. Vague consent language like “biologics” was used to administer vaccines without explicit patient knowledge or permission— of note, the I Do Not Consent Form™ takes this into consideration.p

Nursing Homes. What should have been places of healing and recovery — the ICU, OR, and Nursing Homes, — became zones where protocols overrode consent, clinical judgment, and the fundamental oath to “do no harm.”

Labor & Delivery

Posts discuss or share personal stories of patients (mothers) who died during or shortly after labor & delivery in the COVID era. These often involve hospital protocols, COVID illness, or related circumstances:

Pregnant lady gets a forced Covid shot in the hospital.

Detailed testimony about Jessica at Trinity Hospital (forced Remdesivir, ventilation, emergency C-section against her wishes; she died, baby survived):



Trinity Hospital case reference (December 2021 death during/after delivery):



Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez (gave birth to baby Heaven while COVID-positive; died of heart attack on life support shortly after, never held her newborn):



Lacy Hutchison (8 months pregnant healthcare worker; baby delivered by C-section, she died; attributed to COVID but raised questions about protocols and vaccination status in discussions): HERE. (Note: the post is from 2023 referencing the 2021 case)

Justice starts with recognition, and you need to look at BOTH the medical AND BILLING RECORDS of anyone who died in the hospital.

7. Be Prepared, Not Scared

Our peace of mind comes from God. He is the One who gives us THE PEACE WHICH SURPASSES ALL UNDERSTANDING.

While we count on God for our health, it sure helps to have a written document that goes into your chart and bypasses the ER doctor and nurse.

Thanks to the “Hospital Insider, Lawyer and Registered Nurse”, we have the I Do Not Consent Form™.

I absolutely endorse the I Do Not Consent Form™ because I know how hospitals work. It can be used in any department: the ER, OR, ICU, and Labor & Delivery. It can also be used in Surgi-Centers and Nursing Homes, any facility where you have a chart.

Really, really, really try to print out this document TODAY.

Leave it on your desk and fill it out while you listen here to how it is used:

Then go to the bank and get it notarized for FREE.

If you’re hospitalized, deliver it as instructed.

THIS could save your life by avoiding protocols that give Remdesivir or put people on ventilators. But don’t surprise your family or caregiver with it.

LOOK THEM IN THE EYES and tell them this is what YOU want and do not want. If needed, make sure they will FIGHT FOR YOU to save your life.

If you have the I Do Not Consent Form™ , you avoid having to use the Hospital Hostage Hotline!

Also run by Laura Bartlett, this is a 24/7 patient advocate and FREE service that helps save lives.

Add this to your Phone Contacts: THE HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE.

8. How to Advocate – Justice Begins with Recognition

Advocacy starts with the simple but powerful act of recognition.

The Betrayal Project USA is maing this clear during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Because once Medical Crime Victims are formally recognized as victims of crime, the harm can no longer be ignored.

A crime acknowledged must be addressed.

Here’s how you can advocate right now:

Add your loved one’s name and story to the Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall — so they are remembered and counted: HERE. Sign the Proclamation for Victims of Medical Crimes and share it widely: HERE. Document and Report the Medical Crime — you don’t need perfect records. If something felt wrong, that is enough to begin: HERE. It guides you to the appropriate intake form based on what happened:

Hospital Protocols (harm or death from COVID-era hospital protocols, coercion, or “standard of care” issues): → HERE .

COVID Shots / Vaccine Injury (including injuries, deaths, or pregnancy losses): → HERE .

Other Institutional or Medical Betrayal (any other medical harm, neglect, or institutional betrayal): → HERE.

Share your testimony — turn personal pain into public truth: HERE.

The goal is clear: create an undeniable pattern that demands investigation and accountability.

Recognition is not the end — it is the beginning. When thousands of families stand together and say “this was a crime,” the silence breaks.

Justice starts with recognition.

References

New COVID-19 Policies for Inpatient Prospective Payment System Hospitals, Long-Term Care Hospitals, and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities due to Provisions of the CARES Act: HERE. CMS Website on Infectious Diseases. HERE. CARES Act hospital payment incentives for Medicare patients with COVID-19 (primarily under Section 3710 and related provisions): Official Source: CMS MLN Matters SE20015 → cms.gov/files/document/se20015.pdf State-by-State Breakdown: Delivery of Initial $30 Billion of CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund: HERE. Direct link to the original Declaration: HERE (Published in the Federal Register, 85 FR 15198). Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) Main CICP page (overview): HERE .

How to file a claim: HERE .

Claim submission portal: HERE. Widespread Use of Remdesivir Despite Limited Benefit: HERE. Initial Restriction / Delayed Use of Corticosteroids: HERE. Restrictions on Antibiotics (Obama-Era Stewardship Policies). 2014 Executive Order and 2015 National Action Plan: HERE. Liability Shield via PREP Act: HERE.



WHAT I REALLY THINK

Every doctor and nurse— and hospital administrator— who allowed these murders to take place have a special place in hell separated from the love and presence of God. Unless they confess their sin to God and ask for forgiveness, they will immeasurably suffer throughout eternity.

I hope that after this week, MEDICAL CRIMES go off the charts in incidence and complaint filings, and that these doctors are HELD ACCOUNTABLE— as well as the hospitals.

I know that perhaps the worst state is Florida, with its “FREE KILL” law that allows doctors who allow agregious medical practices to get away with it, both civilly and criminally. I hope that we as a nation can demand accountability and stop laws that benefit big insurance and big hospitals.

Those like Mom Cindy Jenkins did not realize how bad this situation is, and it’s been going on since 1990! Lord, help us change things to value all human lives!

If You Live in Florida: Listen and learn. Read and know. SHARE!!!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

I come to You with a heavy heart for all who have been murdered in hospitals and nursing home. Bring this to LIGHT! Let our voices SHOUT FROM THE ROOFTOPS!

Help me provide healing! Help me listen with intent and compassion, no matter how much it hurts my heart!

Let us take what was meant for evil and turn it into THE SAVING OF MANY LIVES! HOLY LORD GOD OF ALL THE AGES, OF ALL CREATION AND ALL THAT LIVES AND BREATHES, HEAR OUR PRAYER!

Holy Spirit, calm my soul. Give me the PEACE WHICH SURROUNDS ALL UNDERSTANDING! HELP ME COPE BY FIGHTING THIS SPIRITUAL BATTLE WITH THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT THAT STAYS FOREVER SHARP AND READY TO BATTLE!

HELP ME FIGHT FOR THE OPPRESSED, THE MURDERED, THE FORGOTTEN, THOSE WHO SUFFER GREATLY, HOLY GOD OF MY LIFE! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE THE MOST HIGH! ONLY YOU GIVE MERCY AND ONLY YOUR SON OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST JUDGES THE LIVING AND THE DEAD!

Use me, guide me, comfort me with Your Holy Spirit, so that I may be made STRONGER for YOUR PURPOSES on earth!

I ask this in the Mighty Name of JEsus, THE NAME ABOVE ALL NAMES!

AMEN.