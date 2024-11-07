Biden Congratulates Trump by Phone, Gives Address Tomorrow at 11 am EST | 10 am CST | 8 am PST
7 Hours Ago, 3.9 Million Views
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/dramaalert/status/1854249440518795686?s=46
The Thread
CAUTION: Harsh language.
The Video
The Video
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Thank you for praying for our country.
It’s fantastic Trump won but it all seemed to easy. These evil people aren’t just going to slither away to lick their wounds. I think this is the calm before the real storm. Praying for Trump’s security team and that it’s the best private security money can buy because the secret service is compromised!!