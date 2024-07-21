Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for President
It's Not in the Official Letter ~ Biden Said it In a Tweet
Source: https://x.com/joebiden/status/1815087772216303933?s=46
The Thread
And a final word…
How can President Biden, being mentally incapacitated, endorse anyone?
Biden isn't mentally incapacitated: he's dead. He died before the 2020 election, and my guess is he was executed for crimes against children.