Addendum 7/22/24: Here is a video confirming the Las Vegas hospital was put on “medical”, not “surgical” or “trauma” alert. This aligns with something like a stroke, instead of something like appendicitis.

A Medical Emergency

Multiple sources recently reported security-assisted ambulances seen amidst the Presidential motorcade in Las Vegas.

This is seemingly offset by a letter on Biden's health as written by his personal doctor of osteopathy, Kevin C. O’Connor, D.O. (A letter which Trump had specifically requested, and which was provided on White House Stationary)

Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Letter-7.21.24.pdf

NOTE: The Presidebt’s physician is a doctor of osteopathy (D.O.), and not an allopathic medical doctor (M.D.).

Here is my summary of different types of providers. A main difference between doctors of allopathic and osteopathic medicine is that the former is Rockefeller medicine and the latter is holistic and nutrition-baded, also employing spine and extremity manipulations instead of pain medicine.

After Dropping Out of the Presidential Race, Biden Canceled Nine Trips to Recover from Covid

Source: https://nypost.com/2024/07/22/us-news/biden-cancels-nine-trips-extends-delaware-stay-after-dropping-out/

According to the above article,

“The president’s next scheduled trip is tentatively set for July 31, where Biden will travel with Vice President Kamala Harris to an yet to be disclosed location, according to the White House source.”

Laura Loomer

🚨🚨🚨 If Biden does return by Wednesday, the press won’t be allowed to get too close to him. Biden’s staff have been keeping him isolated because he suffered a Transient ischemic attack (TIA) on top of his existing deteriorating condition and dementia and previous medical emergency on July 5th. When someone has a TIA, they have to be monitored for at least 72 hours because many people who have TIAs have full blown strokes 72 hours later. Saying Biden has COVID (an excuse and obvious lie by his staff) has bought his staff time to cover up the TIA and monitor Biden. At this point in time, his staff are protecting themselves more than Biden. You will notice more restrictions in Biden’s facial movements this week, and you will also notice more restricting speech. Biden will likely have a lisp when he speaks now as a result of the TIA. That’s why his voice was slurred today on the “call” with Kamala that many people are saying was pre -recorded. Joe Biden is dying and his staff are rapidly trying to delegate and transition power. Biden will likely die before January 2025. That’s how sick he is. Source: https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/1815598525331157131?s=46

Charlie Kirk

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to "medivac" POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP. Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead. I didn't think too much about this lead, seemed too wild to be true, but given that Joe Biden has been out of public sight for days and dropped out of the race via an 𝕏 post, and his brother James indicated health was a factor, I'm beginning to grow more curious if COVID or something else has been more serious than reported. If anyone with LV Metro has information, please email Freedom@CharlieKirk.com. I want to hear if there is more to the official story than what they're telling us. Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1815415066508071418?s=46

Paxlovid

The use of Paxlovid for Covid has been a source of great contention and controversy among alternative doctors.

Paxlovid’s problems include that it has severe drug interactions with over 40 drugs, including statins. It can be toxic to both the liver and kidneys, and is made of an HIV drug that comes with a black-box warning. It has a terrible metallic taste, is poorly tolerated, and the main reason it is disliked by alternative doctors is because it has a whopping 20% chance of leading to reinfection with a “rebound”, second case of Covid.

Let's not forget that it costs $1200.00.

During my three years of Covid prescribing before surrendering my medical license back to the state of California, I never once prescribed Paxlovid. Three thousand people later, there were zero deaths. The only two people who died were no longer “mine” ~ they were hospitalized, received Remdesivir, placed on a ventilator, and then died.

Thank you for reading my writings!

Reference

Package Insert for Paxlovid, Manufactured by Pfizer

NOTE: Compare this insert with the package insert for the Covid jab, which was blank. In writing was, “This page is left intentionally blank.” - See Sen. Ron Johnson’s Round Table Presentation below.

Source: https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=16474

vs.

Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable Showing Covid Jab Package Insert was Left Intentionally Blank

Image:

