So many people are sharing this video with the wrong accusation, that Biden wants Trump to go to jail before the elections.

We know Biden is old, but at least he made an effort to clarify and correct himself. In the meantime, the media is doing what it does best: spewing propaganda to create angst and retaliation - no, to spew hatred.

They are trying to get us to hate one another.

Expect power outages on Election Day, a cybersecurity nightmare, food shortages, and riots. Expect wars and rumors of wars. Prepare as best as you can. Also donate to North Carolina and anywhere that you feel has a reliable reputation.

Don't go out rioting. On September 27, 2024, the DoD reinstated document 5420.01, allowing them to use deadly force in the case of a perceived threat.

Don't let them pit us against one another.

The Video

You have to watch to the end. Be patient. The very end.

BIDEN,

“He is talking about doing away with the entire Department of Education… He's talking… he means it. this is not a joke! This is the guy who also wants to place every civil servant, every single one… He thinks he has a right… he has a version of the Supreme Court ruling on immunity, to be able, if need be, if he (what is the case - unintelligible) - to actually eliminate, physically, shoot, kill, someone who is… needs to be a… threat to I mean… So, I know this sounds bizarre. Sounds like… if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up. “We gotta lock him up!”

… AND THEN THERE IS A PAUSE. THIS is the part that EVERYONE HAS MISSED!

… YOU CAN CLEARLY HEAR HIM SAY…

“… politically lock him up.”

… because it is only the Truth that sets us free!

