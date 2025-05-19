Caution: Foul language.

What Biden Said

In 2022:

The Video

The Announcement

What Others Say

The Thread

The Tweet

The Thread

It’s an Old Cancer

The Tweet

The Video

He had the cancer since the beginning of this Presidency.

“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

The Thread

The Backlash

To access the tweet, please click on it.

The Video

THERE YOU HAVE IT!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Where’s Biden’s doctor?

JAIL HIM!

Let Us Pray

Lord of All,

Forgive us our sins. We love and adore You, Holy Creator of All that Breathes!

Help us come to terms with our world, and thank You for putting us here during these times. Let us rest in Your word, knowing that You have a plan for our lives, and You have prepared us for today and tomorrow.

No matter the doom, no matter the gloom, we will continue to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

Keep us STRONG IN YOU! LET US ONLY LOOK AT THE HEAVENS! You Never Fail! You keep us strong! You are standing by our side!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment