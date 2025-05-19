Biden's Prostate Cancer
What Biden Said, The Workup for Prostate Cancer, What Others Think, and What I Really Think
Caution: Foul language.
What Biden Said
In 2022:
Source: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1924504255198564436
The Video
The Announcement
Link: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1924221352984097150
What Others Say
Link: https://x.com/Chicago1Ray/status/1924456970905370847
The Thread
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/NobleOne/status/1924238885862654334
The Thread
It’s an Old Cancer
The Tweet
Link: https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1924466571139055836
The Video
He had the cancer since the beginning of this Presidency.
“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”
The Thread
The Backlash
To access the tweet, please click on it.
The Video
THERE YOU HAVE IT!
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Where’s Biden’s doctor?
JAIL HIM!
Let Us Pray
Lord of All,
Forgive us our sins. We love and adore You, Holy Creator of All that Breathes!
Help us come to terms with our world, and thank You for putting us here during these times. Let us rest in Your word, knowing that You have a plan for our lives, and You have prepared us for today and tomorrow.
No matter the doom, no matter the gloom, we will continue to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!
Keep us STRONG IN YOU! LET US ONLY LOOK AT THE HEAVENS! You Never Fail! You keep us strong! You are standing by our side!
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry. Thank you for being a free or paid subscriber. Ed has bladder cancer removal on Friday. Will keep you updated.
If they want to go with the ..." it wasn't there last year..." reason, then every MAHA mouthpiece should be throwing the blame on the mRNA shot. Never let a crisis go to waste.
The six foot three Biden looked pretty good, whoever that guy was.