We felt the settling mood and took down our Trump signs today.

Hardly ever do we see a tweet with 9 million views. And growing fast.

This is incredible! Hold on to your seat!

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1854565898704896146?s=46

Video

The Thread

What a surprise!

What happened?

Biden's Revenge

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Yes, they had outed him in a coup, sending Kamala Harris in as the only Democratic candidate and without any vote by anyone. Duh.

This was the Big Cheat that gullible and unquestioning people fell for. They were ready to let the government control them.

Maybe now, they can see.

Maybe more people will open their eyes. We can certainly pray for that.

In the meantime, watch Hollywood move out of the country, people go to jail, tapes released.

What more?

And what happened to the 20 million votes?

LET US PRAY

Holy, Mighty God,

We come to you and ask you to keep blessing our lives, our families, and our spirits as You do. Thank you for this day, for this unexpected turn, and for keeping our faith growing.

Let us not be tossed to and fro, but keep our eyes on You!

Thank You for Your sense of humor, and for watching our backs. May we sleep tonight with Your peace, which surpasses all understanding.

And together we proclaim HOW GREAT THOU ART!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

⬆️ How Great Thou Art spontaneously sung at after-party for Trump’s election win.

