Since last year, tere has been a lot of talk about a future pandemic predicted by Bill Gates, one that will involve an enterovirus:

IN 2022, GATES, JOHNS HOPKINS AND THE WHO ANNOUNCED THE NEXT PANDEMIC

Here is a 2024 video on the “next pandemic”.

The Transcript

What is Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome (SEERS)? We created this video to cover the medical definition and provide a brief overview of this topic. 💥What is SEERS? [Full Guide] ➜ ➜ ➜ https://bit.ly/3oW3QPY ➡️ Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome (SEERS): Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome (SEERS) is a hypothetical disease, as there is no known condition with this specific name. However, it appears to be a combination of terms related to respiratory infections and enteroviruses. ➡️ Enteroviruses. Enteroviruses are a group of RNA viruses that include polioviruses, coxsackieviruses, echoviruses, and others. They can cause a variety of illnesses, such as hand, foot, and mouth disease, meningitis, and encephalitis. Some enteroviruses can also cause respiratory infections, but these are typically not as severe as other respiratory illnesses, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Both SARS and MERS are caused by coronaviruses and can lead to severe respiratory infections, causing symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. SARS emerged in 2002–2003, while MERS was first reported in 2012. Both have been associated with high mortality rates and global public health concerns. ➡️ Epidemiology. In our hypothetical scenario, SEERS emerges in a densely populated urban area, rapidly spreading through respiratory droplets and close person-to-person contact. The virus would likely demonstrate a high reproduction number (R0), indicating its ability to spread quickly and efficiently among susceptible populations. As the outbreak escalates, healthcare systems would become strained, with hospitals and clinics overwhelmed by the surge of patients seeking treatment for severe respiratory symptoms. ➡️ Clinical Manifestations. SEERS would present a range of clinical symptoms, ranging from mild, flu-like symptoms to severe respiratory distress. In mild cases, individuals may experience fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue. However, as the disease progresses, more severe cases would exhibit symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, and even acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The virus’s affinity for the respiratory system could potentially lead to an increased risk of pneumonia, particularly in vulnerable populations such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. ➡️ Treatment and Prevention Strategies. Given the novelty of this hypothetical enterovirus, treatment options for SEERS would initially be limited. Supportive care, such as oxygen therapy and mechanical ventilation, might be required for severe cases. As researchers work to develop targeted antiviral therapies and vaccines, public health measures would play a crucial role in mitigating the spread of the virus. 💥What is SEERS? [Full Guide] ➜ ➜ ➜ https://bit.ly/3oW3QPY —————

A Simulation

It seems that Bill Gates and the WHO have ran a simulation of the next pandemic, coming soon to a government near you in 2025. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation conducted another pandemic tabletop exercise in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022:

The phenomenon is dubbed “SEERS, Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome 2025. You ready?”

Of course, AP News reports that it was just a ‘training exercise’.

CLAIM: There will be another pandemic in 2025 due to a virus called SEERS, or severe epidemic enterovirus respiratory syndrome. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. SEERS is a fictitious disease created for a public health training exercise that simulated a pandemic. A video made for the training includes a made-up news report that repeatedly states: “This is a fictional scenario.” THE FACTS: Fears about the possibility of another pandemic spread on social media in recent days, after some users misrepresented the fake scenario as a preview of things to come. “So all the experts are talking about this new virus is coming in 2025,” a man says in one Instagram video. “That’s right, 2025. Two years away now, right? Called SEERS, S-E-E-R-S. Look it up. It’s going to be bigger, badder, deadlier.” The man then explains that the virus will originate in Brazil and that will affect children more than COVID-19 has. Others falsely claimed more explicitly that SEERS will be at the heart of a manufactured public health emergency. “Yes, we’ve heard SEERS is coming - a new pandemic… planned for 2025 but who knows, maybe the WEF will advance it as too many people have realised they’re being played,” one tweet reads. But these fears are unfounded. SEERS is a fictional virus created as part of a simulated pandemic preparedness exercise for public health and government officials. It was held in October 2022 in Brussels. The exercise, called Catastrophic Contagion, simulated a series of World Health Organization meetings in which participants discussed how best to respond to the invented illness, described in a summary of the event as having “a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.” Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security conducted Catastrophic Contagion in partnership with the WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A highlight reel from the exercise includes a fictional television news segment on SEERS. Multiple disclaimers that appear throughout the video make clear that the situation it depicts is not real. “This is a fictional scenario,” they read. The Center for Health Security told The Associated Press in a statement the events detailed in the exercise are fictional and in no way depict what might happen in the future. “The goal of the fictional exercise was to highlight gaps in pandemic preparedness and to generate ideas for initiatives that countries could take now to improve the world’s collective ability to save lives and livelihoods during future pandemics,” the statement reads. “The fictional outbreak depicted in the scenario was in no way predictive; rather, the pathogen in the exercise was imagined purely as an educational technique to help the participants contend with the types of policy dilemmas that are foreseeable during large-scale public health emergencies.”

Catastrophic Contagion

SEERS is the fictional virus discussed as a “tabletop exercise”.

It is but one of several discussions that has been sponsored by Johns Hopkins University.

“Get Ready”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They think we’re stupid, but we aren’t. Our eyes are opened, but don’t lose hope on those who still have closed eyes. Be patient with them.

Who cares what Bill Gates thinks? I believe that he's an evil monster who has harmed many African women and children, and they know it. That's why they won't take any of his vaccines. That's why they have the best survival rate of Covid than anyone else in the world. They should be a model for what everybody else should be doing for Covid, i.e., no “vaccines”.

To Do

I think it's very important to do the following as a way of life:

Pray and seek God in all things. Keep your body in shape! Everything homemade, nothing from a box or freezer section, unless its produce. Keep your home, car, and office stocked with survival tools and supplies. Did I say to pray? Pray without ceasing. Fast and pray. Humble yourself unto God, because it is His People who hold the keys to His forgiveness.

IF MY PEOPLE who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, THEN I WILL hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14

I wish I had that foresight when I had my children, but at least I have it now.

Please keep your self informed and prepared for the future. Have extra water in your house. Stock up on canned and dry food. Think about what would happen to you if you were without communication, without a power grid, and without the ability to go grocery shopping for food.

What would you do? How would you survive?

God bless us all. God give us insight, foresight, comfort and guidance.

Give a gift subscription

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Leave a comment