In recent days, bird flu — also known as avian influenza — emerged as a persistent and evolving public health concern in the United States. For example, here’s a post from Dr. Richard Hirschson:

P.S. Is it just me, or doesn’t this look like the spike protein? Source: https://x.com/richardhirschs1/status/1888381283295973495

Birds, Humans, and Mammals

While it primarily affects birds, they are reporting it leaps into humans and mammals, which has heightened the alarm among scientists, health officials, and the public. The first recorded U.S. human death from bird flu was “confirmed” last month, together with reports of more cases and widespread outbreaks in poultry and dairy herds. We take a closer look.

This paper explores the variants of bird flu circulating in the U.S., the documented cases and deaths, and the broader implications for public health. I also try to figure out the level of fear and what’s next on their agenda.

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird flu is a group of viral infections caused by influenza A viruses, found naturally in wild aquatic birds like ducks and geese. These viruses can range from:

Low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI): causes mild or no symptoms in birds.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI): can devastate poultry populations with mortality rates nearing 100% in chickens.

Subtypes: these are named based on two surface proteins: Hemagglutinin (H) Neuraminidase (N)



Among the most concerning for humans are H5N1, H7N9, and others with zoonotic potential - meaning they can jump from animals to humans - and meaning they were made in a lab by Gain-of-Function experiments .

A bird flu outbreak was first described in Scotland in 1959. Today, people are concerned that it can mutate and adapt. In the U.S., a current outbreak, driven largely by the H5N1 subtype, began gaining traction in 2022 and has since escalated into what is described as the deadliest poultry health crisis in the nation’s history, with over 130 million birds affected or culled by early 2025.

I say that since they generally use the FAKE PCR Test, they are doing the culling on purpose, paying farmers to cull, or have otherwise nepharious intentions to cut our food supply, as we are already importing eggs from Turkey. You can make an argument that I am wrong, and go ahead and find some pictures of millions of dead chickens - you can’t, because farmers cull millions of healthy chickens, if just one tests positive. They sometimes spray foam all over them, suffocating them and then transporting the carcasses to fill mines.

They are changing it so it’s not just a bird problem anymore — its spread to dairy cows, other mammals, and humans now shifts the conversation from agriculture to public health. How else to cause panic?

Variants of Bird Flu in America - From the 2.3.4.4b “clade”

The H5N1 strain dominates the current U.S. outbreak, but it’s not always true. Within H5N1, there are distinct genotypes, each with unique characteristics and implications. The two most prominent in America are B3.13 and D1.1 genotypes, both part of the broader 2.3.4.4b “clade”, which has been circulating globally since 2020. A clade means they have a common ancestor and lineal descendants on a phylogenetic or family tree.

B3.13 Genotype : This variant is primarily associated with dairy cattle and was first detected in Texas in March 2024. Now it has fueled what they call unprecedented outbreaks in U.S. dairy herds. Today’s statistics show nearly 1,000 dairy herds across 17 states had been affected. B3.13 tends to cause milder illness in humans , often presenting as conjunctivitis ( pink eye ) or mild respiratory symptoms. Most human cases linked to this genotype have been among farm workers exposed to infected cows, with symptoms resolving quickly when treated with antivirals like oseltamivir (Tamiflu) - you know we can use ivermectin/hydroxychloroquine, etc. Its prevalence in cattle suggests a new ecological niche for the virus; this is where they begin raising concerns about its potential to mutate further in mammalian hosts.

D1.1 Genotype: Circulating in wild birds and poultry, D1.1 has proven more severe in human infections. It was responsible for the first U.S. human death from H5N1 that we didn’t have many details on - leading those like me to say it was from something else ; it was reported in Louisiana in January 2025. There was also a supposedly critical case reported in a Canadian teenager in British Columbia in November, 2024 that could have been from something else . Unlike B3.13, D1.1 infections have been linked to exposure to wild birds or backyard flocks rather than commercial livestock. Genetic analysis of the Louisiana case supposedly revealed mutations that emerged during the patient’s illness, supposedly enhancing the virus’s ability to bind to human upper airway receptors, but no human-to-human transmission has been documented.

No worries, as I previously described symptoms and specific treatments people have used for bird flu, with an emphasis on supplements and natural foods. Of course, all the Covid meds/supplements would work:

Other variants, like H7N9, have historically caused human infections elsewhere. In China, they said they had over 1,500 cases and 600 deaths between 2013 and 2019). The North American H7N9 outbreaks in 2017 were unrelated to the deadly Asian lineage and caused no human cases. For now, H5N1 genotypes of discussion in the U.S. are B3.13 and D1.1, each with different risks and transmission dynamics.

Cases in America: The Growing Tally

As of today, the U.S. has recorded 68 confirmed human cases of H5N1 since 2024, with a total of 69 since the outbreak’s onset in 2022. These numbers, while small compared to seasonal influenza (which causes thousands of deaths annually), reflect a steady creep of the virus into human populations. The first U.S. case, reported in April 2022, involved a Colorado prison inmate exposed to infected poultry; his only symptom was fatigue, possibly a result of nasal contamination rather than true infection. The pace quickened in 2024, with 66 cases emerging in just 10 months, largely tied to the dairy cattle outbreak.

Occupational Exposure: The vast majority of cases—over 60—have occurred among farm workers handling infected poultry or dairy cows. California, Colorado, Michigan, and Texas reported the highest numbers, due to their large agriculture. Symptoms have been mild: pink eye, fever, cough, or sore throat, with recovery aided by antiviral treatment. This pattern suggests B3.13 ’s dominance in these settings, likely transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated milk.

Non-Occupational Cases: A handful of cases defy the farm worker narrative. The Louisiana “fatality”, linked to D1.1, stemmed from exposure to a backyard flock and wild birds—a first for the U.S.

I discussed the potholes in this case, which I do not AT ALL believe was bird-flu related:

In September 2024, a Missouri resident was hospitalized with H5N1 but recovered; their exposure source remains unknown (which means it wasn’t related). Similarly, a California child in November 2024 experienced mild symptoms without clear animal contact. These anomalies hint at possible underreported transmission pathways, though the CDC insists there’s no evidence of sustained human-to-human spread. I think that’s a wild admission, and they continue to display intentional vagueness to cause fear. See the CDC statement for yourself; screenshot today:

Link: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html

Undercounting: Some say the true case count may be higher. Last summer, the CDC found antibodies in 8 of 115 farm workers in Colorado and Michigan, half of whom reported no symptoms—suggesting asymptomatic or mild infections are slipping under the radar. Farmers’ reluctance to test herds, fearing economic losses, and workers’ limited access to healthcare (especially among undocumented immigrants) further cloud the picture.

Wastewater surveillance has detected H5N1 in multiple states, including sites without known livestock infections, raising questions about undetected spread. It’s probably ALWAYS been in the water.

Deaths

Until January 2025, the U.S. dodged human fatalities from H5N1, despite its global reputation as a killer.

There have been over 950 cases worldwide deaths reported since 2003 , with a 52% case fatality rate. Maybe they don’t use ivermectin.

That changed with the (FAKE) Louisiana case, marking America’s first supposed bird flu death. The patient, over 65 with underlying health conditions, was hospitalized in December 2024 after severe illness following exposure to sick backyard birds. They died on January 6, 2025, the only U.S. fatality among 69 cases to date (See? They died A MONTH after hospitalization and no cause of death was given).

Contextualizing the Death: Globally, H5N1’s high mortality rate is often cited, but experts caution it may be inflated . Severe cases are more likely to be diagnosed and reported, while mild or asymptomatic infections go unnoticed.

Severity Spectrum: The U.S. experience highlights H5N1’s variability. While the Louisiana case and a near-fatal Canadian teen case (both D1.1) underscore its potential lethality, most American infections (B3.13-driven) have been mild. Genetic mutations were noted in the Louisiana patient’s virus, not present in the source birds, suggesting an adaptation in the human host— this is projected as a worrying sign we don’t believe , even if transmission stopped there.

Here’s Dr. Hirschson, spreading fear:

Dr. Richard Hirschson Says in his Tweet,

“PB2 E627K and D701N subunit mutations are required for H5N1 BirdFlu to become a human pandemic. They allow replication efficiency and pathogenicity (in mice). I’ve posted on E627K before.” AND “H5N1 BirdFlu virus is showing worrying mutations. The PB2 E627K mutation has been linked to adaptation to mammals/humans and airborne transmission. It was present in the 1918 Spanish Flu H1N1 virus. It was present in the Cambodian outbreak of BirdFlu.” “It is present in Bobcats now.” “I’ve posted extensively on this on my timeline. Source: https://x.com/richardhirschs1/status/1859069891074203715 Source: https://x.com/richardhirschs1/status/1858805494212923721 Dr. Hirschson’s Tweet from A Month Ago Source: https://x.com/richardhirschs1/status/1882964486904226124

A Few Comments in the Thread

The Cows and the Chickens Impact

Beyond human health, bird flu has wreaked havoc on America’s poultry and dairy industries. Since 2022, over 130 million birds—mostly chickens—have been lost or culled, with 20 million egg-laying hens dying in the last quarter of 2024 alone, driving egg prices to record highs. The USDA has spent over $1.7 billion compensating poultry farmers (WHAT???) and $430 million addressing dairy outbreaks. Wild birds, the virus’s natural reservoir (THAT HAS BEEN HERE FOREVER) , have tested positive in all 50 states, with over 10,600 detections by November 2024.

The dairy outbreak, starting in Texas in March 2024, marked a turning point. H5N1’s spread to cows—previously rare—has affected nearly 1,000 herds, reducing milk production by up to 20% (BUT WE DUMP LOTS OF MILK, JUST LIKE CANADA) and killing 2-5% of infected animals. Other mammals, from cats to raccoons, have also been infected, often fatally, suggesting a broadening host range that amplifies the virus’s opportunities to evolve.

Here’s a Substack article showing the case of causing a flu plandemic article from May 18, 2024, that starts with this statement, “The United States has a 1.4 billion pound national stockpile of cheese...The stockpile is so large it would fill up the Capitol building, top to bottom.”:

He goes on a bit of a rant here, but I wanted you to see:

He ends with, “Dairy farming, indeed all industrial animal farming, is an ethical, planetary and public health catastrophe.”

I don’t know about you, but we love eggs and they are one of the most complete foods on earth. We aren’t giving them up;).

Public Health Implications and Response

The CDC maintains that the public health risk remains low, citing no sustained human-to-human transmission and no widespread virologic changes signaling a pandemic threat. And we know the Louisiana case is fake.

Risk of Mutation: Each human infection is a chance for H5N1 to adapt. Expect more news on “variants”.

Response Gaps: Critics argue the U.S. response has been sluggish. Nationwide milk testing began only in December 2024, months after the dairy outbreak’s start. Farmers’ resistance to reporting infections, inadequate biosecurity on farms, and limited worker protections have hampered surveillance. The USDA is stockpiling poultry vaccines targeting D1.1, but deployment remains uncertain, while cow vaccination is deemed more feasible yet unrolled. And RFK Jr halted a study on a new, oral Covid vaccine that was supposed to start on Monday - for 90 days.

Precautionary Measures: The CDC advises avoiding contact with sick or dead animals, wearing protective gear for those handling livestock, and steering clear of raw milk.

Critical Reflections

The bird flu narrative in America is a study in contrasts: a low immediate threat overshadowed by a looming pandemic potential. The official “low risk” stance feels reassuring, the Louisiana death smells of fakery, the wastewater detections have probably always existed, and underreported cases probably help us feel like the disease isn’t all that bad.

Comparisons to seasonal flu (4,900-51,000 U.S. deaths yearly) put bird flu’s toll in perspective, and they say it has a 50% global fatality rate that we don’t see anywhere in the U.S. (even the flu is just 0.1%). They’re saying that the U.S. may be at a precipice where it’s “safe for now, but one mutation away from a cliff”.

Conclusion

Bird flu in America is a multifaceted “crisis”: a poultry disaster because of the culling, a dairy anomaly, and a human health wildcard probably filled with lies. With 69 cases, one “death”, and two key H5N1 variants, B3.13 and D1.1, its trajectory is on the way to expand - per the fakery. Watch for higher egg prices, enhanced surveillance, more worker protections, and you got it - vaccination strategies. Vaccination may not be on RFK Jr’ list so let’s see where the hype goes.

For now, it’s a manageable threat, but they may make it evolve to keeps it on for the next big outbreak.

… and of course, now they are talking about Wuhan finding another coronavirus from a bat, one that jumps into humans. Just keep taking your vitamin D (don’t tell me you’re not on vitamin D yet!), have your ivermectin with fatty food twice a week for prevention, and eat whole foods, veges - and get out into the sunshine!!

