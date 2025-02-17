As I write this, I discovered a polyp on my rectum and it may be that it’s nothing or that it’s a cancer. I’m not running to the doctor nor am I getting it cut out with surgery, dissected of its lymph nodes, nor a CT of the chest and abdomen with impending chemo (if it is cancer). For now, I am trusting God and looking at natural treatments.

Because of his recurrent bladder cancer, Ed and I are already on the same wavelength with diet and some supplements. I will list them in the Natural Therapies section below, and here is the library of supplements and medications he is taking:

Our goal is to kill not only existing cancer cells, but also the cancer stem cells (CSC) which may hide and get mad, then multiply until they come back.

Types of Bladder Cancer

There are 3 kinds of bladder cancers: urothelial, small cell, and squamous carcinomas.

Locations

90-95% of urothelial bladder cancers occur in the bladder proper; the urothelial cancers are also found in the kidney or ureter (see picture):

Invasion and Treatment

Non-muscle invasive or noninvasive bladder cancers are shaped like a mushroom. They are easily removed during surgery and have low recurrence rates. This is the type that Ed has been diasnosed with. Treatment depends on perceived aggression: family history, size, location, the number of tumors, how and how aggressive it is. If the risk is low, surgery removes the tumors, and traditional therapy is to treat the bladder with chemo, so it doesn’t come back. NOTE : Ed’s is non-muscle invasive, or noninvasive. He had 3 tumors removed via a TURBT (transurethral resection of the bladder) with biopsy under general anesthesia, then they gave him intravesical (i.e., into the bladder or ‘vesicle’) chemo (without informed consent, as previously described). Subtypes can reoccur, including carcinoma in situ (CIS ) and high-grade T1 tumors that are flat, grow fastly, and metastasize. NOTE : Ed’s pathology came back as “ high-grade T1 ”, noninvasive, i.e., only in the lining, not in the ureter, and not in the kidneys. If it had been in the ureter, they would have cut it out then reattached it to the bladder. If it had been in the kidney, they would have taken it out and he would live just fine on one kidney.

Squamous cell bladder cancers are highly invasive and come from bladder squamous cells. More common in Egypt and Africa, they originate from those with the parasitic infection, shistosomiasis.

Adenocarcinoma s are very rare, and can be very invasive, originating from the bladder’s mucosal cells in the lining that produce mucous.

Sarcomas and small cell cancers. Even more rare.

Gross Anatomy of a Tumor

Papillary tumors. They stick out from inside the bladder lining and stand on a stalk. Fortunately, they mostly stay away from the bladder muscle wall, which is deeper. NOTE: This is what Ed has. So that’s good. Sessile tumors are also in the bladder lining, but they lie flat and are much more likely to grow deeper into the bladder muscle. Once the muscle is invaded, it is possible for a full bladder full of urine to poke a through the bladder, as the tissue is weakened. Carcinoma in situ (CIS) is a patch of cancer in the bladder lining, AKA a “flat tumor.” It can look normal, red, or inflamed. CIS is considered to be “nonmuscle-invasive” bladder cancer; it is higher grade and has an increased risk of coming back and growing outside the bladder, i.e., recurrence and progression, respectively. About 10% of patients with bladder cancer present with CIS.

Grading by Histology

Looking under a microscope, a pathologist grades a cancer to describe how undifferentiated the tissue is. The WHO also has a grading system to further categorize cancers, of particular use to choose a specific treatment.

This grading system describes Tumor Node Metastasis (TNM) staging:

T = size of tumor and infiltration level into other cells, on a scale of 1-4.

N = spread to lymph nodes, on a scale of 1-3.

M = level of metastasis; 0 = none and 1 = metastasis.

STAGES

Stage 0 = Noninvasive papillary carcinoma, or a carcinoma in situ (CIS)

Stage 1 = Invasion of the connective tissue

There is a less positive outlook for those whose tumor goes deep into the bladder muscle. With the stages below, usually a combination of therapies is recommended: chemo, radiotherapy, and surgery. IV chemo before surgery may reduce tumor size. Radiotherapy kills cancer cells cia radiation and may be used in those who can’t tolerate surgery; side effects include diarrhea, skin inflammation, pain on urination, infertility, and erectile dysfunction.

Stage 2 = Invasion of the muscle. Once into the muscle, a radical cystectomy may be recommended, where the whole bladder is removed, as well as neighboring lymph nodes and part of the urethra (a “urinary diversion” is created for urine output). In men, the prostate is also removed and in women, the cervix and uterus are removed.

Stage 3A = Invasion of local tissues or 1 lymph node

Stage 3B = Invasion of > 1 lymph node

Stage 4A = Invasion of the pelvic or abdominal wall plus lymph nodes away from the bladder

Stage 4B = Metastisized

Ed’s is noninvasive, papillary and:

T0 (small, no spread)

N0 (no lymph nodes)

M0 (no metastases)

WHAT I REALLY THINK

PRAYER AND FAITH IN GOD IS #1!

Ed has chosen to receive a second opinion on chemo, and Ed just wants them to take a look by cystoscope every 3 months. In the meantime, Ed is on a no-sugar diet, we are eating whole foods and lots of apples and blueberries, as well as Hippocrates Soup and lots of nuts. He is taking taking ivermectin 24 mg/day and fenbendazole 444 mg/day.

Here are many of the supplements he takes; these cost under $200 a month:

THE NEXT STEPS

Abstract Background: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is an essential water-soluble antioxidant in cells and plasma. Besides metabolic functions, vitamin C is also known to contribute to immune homeostasis. Recently, it has been demonstrated that vitamin C has an inhibitory effect on the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin (IL)-6 and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha) in adult whole blood cells in vitro. It has been postulated that vitamin C might be an interesting compound for modulation of an over-exuberant immune response, e.g., in patient cohorts susceptible for the development of systemic inflammatory response syndrome such as neonates. It was the aim of this study to investigate the modulatory effects of vitamin C on the production of inflammatory mediators in neonatal cord blood cells. Methods: The intracytoplasmic production of pro-inflammatory cytokines in neonatal cord blood cells stimulated with lipopolysaccharide or phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate/ionomycin was assessed by flow-cytometry. Results: In contrast to our previous observations from adult whole blood cells, 20 mM vitamin C mildly stimulated the percentage of neonatal monocytes producing IL-6 after lipopolysaccharide stimulation (e.g., 11.3% increase compared to control, p = 0.005). In the presence of 20 mM vitamin C, even a stronger stimulatory effect was noted for the percentage of IL-8 (e.g., 46.7% increase, p < 0.001) and TNF-alpha producing neonatal monocytes (e.g., 69.2% increase, p = 0.004; n = 20). In accordance with adult data, the percentage of neonatal lymphocytes producing IL-2 after phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate/ionomycin stimulation was dose-dependently reduced (e.g., 41.3% inhibition, p = 0.001, 20 mM vitamin C), while the percentage of TNF-alpha producing lymphocytes was mildly stimulated (e.g., 20.8% increase, p = 0.003, 20 mM vitamin C). Conclusions: Interestingly, vitamin C was demonstrated to enhance pro-inflammatory responses in CD14(+) cord blood cells while only intracellular IL-2 production in CD3(+) cells was diminished. These data suggest that vitamin C differentially influences intracytoplasmic cytokine production in adults and neonates, and further studies are needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms of this selective immunomodulation. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17344653/

High-Dose Vitamin C Infusion

And I spent some time speaking with HRH Commander Butter Cup, RN, CRNI, now retired. She has 45 years of experience doing high-dose vitamin C infusions for cancer.

I am doing my research on this;) and will come back with more on this later.

Wishing all blessings for your health!

I previously updated you before HERE and after Ed’s bladder surgery/chemo HERE. Now we are faced with the next steps, and we continue to go to God for everything. We feel there IS no Plan B… God will prevail! After all, if he can shrink a bladder tumor in one person, he can do it in another!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for bringing us here to share another joyous day with You and in You! It is our honor and privilege to be on earth as Your child.

We make mistakes. We aren’t always in Your full will. Forgive us, Lord! We are sorry for our sins!

I love You, Lord! You never fail me! And when my times are the worst, You are holding me in Your hands!! HOW GOOD YOU ARE TO ME!

YOU HAVE BEEN SO FAITHFUL TO ME, DEAR LORD!

Bless our bodies, bless our minds and souls. Thank you for Your ever-increasing presence in all that we do! Whether it is waking or sleeping, working or reading, we bring You into everything! WE ADORE YOU!

WITH EVERY BREATH THAT I AM ABLE, I WILL SING OF YOUR WONDER!

As we go about our days and nights, we ask for Your continued blessings and protection. THANK YOU for Your healing power, Your grace, and Your mighty love!

I KNOW YOU LEAD ME, GUIDE ME, AND COMFORT ME IN ALL THINGS!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

