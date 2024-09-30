The Tweet

2.4 Million Views

The Video

The Thread

Link:

Source: https://radioreference.com

And this 👇 ❤️

The Video

2.6 Million Views ⬆️

LET US PRAY

Divine Father,

We pray and intercede for all those hurt and missing in the aftermath of the storm. Help those who are heavy laden caring for and rescuing others.

Help our nation turn from its evil ways, Holy God, and put not more weights upon the innocent. Stop evildoers from possibly manipulating the weather, and help those good people living in areas that are devastated.

We pray this in the Name Jesus of Jesus.

Amen!

Leave a comment