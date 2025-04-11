BOMBSHELL REPORT: CRIMINAL REFERRALS HAVE BEGIN FILED AGAINST FAUCI ET AL — WITH LIST OF THE ACCUSED
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY:
BOMBSHELL: CRIMINAL REFERRALS FILED AGAINST FAUCI & COVID OFFICIALS — FULL LIST OF ACCUSED EXPOSED AS MEDICAL DEEP STATE COLLAPSES
by AMG-NEWS. com
“BREAKING: Criminal referrals filed in 7 states against Fauci, Birx, Walensky & more. Full list of accused exposed. Murder, abuse, and medical terrorism alleged.”
“THE WALLS ARE FINALLY CLOSING IN”
“What began as whispered accusations during the height of the pandemic has now erupted into official criminal referral requests filed across multiple states.
“The era of silence is over.”
“From Arizona to Pennsylvania, and expanding fast, citizens, attorneys, and lawmakers are stepping forward with a unified demand: prosecute the architects of COVID-era tyranny.”
x.comJackStr42679640/status/1910222934247137581
“Leading the list is a name that has become synonymous with corruption and deception — Dr. Anthony Fauci. But he is not alone.”
“Behind the polished press briefings and the “trust the science” dogma was a deeply rooted medical deep state, now facing formal accusations of murder, assault, abuse, false imprisonment, human experimentation, and even terrorism.”
“THE ACCUSATIONS — NOT MISMANAGEMENT, BUT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY”
“The criminal referrals submitted to multiple district attorneys and state officials don’t mince words. They lay out a searing indictment:”
First and second-degree murder.
Manslaughter.
Battery and assault.
Terrorism by knowingly inflicting bodily harm through forced medical policies.
Human trafficking under medical pretexts.
False imprisonment through lockdowns and forced quarantines.
“This is not just political theater. This is a legal rebellion against weaponized health policy.”
“The referrals name eleven high-profile figures, many of whom were glorified by the media while enacting protocols that devastated lives and silenced dissent.”
“THE ACCUSED:
Dr. Anthony Fauci — Former NIAID Director
Dr. Francis Collins — Former NIH Director
Dr. Deborah Birx — Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator
Dr. Rochelle Walensky — Former CDC Director
Dr. Stephen Hahn — Former FDA Commissioner
Dr. Cliff Lane — NIH Clinical Director
Dr. Robert Redfield — Former CDC Director
Dr. Peter Daszak — President, EcoHealth Alliance
Dr. Ralph Baric — Virologist, UNC Chapel Hill (Gain-of-function research)
Dr. Rick Bright — Former BARDA Director
Dr. Janet Woodcock — Former Acting FDA Commissioner”
“CHARGES INCLUDE:
First & Second-Degree Murder
Manslaughter
Assault & Battery
False Imprisonment
Human Trafficking
Medical Malpractice
Crimes Against Humanity
Terrorism via Forced Medical Policy”
“These are not policy disputes.”
“These are criminal allegations — backed by families, lawyers, and whistleblowers who refuse to stay silent any longer.”
“THE DEEP STATE MEDICAL NETWORK — ENGINEERED POWER, ENFORCED COMPLIANCE”
“What we’re witnessing is not just a collapse of trust. It is the unraveling of a long-engineered system of control, where power was centralized under the guise of public health — and dissent was criminalized as misinformation.”
“Dr. Fauci, the unelected czar of COVID-19, served not the people, but a network of pharmaceutical powerhouses, federal agencies, and international interests.”
“Under his direction and that of his associates, science was weaponized.”
“Alternative voices were silenced.”
“Life-saving treatments were ridiculed and banned.”
“And millions were coerced into participating in what now appears to be one of the largest forced medical experiments in modern history.”
“This wasn’t public health. This was bio-political warfare.”
WHAT I REALLY THINK
This has been going on for wayyy too long!
Will this EVER come true for ANYONE ANYWHERE?
It doesn’t really matter, because we are not of this world!
We walk by faith and not by sight!
We call those things that be not as though they were!
God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of POWER, and LOVE, and of a SOUND MIND!
What else can you add? 🙌
JESUS IS KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
May Fraud Fauucchii’s evil deeds & empire face justice & God’s wrath
What is it with the Satanic AI that always places 6 toes?
Here's why nothing will ever happen to Fauci et al.: if he falls, Warp Speeding Trump falls, and there's this of course: all judges are masons and are obliged to follow orders!
Help with your comments. What’s your best way to wake-up those who didn’t yet?
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
What’s your experience about asking for an opinion on the following topics?
Why is food poisoning legal? (Rumsfeld forced the FDA approval of Aspartame/Nutrasweet)
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Your phone attacking with ultrasonic booms?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sound-of-silence-challenge
How could a father get 20 million dollars from the Government?
A 20 sec video of a baby with vax seizures?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
Your opinion about Big Pharma scandals?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Ready for anti-COVIDiot pills?
Did you know that the PCR-test doesn’t measure sickness and is not suitable for tracing, with up to 90% false positives? It was a PCR-demic!:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives
https://rumble.com/v6kevka-understanding-pcr-as-a-diagnostic-test-applications-and-pitfalls.html
That Dr. Fauci admitted that there was no scientific basis for social distancing?
https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/04/fauci-admits-there-was-no-scientific-evidence-for-six-foot-social-distancing-rule/
That the CDC admitted that masking was useless against COVID?
https://web.archive.org/web/20211230231436/https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-28-cdc-admits-masks-totally-useless-against-covid.html
That you’ve been lockdowned for nothing? Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies proved that lockdowns didn’t work, and worse, killed people by stopping those with cancer or heart conditions from getting testing and treatment
https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf
Could you please explain why no Health Agency researched the 30+ COVID effective cures, but instead censored and banned the doctors successfully applying them? Was it because a successful cure would void the Emergency Use Authorization of the lethal vaccines?
http://c19early.com
http://bit.ly/research2000
Should every single vaxxed on the planet be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA plasmids in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence in the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada and Slovakia?
Failed again? Show 10 secs in the middle of this video (who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you)
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?
Rethinking education for the real 21st century:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st
There's a plan to slow-murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, amazing tool for a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- Since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population by adding hCG to infertilize women: lab-detected in 30 countries.
- Excess deaths in the first 2 years: 40 million people killed by the lethal injections... so far. COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/you-are-anti-haccine
The COVID vax infertility bomb will explode in 10-20 years, when the haxxed children grow up.
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
- Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
Go green with gasoline!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
- You are the carbon they want to exterminate! Proven in 3:
1. No one denies that man affects the weather, but science disagrees with the official narrative.
Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite and Weather Radars’ Electro-Magnetic Frequencies and through chemtrails.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack
3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing crop/food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs
4. Why do they want you to drink cockroach milk?
"DRINK zee bugs": Cockroach Milk The Next Superfood !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/drink-zee-bugs-cockroach-milk-the
- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.
The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!