CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY:

BOMBSHELL: CRIMINAL REFERRALS FILED AGAINST FAUCI & COVID OFFICIALS — FULL LIST OF ACCUSED EXPOSED AS MEDICAL DEEP STATE COLLAPSES

“BREAKING: Criminal referrals filed in 7 states against Fauci, Birx, Walensky & more. Full list of accused exposed. Murder, abuse, and medical terrorism alleged.”

“THE WALLS ARE FINALLY CLOSING IN”

“What began as whispered accusations during the height of the pandemic has now erupted into official criminal referral requests filed across multiple states.

“The era of silence is over.”

“From Arizona to Pennsylvania, and expanding fast, citizens, attorneys, and lawmakers are stepping forward with a unified demand: prosecute the architects of COVID-era tyranny.”

“Leading the list is a name that has become synonymous with corruption and deception — Dr. Anthony Fauci. But he is not alone.”

“Behind the polished press briefings and the “trust the science” dogma was a deeply rooted medical deep state, now facing formal accusations of murder, assault, abuse, false imprisonment, human experimentation, and even terrorism.”

“THE ACCUSATIONS — NOT MISMANAGEMENT, BUT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY”

“The criminal referrals submitted to multiple district attorneys and state officials don’t mince words. They lay out a searing indictment:”

First and second-degree murder. Manslaughter. Battery and assault. Terrorism by knowingly inflicting bodily harm through forced medical policies. Human trafficking under medical pretexts. False imprisonment through lockdowns and forced quarantines.

“This is not just political theater. This is a legal rebellion against weaponized health policy.”

“The referrals name eleven high-profile figures, many of whom were glorified by the media while enacting protocols that devastated lives and silenced dissent.”

“THE ACCUSED:

Dr. Anthony Fauci — Former NIAID Director Dr. Francis Collins — Former NIH Director Dr. Deborah Birx — Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Rochelle Walensky — Former CDC Director Dr. Stephen Hahn — Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Cliff Lane — NIH Clinical Director Dr. Robert Redfield — Former CDC Director Dr. Peter Daszak — President, EcoHealth Alliance Dr. Ralph Baric — Virologist, UNC Chapel Hill (Gain-of-function research) Dr. Rick Bright — Former BARDA Director Dr. Janet Woodcock — Former Acting FDA Commissioner”

“CHARGES INCLUDE:

First & Second-Degree Murder Manslaughter Assault & Battery False Imprisonment Human Trafficking Medical Malpractice Crimes Against Humanity Terrorism via Forced Medical Policy”

“These are not policy disputes.”

“These are criminal allegations — backed by families, lawyers, and whistleblowers who refuse to stay silent any longer.”

“THE DEEP STATE MEDICAL NETWORK — ENGINEERED POWER, ENFORCED COMPLIANCE”

“What we’re witnessing is not just a collapse of trust. It is the unraveling of a long-engineered system of control, where power was centralized under the guise of public health — and dissent was criminalized as misinformation.”

“Dr. Fauci, the unelected czar of COVID-19, served not the people, but a network of pharmaceutical powerhouses, federal agencies, and international interests.”

“Under his direction and that of his associates, science was weaponized.”

“Alternative voices were silenced.”

“Life-saving treatments were ridiculed and banned.”

“And millions were coerced into participating in what now appears to be one of the largest forced medical experiments in modern history.”

“This wasn’t public health. This was bio-political warfare.”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This has been going on for wayyy too long!

Will this EVER come true for ANYONE ANYWHERE?

It doesn’t really matter, because we are not of this world!

We walk by faith and not by sight!

We call those things that be not as though they were!

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of POWER, and LOVE, and of a SOUND MIND!

What else can you add? 🙌

JESUS IS KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS!

