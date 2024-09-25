Across the Middle East, there are currently around 40,000 U.S. troops on the ground.

The United States has escalated its military involvement in the Middle East. The 101st Airborne Division—one of the most revered and battle-hardened units in the U.S. Army—has touched down in the region. This deployment comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah intensify, signaling that the conflict is entering a new, dangerous phase. Four massive C-17 cargo planes carrying military personnel and equipment have already landed in Cyprus, while one has reached a critical Negev base in Israel.

I interrupt to give you information on the C-17 cargo plane.

The C-17 Cargo Plane

“Manufacturer: Boeing

Services: U.S. Air Force Propulsion: 4x Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines Speed: 450 kts Range: Global with in-flight refueling Crew: Three (two pilots and one loadmaster) Load: 102 troops/paratroops; 36 litter and 54 ambulatory patients and attendants; 170,900 pounds (77,519 kilograms) of cargo (18 pallet positions)

The C-17 Globemaster serves as the U.S. Air Force’s primary strategic lift aircraft for global transport of troops and equipment. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations when required. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States.

Reliability and maintainability are two outstanding benefits of the C-17 system. Current operational requirements impose demanding reliability and maintainability. These requirements include an aircraft mission completion success probability rate of 92 percent, only 20 aircraft maintenance man-hours per flying hour, and full and partial mission availability rates of 74.7 and 82.5 percent, respectively.

The Globemaster III was designed to be able to land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and as narrow as 90 feet. With engine thrust reversers, the C-17 can back up and turn around on very small runways in forward operating bases.

Designed as a replacement for the C-141 Starlifter, the C-17 made its maiden flight on Sept. 15, 1991, and the first production model was delivered to Charleston Air Force Base, now known as Joint Base Charleston, S.C., on June 14, 1993. The first squadron of C-17s, the 17th Airlift Squadron, was declared operationally ready Jan. 17, 1995.

The C-17 is operated by Air Mobility Command at Travis AFB, Calif.; Dover AFB, Del.; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; Joint Base Charleston, S.C., and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

The Air National Guard flies C-17s from the 172d Airlift Wing, Jackson, Miss., and the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart ANGB, N.Y. Additionally, Air Force Materiel Command operates two C-17s at Edwards AFB, Calif., and Pacific Air Forces operates aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

The Air Force Reserve Command operates aircraft at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., and Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio. Air Education and Training Command has 17 aircraft at Altus AFB, Okla.”

Source: https://www.military.com/equipment/c-17-globemaster-iii

Back to the original article:

More forces are en route, hinting at a larger and more aggressive U.S. military presence in the coming days. This unprecedented support highlights the severity of the situation and the commitment of the U.S. to stand by its ally, Israel. The Eagle Has Landed: The Significance of the 101st Airborne Division’s Arrival The arrival of the 101st Airborne Division is not just another deployment; it’s a message to Hezbollah and all hostile actors in the region. Known as the “Screaming Eagles,” the 101st is an elite rapid deployment unit, designed to strike hard and fast. Their presence signifies that the U.S. is prepared to go beyond rhetoric and take decisive action. With their history of spearheading assaults from Normandy to Baghdad, the 101st brings not only firepower but also a psychological edge to the battlefield. This move escalates the U.S. involvement in the Middle East conflict, and it sends a loud and clear message: the United States will not allow Israel to stand alone. With Hezbollah pushing its offensive in Northern Israel and Israeli defense forces stretched thin, the additional manpower and strategic expertise of the 101st could tip the scales in this high-stakes war. U.S.-Israel Alliance: A Show of Unwavering Support The deployment is part of a broader U.S. strategy to support Israel in its ongoing war against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group. The alliance between the U.S. and Israel has long been a cornerstone of American foreign policy, but this latest action brings it into sharper focus. The U.S. is not merely offering diplomatic support—it’s putting boots on the ground, equipment in place, and sending a clear message to adversaries in the region. In Washington, defense officials emphasized that this move underscores the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security in a volatile and increasingly dangerous region. Israel is facing rocket barrages from Hezbollah, and the conflict has the potential to spiral into a broader regional war, involving not just Lebanon but also other Iranian proxies and even state actors. The arrival of the 101st Airborne Division is a proactive measure to contain and neutralize this threat before it grows out of control. High Stakes in the Middle East: What’s Next? As the U.S. military presence grows, the situation in the Middle East is poised to change rapidly. Hezbollah, already emboldened by Iranian support, will have to reconsider its next moves carefully. An engagement with U.S. forces would dramatically alter the dynamic of the conflict, potentially dragging more countries into the fray. For Israel, this support couldn’t come at a more critical moment. Facing mounting attacks from the north, this partnership with the U.S. provides not only military backing but also a psychological boost for a nation fighting on multiple fronts. The additional U.S. forces may soon engage in more direct military actions against Hezbollah targets, a move that would broaden the scope of the war. The U.S. Department of Defense has remained tight-lipped on further details, but military experts suggest that this deployment is just the beginning. More C-17s are reportedly en route, loaded with additional troops and heavy equipment, signaling that the U.S. military footprint in the region is far from complete. The deployment of the 101st Airborne Division marks a pivotal moment in the Middle East conflict. As Hezbollah ramps up its attacks and Israeli forces stretch their resources to the limit, U.S. intervention could be the game-changer that shifts the tide of war. While the global community watches closely, the region braces for what could be a dramatic escalation. One thing is certain: the arrival of the 101st Airborne Division shows that the U.S. is no longer standing on the sidelines. It has entered the arena, ready to fight alongside its ally, Israel, in a battle that may very well redefine the Middle East landscape. Source: https://amg-news.com/breaking-news-the-us-armys-101st-airborne-division-deploys-to-middle-east-in-support-of-israel/

Why?

Since October 2023, Israel has bombed Lebanon more often than Lebanon has bombed Israel.

This is reviewed in this video, and Dr. Ron Paul asks many more questions like, “When are we getting out?”

They also show this communication asking Americans in Lebanon to evacuate Lebanon, and cite that Israel is using American-made bombs on Lebanon:

Video info:

The US Pentagon announced that troops from the 101st Airborne Division would be deployed to the Middle East as Israel's bombardment of Lebanon expands. Meanwhile the White House is asking Israel to not use any of our bombs to kill American troops assisting with the Lebanon evacuation. Also today: We have found the foreign interference in our election!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They want us to be at war with one another, as the bankers and defense contractors are the ones who profit from arming both sides.

I think this war will escalate and my prayer is that Americn troops remain safe.

LET US PRAY

Let Us Pray | Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Holy, Magnificent Father,

Bless our troops, bless all the troops fighting for their causes. Help the wars to end. Help the leaders avoid placing young men and women in harm's way, and allow prace to prevail.

Keep us free from hatred and strife. Make our hearts calm and peaceful, bless us with Your Peace, Light, and Love.

Bring everyone home.

We ask this in the Holy Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen.

