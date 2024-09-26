The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1838981901702357289?s=46

The top 3 control what we eat, and what we hear on mainstream media. And they are not privately owned, so the stock and Boards of publicly held companies hire a CEO who goes along with the program: push the climate change agenda, the ESG. Do what they say… or you're going to get fired!

And they don't make money doing this, so the government (?) subsidies them,

Another Type of Boycott for Coca-Cola and Pepsi

Locals disagree with American support of Israel in Gaza, so they drink local and boycott Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/coke-pepsi-boycott-over-gaza-lifts-muslim-countries-local-sodas-2024-09-04/

LET US PRAY

Create it me a clean heart, Oh Lord! Photo by Pedro Lima on Unsplash

Lord God Who Transcends Time,

Hear our prayers. Forgive our land. Heal our hearts and bring us closer to You.

May we keep our perspective on the real things in life, like that of repenting for our sins. Forgive us, Lord. Forgive me for any offenses against You.

Help us live. Help us enjoy time with our families, to boycott all junk food, and to take care of the bodies that You gave us.

Prepare in me a clean heart, Oh Lord! At Your appointed time, bring me into Your presence and allow Your love and mercy to fill my being so that I may bask in the glow of Your Glory for all eternity! Renew in me the right spirit for all occasions, I pray.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

