#BoycottCocaCola for Refusing to Let the Name "Jesus" on a Personalized Can of Coke
Also Will Not Allow "Trump" but "Harris"
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1838981901702357289?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The top 3 control what we eat, and what we hear on mainstream media. And they are not privately owned, so the stock and Boards of publicly held companies hire a CEO who goes along with the program: push the climate change agenda, the ESG. Do what they say… or you're going to get fired!
And they don't make money doing this, so the government (?) subsidies them,
The ⬆️ Video
Another Type of Boycott for Coca-Cola and Pepsi
Locals disagree with American support of Israel in Gaza, so they drink local and boycott Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/coke-pepsi-boycott-over-gaza-lifts-muslim-countries-local-sodas-2024-09-04/
LET US PRAY
Lord God Who Transcends Time,
Hear our prayers. Forgive our land. Heal our hearts and bring us closer to You.
May we keep our perspective on the real things in life, like that of repenting for our sins. Forgive us, Lord. Forgive me for any offenses against You.
Help us live. Help us enjoy time with our families, to boycott all junk food, and to take care of the bodies that You gave us.
Prepare in me a clean heart, Oh Lord! At Your appointed time, bring me into Your presence and allow Your love and mercy to fill my being so that I may bask in the glow of Your Glory for all eternity! Renew in me the right spirit for all occasions, I pray.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Besides which, Coca Cola is so incredibly bad for our health. It disrupts our gut balance, it’s filled with nasty chemicals and sugars, and just all around horrible.
Do yourselves a HUGE favor and boycott Coke and all their soda drinks!
Drink water 2025 💙