They invented “brain death” not only to harvest organs, but to save money on people who can’t make money.

“You can’t get organs from a cadaver.”

“Who’s organs do they want? Those who are age 16 to 30.”

~ Dr. Paul A. Byrne

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I remember sitting in a huge conference theater in the Department of Anesthesiology at an East Coast, Ivy League university. We discussed giving anesthesia for the first LIVE organ donor, a young man who had been in a car accident.

We discussed that although he was “brain dead”, his heart would still be beating. Someone in the room would then start the anesthetic and the surgeon would begin cutting organs away.

Like you, I felt like puking.

I knew that whoever participated by providing anesthesia, whoever took out the kidneys, was a killer. Suddenly, the air became very thick.

I had to run to the bathroom and get fresh air.

Thank God that we have common sense and common decency. You don’t kill people for their organs! And this video solidifies it - you can try to justify it any way that you want, but there’s no way you can talk yourself out of the fact that someone and everyone in the operating room for this case is a murderer.

My Question

Of the tens of thousands of people I have met or had as patients, I have never met one person who had received an organ transplant from someone who was “brain dead”.

Where do ALL those organs go?

Does anyone know?

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Let me live for You more and more each day. Let me put You above each storm, and every fear. Let me SPEAK LIFE into my life and into the lives of those around me. Let me value my body, my mind and spirit — and those of others.

Whenever my soul sings, I shall call upon the Name of Jesus! Whenever my soul suffers, I shall do the same!

Thank you for restoring my hope, helping my pain, and keeping me close to Your chest. Thank you for letting me hide under Your mighty and majestic wings.

I praise You for being My God, My Savior, My Salvation! Nothing and no one shall ever take me away from Your Presence! I will never deny You! I shall defend My Jesus unto my last breath!

Forgive me, Lord, for all my sins. I long only to be close to You, My Lord.

I give You all my needs. I surrender myself to Your will. I die to myself today, and become alive to You.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.