They invented “brain death” not only to harvest organs, but to save money on people who can’t make money.
“You can’t get organs from a cadaver.”
“Who’s organs do they want? Those who are age 16 to 30.”
~ Dr. Paul A. Byrne
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I remember sitting in a huge conference theater in the Department of Anesthesiology at an East Coast, Ivy League university. We discussed giving anesthesia for the first LIVE organ donor, a young man who had been in a car accident.
We discussed that although he was “brain dead”, his heart would still be beating. Someone in the room would then start the anesthetic and the surgeon would begin cutting organs away.
Like you, I felt like puking.
I knew that whoever participated by providing anesthesia, whoever took out the kidneys, was a killer. Suddenly, the air became very thick.
I had to run to the bathroom and get fresh air.
Thank God that we have common sense and common decency. You don’t kill people for their organs! And this video solidifies it - you can try to justify it any way that you want, but there’s no way you can talk yourself out of the fact that someone and everyone in the operating room for this case is a murderer.
My Question
Of the tens of thousands of people I have met or had as patients, I have never met one person who had received an organ transplant from someone who was “brain dead”.
Where do ALL those organs go?
Does anyone know?
Let Us Pray
Holy God,
Let me live for You more and more each day. Let me put You above each storm, and every fear. Let me SPEAK LIFE into my life and into the lives of those around me. Let me value my body, my mind and spirit — and those of others.
Whenever my soul sings, I shall call upon the Name of Jesus! Whenever my soul suffers, I shall do the same!
Thank you for restoring my hope, helping my pain, and keeping me close to Your chest. Thank you for letting me hide under Your mighty and majestic wings.
I praise You for being My God, My Savior, My Salvation! Nothing and no one shall ever take me away from Your Presence! I will never deny You! I shall defend My Jesus unto my last breath!
Forgive me, Lord, for all my sins. I long only to be close to You, My Lord.
I give You all my needs. I surrender myself to Your will. I die to myself today, and become alive to You.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
This is horrific. And in China, if you happen to be one of the "unwanted" or disdained (for example, Falum Gong or Christian) groups, they capture and harvest your organs, even while you are conscious. This kind of degradation & relegation of humanity to "spare parts" (just as they do with aborted babies) evidences unequivocally the destitution of humankind absent God. The underground system of child abduction, trafficking, ritual abuse, organ harvesting, and use of children for sacrifices and blood harvesting (adrenachrome) is further evidence that the species was made for God's purposes, and outside of that, the evil that instead displaces the Spirit of God is beyond our ability to conceive of in its activities & actions, its thoughts and it's practices (and in no place so far away as the U.S., which is a hub for these things internationally). We are capable of much inhumanity to one another and to those we deem sub-human, which we've repeatedly done when we vilify people of other cultures and beliefs as "enemy combatants" (an "collateral damage" for civilians to justify murdering them en masse in the name of "preserving freedom." Only the love of Jesus Christ can change hearts and minds --left to our own devices, apart from the re-birth and new creation that we are in Jesus, we bear the fruit of destruction in its many flavors.
I did a sub stack on organ harvesting. Warning strong content.
https://open.substack.com/pub/maxxny/p/organ-donation-is-ritual-human-sacrifice?r=2iukak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true