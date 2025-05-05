"Brain Death" is Another Lie
UPDATED VERSION: Additional Video and Two Case Histories
They invented “brain death” not only to harvest organs, but to save money on people who can’t make money.
“You can’t get organs from a cadaver.”
“Who’s organs do they want? Those who are age 16 to 30.”
~ Dr. Paul A. Byrne
Thank you! HAVE A WONDERFUL DAY KNOWING YOU AREN’T ABANDONED AND IN BED FOR 12 YEARS! AND EVEN IF YOU WERE, GOD WOULD STILL RAISE YOU UP!
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I remember sitting in a huge conference theater in the Department of Anesthesiology at an East Coast, Ivy League university. We discussed giving anesthesia for the first LIVE organ donor, a young man who had been in a car accident.
We discussed that although he was “brain dead”, his heart would still be beating. Someone in the room would then start the anesthetic and the surgeon would begin cutting organs away.
Like you, I felt like puking.
I knew that whoever participated by providing anesthesia, whoever took out the kidneys, was a killer. Suddenly, the air became very thick.
I had to run to the bathroom and get fresh air.
Thank God that we have common sense and common decency. You don’t kill people for their organs! And this video solidifies it - you can try to justify it any way that you want, but there’s no way you can talk yourself out of the fact that someone and everyone in the operating room for this case is a murderer.
My Question
Of the tens of thousands of people I have met or had as patients, I have never met one person who had received an organ transplant from someone who was “brain dead”.
Where do ALL those organs go?
Does anyone know?
Let Us Pray
Holy God,
Let me live for You more and more each day. Let me put You above each storm, and every fear. Let me SPEAK LIFE into my life and into the lives of those around me. Let me value my body, my mind and spirit — and those of others.
Whenever my soul sings, I shall call upon the Name of Jesus! Whenever my soul suffers, I shall do the same!
Thank you for restoring my hope, helping my pain, and keeping me close to Your chest. Thank you for letting me hide under Your mighty and majestic wings.
I praise You for being My God, My Savior, My Salvation! Nothing and no one shall ever take me away from Your Presence! I will never deny You! I shall defend My Jesus unto my last breath!
Forgive me, Lord, for all my sins. I long only to be close to You, My Lord.
I give You all my needs. I surrender myself to Your will. I die to myself today, and become alive to You.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
I agree 110%! I remember when my dad was said to be brain dead after coming through CABG with flying colors, then developed severe abdominal distress and had emergency bowel resection 1 week later. He subsequently developed sepsis, multi organ failure, was said to have had a brain stem stroke & no longer woke up or had any response to stimuli after the propofol drip was stopped. Life Link was of course standing by waiting to ask family for donation of his organs. We said no.
I wanted my mom to get a copy of his medical records because I saw many medical errors that contributed to his death. But she did not want to pursue any legal action , just wanted to move on.
He may have been already gone but nevertheless less, he did not wish to be kept alive by artificial means, and all my requests to wean him off the vent early after the 2nd surgery were ignored. I told the Doctor those were his wishes and they put it in my mother’s lap to make that decision so I had no say in the matter. At least we did all agree on not donating his organs and have him hauled back into surgery to take what ever they deemed viable while his heart was still beating. I’ve always come to the conclusion in my mind that this is barbaric.