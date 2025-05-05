The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chelie's avatar
Chelie
8m

I agree 110%! I remember when my dad was said to be brain dead after coming through CABG with flying colors, then developed severe abdominal distress and had emergency bowel resection 1 week later. He subsequently developed sepsis, multi organ failure, was said to have had a brain stem stroke & no longer woke up or had any response to stimuli after the propofol drip was stopped. Life Link was of course standing by waiting to ask family for donation of his organs. We said no.

I wanted my mom to get a copy of his medical records because I saw many medical errors that contributed to his death. But she did not want to pursue any legal action , just wanted to move on.

He may have been already gone but nevertheless less, he did not wish to be kept alive by artificial means, and all my requests to wean him off the vent early after the 2nd surgery were ignored. I told the Doctor those were his wishes and they put it in my mother’s lap to make that decision so I had no say in the matter. At least we did all agree on not donating his organs and have him hauled back into surgery to take what ever they deemed viable while his heart was still beating. I’ve always come to the conclusion in my mind that this is barbaric.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture