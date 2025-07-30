The Tweet

Brandon Mitchell (right) was convicted of two sex crimes: Child Sexual Abuse and Possession of Child Pornography. Date of violation: 01/05/2013 Date of conviction: 10/05/2016 https://www.meganslaw.psp.pa.gov/MegansPublicReports.aspx

The above link went nowhere for me; it stayed blank.See tweet below for better clarification.

A gay couple from Georgia will spend the rest of their lives in jail after they were convicted of sexually abusing their two adopted sons. The two accused, William and Zachary Zulock, have been sentenced to 100 years in prison each without the chance of parole, The New York Post reported, quoting the Walton County District Attorney's office.



William is 34 years old, while Zachary is 36. They earlier adopted the two brothers, who have now turned 12 and 10, from a Christian special-needs agency. The children were raised by the gay couple under the guise of a happy family in the affluent Atlanta suburb.



District Attorney Randy McGinley noted that William and Zachary "truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else".



McGinley added, "However, the depth of the Defendants' depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case."



The District Attorney noted the resolve he has seen from the two young boys during the last two years is "truly inspiring”.



While Zachary works in the banking sector, William is serving as a government employee. Despite being well settled in their lives, the two would force the young brothers to have sex with them on a regular basis, besides filming the abuse for making pedophilic pornography.



Not just that, they even used to brag about the alleged abuse to some of their friends in the community. Evidence found by police has confirmed this claim.



William and Zachary were arrested in 2022.



One of the couple's friends told police that Zachary once shared images of one of the boys being abused on Snapchat and wrote, "I'm going to f*** my son tonight. Stand by”.



The two accused even used social media platforms to pimp the two brothers to at least two men in the local paedophile sex ring, The New York Post report said.



They were arrested after police caught an alleged member of the ring downloading child porn.



The person later informed the investigators how William and Zachary used to make porn videos with their two young adopted sons living in their house.



In the court, the two accused pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated child molestation as well as sexual exploitation of children. Source: HERE.

Pennsylvania Surrogacy Law

Pennsylvania Surrogacy LawPennsylvania does not have a statute specifically governing surrogacy agreements. This makes it a “surrogacy-friendly” state that has minimal regulation.

The lack of clear legislation creates the kind of ambiguity fit for abuse and loopholes, and courts often rely on case law or general family law principles to address any disputes that arise.

Key Points about Pennsylvania Surrogacy

Gestational Surrogacy and Pre-Birth Parentage Orders:

Gestational Surrogacy (where the surrogate is not biologically related to the child). After the surrogate enters the 2nd trimester, parents can obtain a “pre-birth parentage order”. The court order declares the intended parents as the legal parents. It also places their names on the child’s Birth Certificate — and bypasses formal adoption processes. Jurisdition. This process is facilitated through the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Vital Records’ Assisted Conception Birth Registration procedure.

Legal Basis: There is no specific statute that governs pre-birth orders, but these are recognized under common law and judicial practice, as seen in J.F. v. D.B., 897 A.2d 1261 (Pa. Super. 2006). Here, the Pennsylvania Superior Court specifically addressed gestational surrogacy agreements but it also refrained from ruling on their overall validity, bumping it to the legislature.

Loophole: Unlike adoption, which does requires an extensive background check and vetting before approval, pre-birth parentage orders in surrogacy absolutely do not mandate criminal background checks or scrutiny of the intended parents’ past history. This loophole allows individuals —including registered sex offenders— to be considered legal parents without the inherent safeguards present in the traditional adoption processes.

Traditional Surrogacy: In traditional surrogacy (where the surrogate is the biological mother), the stipulation is that surrogate terminates her parental rights post-birth, when the intended parents pursue adoption. Under Pennsylvania’s Adoption Act, this process is formal and subject to stricter oversight like background checks.

Surrogacy Contracts: While Pennsylvania courts have traditionally upheld properly-drafted surrogacy contracts, there is no statutory framework ensuring mandatory vetting of intended parents. The absence of regulation means that surrogacy agreements often rely on private contracts , which may not disclose past criminal histories.

Pennsylvania Adoption Law. Adoption in Pennsylvania is governed by the Adoption Act, 23 Pa.C.S. §§ 2101–2938. Key provisions relevant to the controversy:

Background Checks and Restrictions: Under 23 Pa.C.S. § 2530, prospective adoptive parents must undergo criminal background checks, including checks for child abuse clearances and FBI fingerprint-based criminal history. Section 6344 of the Child Protective Services Law (23 Pa.C.S. § 6344) explicitly prohibits individuals with certain convictions, including those listed as registered sex offenders under Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA, 42 Pa.C.S. §§ 9799.10–9799.75), from adopting or fostering children. This restriction ensures that those convicted of crimes like sexual exploitation of a minor (as in the referenced case) are barred from adopting.

Second-Parent Adoption: For same-sex couples, second-parent adoption allows a non-biological parent to adopt their partner’s child without terminating the biological parent’s rights. This process is permitted in Pennsylvania following Whitewood v. Wolf (2014), which legalized same-sex marriage, and is subject to the same rigorous background checks as other adoptions.

Contrast with Surrogacy: The adoption process’s stringent requirements highlight the gap in surrogacy law, where pre-birth orders bypass protections.

This discrepancy is the core of the outrage in the case, as a registered sex offender was able to gain custody through surrogacy, which would have been prohibited under adoption law.

Case Law and Judicial Precedent

*J.F. v. D.B., 897 A.2d 1261 (Pa. Super. 2006): This case involved a gestational surrogacy dispute where the surrogate sought custody. The Superior Court ruled that the surrogate had no standing to seek custody, reinforcing that intended parents named in a surrogacy agreement are presumed to have parental rights. However, the court noted the lack of legislative guidance on surrogacy, stating, “That task is for the legislature.” This case underscores the reliance on judicial discretion in the absence of statutory law.

*Ruth F. v. Robert B., Jr., 456 A.2d 647 (Pa. Super. 1983): While not directly about surrogacy, this case condemned actions resembling “purchasing children” or bargaining over parental rights, indicating judicial disapproval of arrangements that undermine child welfare. This precedent reflects the court’s emphasis on child protection, which critics argue is undermined by the surrogacy loophole.

Specific Case Context

The outrage stems from a case where Brandon Keith Mitchell, a Tier 1 sex offender convicted in 2016 for sexual exploitation of a minor, obtained custody of a child through gestational surrogacy with his husband, Logan Riley. Pennsylvania’s adoption laws would have barred Mitchell from adopting due to his criminal history, but a pre-birth parentage order allowed him to be named as a legal parent without background checks.

Legal Loophole: The pre-birth order process, which is standard in Pennsylvania for gestational surrogacy, does not require the same vetting as adoption, creating a pathway for individuals with criminal histories to gain parental rights.

Public and Official Response: York County District Attorney Tim Barker acknowledged the loophole, stating, “A loophole exists in the law to allow a registered sex offender to become a parent through surrogacy without the same intense scrutiny, accountability, and judicial oversight mandated for the adoption process.” He called for legislative review to address this gap.

Advocacy Concerns: Groups like Surrogacy Concern have called for immediate investigation and potential removal of the child, arguing that the lack of vetting in surrogacy arrangements poses risks to child safety.

Legislative Outlook: There is no current legislation in Pennsylvania specifically addressing the surrogacy loophole highlighted by this case. The Superior Court’s deference to the legislature in J.F. v. D.B. and the District Attorney’s call for reform suggest that closing this gap would require new statutory law. Proposals might include:

Mandating criminal background checks for intended parents in surrogacy arrangements, akin to adoption requirements.

Requiring disclosure of criminal histories to surrogates and agencies.

Establishing a statutory framework for surrogacy to ensure child welfare protections.

Citation Notes

Statutes: 23 Pa.C.S. §§ 2101–2938 (Adoption Act), 23 Pa.C.S. § 6344 (Child Protective Services Law), 42 Pa.C.S. §§ 9799.10–9799.75 (SORNA).

Case Law: J.F. v. D.B., 897 A.2d 1261 (Pa. Super. 2006); Ruth F. v. Robert B., Jr., 456 A.2d 647 (Pa. Super. 1983).

Web Sources: Cited as where relevant, based on provided search results.

Critical Note

The case has fueled debate, with some framing it as an issue of same-sex parenting, while others focus on the universal risk posed by inadequate surrogacy regulations. The legal loophole applies regardless of the parents’ sexual orientation, and conflating the two may obscure the need for broader reform.

One primary legal issue is felt to be the lack of oversight in surrogacy, not the identity of the parents.

The other is the background check.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

How does this even happen? Does every single state have this loophole, and why are we just finding out about it now?

The legal vs. personal issues are intertwined.

And a criminal with CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE has no business being around a NEWBORN BABY.

Let Us Pray

HOLY FATHER,

PROTECT THE CHILDREN! BLESS THOSE WHO BLESS THEM! LET THOSE WHO HARM THEM SUFFER YOUR GREATEST WRATH AND JUDGEMENT!

IN JESUS’ NAME,

AMEN!

