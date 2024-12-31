WHEN YOUR ANGEL IS WATCHING OVER YOU:

🚨BREAKING: After being pushed hard in front of a moving Manhattan, NY train, a man is hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

In what police described as a random attack, this happened at the West 18th Street stop in Chelsea, at about 1:40 AM.

The man HAD HIS ANGEL WATCHING OVER HIM! He somehow survived this brutal attack, perhaps by being pushed so hard that his body went partly beyond the train.

WARNING: Man pushed into oncoming train.

Video: @nyscanner

AND The Perpetrator has been Arrested

MAY OUR ANGELS ALWAYS LOOK AFTER US LIKE THIS! May God bless you and keep you Under His Wings!!!

Happy New Year 2025!

