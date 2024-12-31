🚨BREAKING: After Being Pushed Hard in Front of a Moving Manhattan, NY Train, a Man is Hospitalized in Stable but Critical Condition. The Perpetrator Has Been Arrested.
When Your Angel is Watching Over You
🚨BREAKING: After being pushed hard in front of a moving Manhattan, NY train, a man is hospitalized in stable but critical condition.
In what police described as a random attack, this happened at the West 18th Street stop in Chelsea, at about 1:40 AM.
The man HAD HIS ANGEL WATCHING OVER HIM! He somehow survived this brutal attack, perhaps by being pushed so hard that his body went partly beyond the train.
WARNING: Man pushed into oncoming train.
Video: @nyscanner
AND The Perpetrator has been Arrested
MAY OUR ANGELS ALWAYS LOOK AFTER US LIKE THIS! May God bless you and keep you Under His Wings!!!
Happy New Year 2025!
🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈
In my personal opinion something more than an arrest would have been appropriate.
