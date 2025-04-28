🚨BREAKING 🚨: AS THE EUROPEAN ELECTRICITY GRID GOES DOWN, EUROPE HAS PLUNGED INTO DARKNESS! ⚡🌑
THE FOLLOWING COUNTRIES ARE IN A MASSIVE ELECTRICAL BLACKOUT: Belgium, France, Southern Italy, Spain, and Portugal WITH SOME REPAIRS TO TAKE A WEEK
This is a developing story.
Madrid’s Barajas Airport is dead, the subways are stalled throughout affected areas in Europe, and cell phones are silent.
Power Outages
BARCELONA
ITALY
EUROPEAN Locations
Source: https://x.com/antonelneculai/status/1916875021525438891
The Cause
The cause is weather-related damage (see Image 1 below) to very high voltage, 400 kV power grid (see Image 2 below).
In turn, the wind-related damage is related to solar and wind energy fluctuations.
Source: https://x.com/DedWhaleson/status/1916842744758050994
Source: https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/1916927721973686313
The trust in the official narrative is not assumed; people are not liking the “renewable” energies.
Sources: https://x.com/tomlbutler/status/1916835869212000412 and https://x.com/TheFirstServeAU/status/1916819589041996083
Link: https://x.com/FinalTelegraph/status/1916862425783013705
This makes a lot of sense to me: bring back coal-sourced electricity!
Source: https://x.com/TemerTek/status/1916917848313569403
New York Post article: HERE.
CELL.COM = HERE.
RECHARGE.NEWS = HERE.
Suspicions of a Cyber Attack
Source: https://x.com/tomselliott/status/1916817443189592505
Earlier Threats by Klaus Schwab
As he exited his position as WEF President last week on the day the Pope died, Klaus Schwab issued what many viewed to be a threat of cyber attack.
Please be prepared. You should already have started gathering dried and canned food and water. Please don’t be one of the ones that will be running to the store! Grow your own food, get some chickens so you have your own eggs… do what you can to be as independent as possible.
Flashlights, candles, batteries, an alternate power source, double medications… what do you have?
And if it is too intimidating to consider, then just start gathering tuna, beans an rice at the store each time you shop! Beans + rice = protein; it’s the same as eating meat! And it won’t go bad…. just have an outdoor grill, a gas stove, or a means of boiling water.
What are you doing to prepare?
