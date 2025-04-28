This is a developing story.

Madrid’s Barajas Airport is dead, the subways are stalled throughout affected areas in Europe, and cell phones are silent.

Power Outages

BARCELONA

ITALY

EUROPEAN Locations

The Cause

The cause is weather-related damage (see Image 1 below) to very high voltage, 400 kV power grid (see Image 2 below).

Image 1

Image 1

In turn, the wind-related damage is related to solar and wind energy fluctuations.

Source: https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/1916927721973686313

The trust in the official narrative is not assumed; people are not liking the “renewable” energies.

This makes a lot of sense to me: bring back coal-sourced electricity!

New York Post article: HERE .

RECHARGE.NEWS = HERE.

Suspicions of a Cyber Attack

Source: https://x.com/tomselliott/status/1916817443189592505

Earlier Threats by Klaus Schwab

As he exited his position as WEF President last week on the day the Pope died, Klaus Schwab issued what many viewed to be a threat of cyber attack.

Please be prepared. You should already have started gathering dried and canned food and water. Please don’t be one of the ones that will be running to the store! Grow your own food, get some chickens so you have your own eggs… do what you can to be as independent as possible.

Flashlights, candles, batteries, an alternate power source, double medications… what do you have?

And if it is too intimidating to consider, then just start gathering tuna, beans an rice at the store each time you shop! Beans + rice = protein; it’s the same as eating meat! And it won’t go bad…. just have an outdoor grill, a gas stove, or a means of boiling water.

What are you doing to prepare?

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment