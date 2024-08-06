Bangledesh students have been protesting, with martial law placed, as well as orders for police to shoot on sight.

Then They Occupied Her Palace… and Parliament

Now, President has reportedly evacuated the country by helicopter, and students have overtaken the Parliament building.

And protesters have climbed a statue of Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of the country. He is also the father of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the nation.

A student takes an axe to the statue:

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has put out this announcement for a rally tomorrow:

“Tomorrow 07 August 2024, Wednesday at 2 o'clock in front of the BNP central office in Nayapaltan, a rally will be held under the initiative of Bangladesh Nationalist Party - BNP.

Acting Chairman of BNP Mr. Tarek Rahman will address the gathering as the chief guest.

Besides, national leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will also address the rally.

People from all walks of life including BNP and its affiliates and affiliated organizations at all levels are requested to attend the rally on time.” (Source: https://t.me/bnpbd_org/9544).

USA Reportedly Cancels Former Prime Minister's Visa

This, as the USA cancels the Visa on now “Former Prime Minister” Sheikh Hasina.

The United States had already announced that it would closely monitor the current situation in the country. At the same time, the country also called for the process of forming the interim government in Bangladesh to be democratic and inclusive.

In the meantime, a source close to the State Department has confirmed that the United States has canceled the visa of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Details: https://mzamin.com/news.php?news=121605

Thoughts “ ⚡️ WHAT'S GOING ON IN BANGLADESH?

👇Check out Gaganauts of Geopolitics' must-reads on the current developments:

▪️PM Hasina resigned: possible power transfer to military?

▪️Washington's revenge: punishing Hasina for refusing US military base in Bay of Bengal

▪️Riots on Bangladesh linked to 🇺🇸US operation 'K': what's that?

▪️Hasina's big warning on balkanization of Indian subcontinent

▪️Why Bangladesh riots are part of U.S. long-term strategy to counter 🇮🇳India

▪️Peaceful protesters or violent terrorists? Western media bias in coverage of Bangladesh unrest

▪️Amid chaos in India's neighborhood, ISIS is stretching its tentacles in South Asia. (Source: https://t.me/Funny/8635)

And a Final Note

Coincidence? After India refused US access to build a military base in Bangladesh, now Bangladesh is suddenly engulfed in violent protests, a change in leadership, and chaos. Is this just coincidence?

