BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower Allen Harrow Parrot Announces Seal Team Six Execution was Due to Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden - And They Covered It Up, As Told by Anna Khait
1.1 MILLION VIEWS: A Member of Congress Received Telling "A Majority of the Documents Last Night". Projected: Hearings, Subpoenas. An Unnamed, "High-Ranking General" Said It Is "Spot On".
Reporter Gary Franchi confirmed that a high-ranking General verified the information, which was also confirmed by Charles Woods this morning.
Source: https://x.com/jdunlap1974/status/1832926905047081114?s=46
On the General, “a lot of people know who he is; he's very well loved”.
It Looks Like Heads Will Roll
The Transcript
“Hopefully, this is the October surprise people have been rumoring about for years. This is it. This is it, Gary.
That's why I want to say, I want to ask everyone who's watching right now…
👇
⬆️
Gary:
(Allen Hallow Parrot, CIA Whistleblower)
👇
Gary:
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. This is my ministry.
It was so obvious that HC was at least partially responsible for those deaths. As I watched and listened on TV to her speak in the airplane hanger with the bodies of those brave men, I was horrified. Instead of lauding the fallen men, she gnashed her teeth and pointed the finger of blame onto some poor blogger ( Whatever happened to him???). What a lier and a conniver HC is!!!