1h

Time to strip these CPS agencies of their powers and imprison the staff for life for child abuse, kidnapping, and domestic terrorism. As to those legislators voting for these laws, the same. And the governors signing these laws, ditto. Then dig into the bill sponsors and track them down for prosecution of the same. Nothing - absolutely nothing - should come between a child and their parents except in cases of physical abuse. I don’t know about y’all, but this is Marxist, globalist bullshit tearing this country apart. Time to confront the perps and hold them accountable.

17m

Yes, I can imagine it happening.

One need only take a hard look at what TPTB did in '20 and so many bought it, and still do.

This is just more of it.

Colorado has become just another victim of two legged parasites masquerading at 'saving humanity't

Montana, like Oregon, was once conservative. Then liberal lunacy moved in, and is slowly strangling it.

It will suffer the same as the Pacific NW has from the invasion from Calif.

Unrelenting like locust. They move in and destroy and when the community no longer serves their purpose, they look for greener pastures to destroy.

