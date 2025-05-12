BREAKING: Colorado Set to Criminalize Traditional Parenting!
I just received this email from CitizenGo today, and thought you would want to know.
Can you imagine the state taking your child, not because you were abusive or neglectful, but because you loved her enough to say no?
That’s exactly what happened to Todd and Krista Kolstad, a faithful Christian couple from Montana. When their 14-year-old daughter announced she wanted to become a boy, they didn’t shame her, beat her, or cast her out. They simply said: We don’t agree. We believe in God's design. Let’s talk. Let’s get help.
But in today’s upside-down America, that was enough.
Without a warrant, Montana authorities seized their daughter, placed her in a psychiatric facility, and ultimately transferred her out of the country, to Canada. The Kolstads were stripped of their parental rights because they refused to affirm an identity they believed would cause long-term harm.
This is not a dystopian novel. This happened in 2024, in the United States of America.
That nightmare is on the brink of becoming law in Colorado, and it won’t stop there.
Colorado lawmakers just passed HB25-1312, a radical bill that redefines "family violence" to include ideological disagreement.
Under this law, parents who refuse to “affirm” a child’s gender identity, even with compassion, will be labeled abusers.
In other words, your faith, your values, and your love for your child could be used as weapons against you in court.
HB25-1312 gives judges the power to strip children from Christian homes and place them under government-approved authorities, stripping families apart over parental faith.
This bill isn’t just dangerous for Colorado. It’s a blueprint for how the government will punish faith-based parenting in every state.
If Colorado sets this precedent, other states will follow. That’s why we must act now.
America is watching. What Colorado lawmakers do next will shape the future for every parent in this country.
Parents, not government officials or politicians, know what's best for their own children.
HB25-1312 twists loving, cautious parenting into a punishable offense when not aligned with radical gender ideology.
Choosing counseling over irreversible medical treatments is not “coercive control.” It’s called parenting with wisdom.
No mother or father should fear losing custody for guiding their child through confusion with faith and compassion.
This bill is a direct assault on religious freedom, parental authority, and the sacred bond between parent and child.
If Colorado succeeds in criminalizing traditional parenting, no family in America will be safe from state overreach.
We cannot stay silent as politicians dismantle parental rights.
Why does your signature matter, even if you're not from Colorado?
Because Governor Polis must realize the nation is watching. They must know Americans nationwide reject this invasive bill.
Many are unaware of Colorado’s threat to traditional families right now, but your immediate action can change that.
Your signature, combined with thousands of others across America, sends a powerful message politicians cannot ignore.
Together, we can expose this harmful legislation, force lawmakers to reconsider, and protect parental rights before it's too late.
Consider the stakes:
HB25-1312 treats traditional parenting as abusive when it doesn’t align with gender ideology.
Children across the country will undergo irreversible medical interventions without parental consent, tearing families apart through state intervention.
But if we succeed, HB25-1312 will be stopped. Families everywhere will be safeguarded, religious freedom preserved, and parental rights respected.
We will prevent Colorado from setting a dangerous precedent for anti-family laws nationwide.
The bill moved to the governor's desk on May 7th. There is no time to lose.
This isn’t just a bill—it’s a battle line. And it’s time to defend it.
Anna Derbyshire and the entire CitizenGO Team
P.S. The bill hit Governor Polis’ desk on May 7th. Colorado is close to enforcing this extreme law, labeling traditional parents as criminals. This isn’t about protecting children. It’s about punishing parents for believing in truth, and handing activist courts a legal weapon to dismantle the family. Click here and sign our petition now to defend parental rights!
More information:
Baptist Press Article:
https://www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/colorado-law-which-would-strip-custody-from-parents-who-misgender-children/
KDVR News:
https://kdvr.com/news/politics/colorado-politics-news/kelly-loving-act-colorado-lawmakers-push-for-more-transgender-protections/
Full Bill Text (PDF):
https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2025A/bills/2025a_1312_rer.pdf
What I Really Think
I think you know what I think. We live in the times of Isaiah 5:20.
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who turn darkness to light and light to darkness, who replace bitter with sweet and sweet with bitter.
And if we don’t seek God’s face, He will not heal our land.
“If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
~ 2 Chron. 7:14 (NIV)
Let Us Pray
Holy Lord,
Forgive us our sins!
We seek You! We need You! Do not turn Your back upon us!
We humble ourselves before You, GREAT GOD! We will not turn our backs on Your Commands, Your Promises, or Your CREATION, HOLY LORD!
Protect our children! Protect and guide their parents!
WE WILL STAND UP FOR YOU, HOLY LORD! Thank You for Your protection!
IN THE NAME OF JESUS,
AMEN!
Time to strip these CPS agencies of their powers and imprison the staff for life for child abuse, kidnapping, and domestic terrorism. As to those legislators voting for these laws, the same. And the governors signing these laws, ditto. Then dig into the bill sponsors and track them down for prosecution of the same. Nothing - absolutely nothing - should come between a child and their parents except in cases of physical abuse. I don’t know about y’all, but this is Marxist, globalist bullshit tearing this country apart. Time to confront the perps and hold them accountable.
Yes, I can imagine it happening.
One need only take a hard look at what TPTB did in '20 and so many bought it, and still do.
This is just more of it.
Colorado has become just another victim of two legged parasites masquerading at 'saving humanity't
Montana, like Oregon, was once conservative. Then liberal lunacy moved in, and is slowly strangling it.
It will suffer the same as the Pacific NW has from the invasion from Calif.
Unrelenting like locust. They move in and destroy and when the community no longer serves their purpose, they look for greener pastures to destroy.