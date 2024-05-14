Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the WHO makes a statement.

The Tweet

PANDEMIC: Democrats in Colorado are ‘monitoring’ 80 people they believe may be infected with the deadly bird flu. Representatives from Pfizer are working closely with political leaders to develop a cure. What could possibly go wrong. 😂

Source: https://x.com/amuse/status/1789779313962651869?s=46

The CD Statement on Friday