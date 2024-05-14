BREAKING: Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the WHO States "We Have to Make Sure... We Could Immediately Respond" in Announcing Avian Bird Flu Watch on 70 Dairy Farm Workers in Colorado
No quarantine, unknown which farm and which individuals. NONE have symptoms. But the CDC says it's ready with "testing" (THERE IS NO TEST) and ANTIVIRALS (like Tamiflu)
Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the WHO makes a statement.
The Tweet
PANDEMIC: Democrats in Colorado are ‘monitoring’ 80 people they believe may be infected with the deadly bird flu. Representatives from Pfizer are working closely with political leaders to develop a cure. What could possibly go wrong. 😂
Source: https://x.com/amuse/status/1789779313962651869?s=46
The CD Statement on Friday
