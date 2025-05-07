🚨BREAKING 🚨FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi Arrested 205 Child Sex Predators and Rescued 115 Children
THIS Is “Operation Restore Justice” - Some '764' Gang Members Arrested
“This operation, dubbed "Operation Restore Justice," involved 55 different agencies. The arrests took place over five days and 115 minors were released from alleged sexual predators.”
“Arrestees could face the maximum prison sentence”
“Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel held a press conference detailing the entire operation, from the investigation phase to the arrests and rescue of the minors.”
“Bondi stressed the importance of the operation, which she defined as "historic" and "unprecedented" in the framework of investigations against the sexual abuse of minors. In addition, the attorney general assured that she will do everything possible to ensure that those arrested, if convicted, face the "maximum prison sentence."”
"These depraved human beings, if convicted, will face the maximum penalty in prison, some [for] life. We will find you. We will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us. The FBI and the Department of Justice will come after you. And we will prosecute you," Bondi noted.”
"The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect children and we will not rest until we find and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable. Thank you to the [FBI] for incredible work," the attorney general added.”
“Patel was more precise and offered more detailed information on the operation.”
"I can join [Attorney General Bondi] and [the DOJ] in announcing the arrest of over 200 alleged child sex predators in the last week. For the last week, the FBI and DOJ have been quietly surging operations across 55 field offices to take down criminals who target kids," Patel said.”
"Our agents, support teams and partners did excellent work — rescuing 115 children across the country in the process..”
“Operation Restore Justice is a powerful message: If you harm children in America, you will be given no sanctuary. There is nowhere you can hide. You will be hunted down, and you will be prosecuted," added the FBI director.”
“Parents urged to monitor their children on the internet”
“Bondi and Patel agreed in asking parentsto keep a closer eye on their children's use of online platforms and the internet, with the goal of not falling into the traps of sexual predators.”
"They're talking to your kids like they're other children and they're not. They're predators. They pose as children. They get them sometimes to post explicit pictures of themselves after they talk to them, and then, in some cases, they even try to blackmail the children," Bondi said.”
“Bondi: Jeffrey Epstein's files continue to be reviewed”
“On the sidelines of the operation, Bondi affirmed that the FBI continues to review all files related to the case of child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.”
“The attorney general noted that authorities are working "diligently," while remarking that there are "tens of thousands of videos" from the pedophile that are classified as "child pornography."”
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I AM GLAD THEY WERE Busted today: sick leaders of the “764 network”, a Satanic terror group that goes online to targets minors, then coerces them into violent and s*xual acts on camera.
Lord, there must be a special place in hell for these evil people.
I don’t know much about the 764 Network, so this is what I found:
The 764 Network, by Becca Spinks
They extort children into school shootings, online abuse, and more, by pretending to be children.
“Taking down the leaders is a first good move.”
Parents, this isn’t just a small, isolated problem. The FBI reportedly has open cases in every single FBI office in the USA. Talk to your kids! Watch what they’re doing online!
The 764 gang grooms kids to take nudes, hurt family pets, or inflict self-harm.
More information about two gang leaders, “Trippy” and “War”, who were arrested. Their info is from an April 30, 2025 Substack article that was posted on Twitter/X just 3 hours ago:
The gang convinces children to commit suicide, self-harm by cutting, threaten schools with bombings that can be fake, work with overseas gang members, and much more, including threatening their lives. Victims become suspects, as they turn on everything they know and become part of the gang, recruiting other children.
Apparently Bx knows these two gang leaders well.
The article is for paid subscribers, but you can read it with a 7-day free trial.
I am praising and thanking GOD for this.