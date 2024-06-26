Finland is the first country in the world to start Bird Flu jabs in animal workers.

Health officials divulged yesterday that Finland broke new ground, becoming the first nation to start bird flu vaccinations for humans.

As early as next week, this Nordic nation will give preemptive bird flu vaccines to specific workers exposed to animals. In this effort, Finland purchased vaccines for 10,000 injections; each animal worker is to receive two doses.

This purchase to double-jab 5,000 people is one quarter of a giant EU acquisition of 40 million doses to be shared by 15 countries.

The Manufacturer

The manufacturer is CSL Seqirus (CSL.AX).

According to Reuters:

“The Australian company in a statement to Reuters said Finland would be the first country to roll out the vaccine. "The vaccine will be offered to those aged 18 or over who are at increased risk of contracting avian influenza due to their work or other circumstances," the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement. The H5N1 strain of bird flu has killed or caused the culling of hundreds of millions of poultry globally in recent years and has increasingly been spreading to mammals, including cows in the United States and, in some cases, also to humans. Finland has not detected the virus in humans, THL said. However, the country is eager to roll out vaccinations given transmission risks posed by its fur farms. "The conditions in Finland are very different in that we have fur farms where the animals can end up in contact with wildlife," Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) told Reuters. Widespread outbreaks of bird flu among mink and foxes at Finland's mostly open-air fur farms led to the culling last year of some 485,000 animals to stop the virus from spreading among the animals as well as to humans. Vaccinations are likely to start as early as next week in at least some parts of Finland, a THL spokesperson told Reuters. Finland said it procured vaccines for people it deems to be at risk, such as workers at fur and poultry farms, lab technicians who handle bird flu samples and veterinarians who work as animal control officers in regions where fur farms are located. People working in sanctuaries caring for wild birds, in livestock farms or in the cleaning of premises, such as animal by-products processing plants, will also be offered vaccines, THL said. Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/finland-start-bird-flu-vaccinations-humans-2024-06-25/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They think we will fall for the, “Finland did it, so we should, too” line of thinking.

Nope.

A flu is a “flu” and millions were saved from the Covid “virus” thing with the same things:

Zinc

Vitamin D: Calculate how much to take on my article, HERE .

Vitamin C

Quercetin

Ivermectin or see my article on Nigella sativa, HERE .

Hydroxychloroquine or see my articles to either use substitutes HERE, or “make your own” HERE.

And finally, see my article on Avian Bird Flu Symptoms and Natural Remedies HERE and below.

