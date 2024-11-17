Thank you to

whose tweet alerted us to this story. Andrea is a Co-Host on a LIVE Twitter Space now. The Host is Dr. Carol Swain. Shawn Hendrix is there, too!! We're TALKING ABOUT CHILD TRAFFICKING in these crisis situations!!!

JOIN NOW by cutting and pasting: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1PlJQbXdQRDxE

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/andreafreedom76/status/1857692808640925812?s=46

The Video

This is a single mother who cares for her disabled son and her grandmother.

This is a developing story.

How To Help

Several of us are trying to get together contacts who can help mothers who have lost their children to CPS. And we are trying to keep track of any other similar stories.

Please comment and give Andrea and I more ideas, contacts, websites, tweets, shares. Thank you!

Together with our families, you, as our Substack readers, helped Ed and I get to Greeneville, TN, donate items, and cook for the Amish who were there repairing and building homes. We also met Kim Tompkins and toured her home. I know there are some of you who can and will go meet us and make this a group effort. And some of you need gas money to get there, and my ministry will arrange for it.

I believe God wants us to go back up there again to help as many people as possible. Pray with us for direction.

Or is this the kind of trap they want, the evil prototype to instigate riots? No, right now I see more public apathy and great private righteous outrage in this regard, the latter from those like us whose eyes are already opened.

