BREAKING: Judge Denies Motion for Reconsideration on the Writ of Mandamus to Compel Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody to #StopTheShots
Less than 24 Hours after the Motion for Reconsideration was Made, Circuit Judge Lee Marsh Hands Decision. Next Step: Dr. Joseph Sansone Will Ask for a Court Hearing.
Circuit Judge Lee Marsh penned his denial Less than 24 hours after Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Motion for Reconsideration was electronically filed.
Why the Denial?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.