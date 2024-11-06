🚨BREAKING🚨: Kamala Harris' Campaign is Reportedly Working on a Concession Statement, Trump Prepares to Speak, Republicans Win Control of the Senate, and Antifa Riots are Met with Arrests in Seattle
NYT Projects 85% Win for Trump. 🙏 No Matter the Outcome, God is With Us 🙌 The Secret Service has Reportedly Moved in More Agents to Mar-A-Lago. All this as Biden Reportedly Goes to Bed.
According to @TheGeneral, Kamala Harris’ Staff are preparing a concession statement and Trump is preparing to make a press statement from Mar-A-Lago..
Source: https://x.com/generalmcnews/status/1854009620097880324?s=46 | I have found this to be a very good source.
The Senate is now Republican.
Maybe Hurricane Helene and FEMA helped North Carolina voters decide.
The Seattle PD arrested several members of the black bloc Antifa as they wrecked havoc this Election Day in downtown Seattle, Washington.
The militants had responded to a call for an election night attack in the former CHAZ area.
Antifa refused orders to get out of the road, resulting in at least four arrests.
The Video
Source: https://t.me/AzazelNews/720956
Trump, Musk, and Dana White Await Election Results
Source: https://t.me/AzazelNews/720967
And Trump Reportedly has Additional Secret Service on the way to Mar-A-Lago
P.S. All this, and Biden seems to have gone to bed:
🙏 God is With Us
We know God is with us, and that we need to keep hopeful for what we have learned, how we have grown, and how much we need to keep our eyes on God. 🙌
LET US PRAY
🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏 🙌 🙏
Dear Holy God,
We have begged You for forgiveness of our sins, Lord! We beseeched You to forgive our land, King of Kings! Thank You for hearing our prayers!
Thank you for blessing our country, this election, and the future of our country.
Our only hope IS IN YOU! Our ONLY Savior is YOUR SON, OUR LORD Jesus Christ!
We leave everything in Your hands. We rely on Your love, Your light, and YOU to direct our futures.
Thank you for all You have given us!
We surrender everything to You!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
🙌
