In a Subcommittee Hearing occuring in about 5 hours, it is time to evaluate some sinister deeds in Brazil - and to decide that America cannot remain silent!

Link: https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/brazil-a-crisis-of-democracy-freedom-rule-of-law/

Brazil’s President “Lula” and Justice Alexandre de Moraes have assaulted free speech, leading to tens of thousands protesting in the streets.

From Jack Posobiec’s Telegram Channel:

🇧🇷🔥⁉️ — Following the recent protests by Brazilian opposition, Brazilian Government-affiliated Media started to circulate a list of what it calls as the "Masterminds" of the so-called "Fascist International" that is organizing the protests against Lula's administration

Among them:

— 🇺🇸 Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Trump and a National-Conservative political strategist

— 🇧🇷 Carlos Bolsonaro, the son of Former President Jair Bolsonaro

— ✝️ Silas Malafaia, a major Brazilian Evangelical Pastor

— 🇧🇷 Olavo de Carvalho, now-deceased but for some reason included, formerly a US-based Brazilian Traditionalist philosopher and

— ✴️ Aleksander Dugin, the Founder of the Eurasianist Movement of Russia and Philosopher of the 4th Political Theory

— 🚀 Elon Musk, the African-American Billionaire, CEO of Twitter/X ❌and CEO of SpaceX

— 🇺🇸 Peter Thiel, An American Libertarian venture capitalist & Billionaire

— 🇮🇱🤑 Miriam Adelson, an American-Israeli businesswoman and funder of Trump's Campaign

— 🇮🇱🤑 Cherna Moskowitz, wife of the Polish-Israeli businessman Irving Moskowitz, already deceased for 8 years.

— 🇮🇹🤑 Lorenzo Fertitta, the Italian-American billionaire and former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

According to such, these figures are the ones responsible to fund, idealize and organize the "Fascist International" andwithin these parameters, promote "Far-Right and Anti-Liberal Color Revolutions", with Brazil being the laboratory of such model.

Very esoteric and maybe schizophrenic, one would say 🤔

Source: https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/43490