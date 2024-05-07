BREAKING LIVE TUESDAY MORNING: Brazilian Censorship Under Discussion LIVE at 0700 am PST | 9 am CST | 10 am EST
"BRAZIL: A Crisis of Democracy, Freedom, and Rule of Law?" Hosted By the Republican Foreign Affairs Committee
Our human rights are given to us by God.
In a Subcommittee Hearing occuring in about 5 hours, it is time to evaluate some sinister deeds in Brazil - and to decide that America cannot remain silent!
Link: https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/brazil-a-crisis-of-democracy-freedom-rule-of-law/
Brazil’s President “Lula” and Justice Alexandre de Moraes have assaulted free speech, leading to tens of thousands protesting in the streets.
“Masterminds” of “Fascist International” Censored by Brazilian Government-affiliated Media
From Jack Posobiec’s Telegram Channel:
🇧🇷🔥⁉️ — Following the recent protests by Brazilian opposition, Brazilian Government-affiliated Media started to circulate a list of what it calls as the "Masterminds" of the so-called "Fascist International" that is organizing the protests against Lula's administration
Among them:
— 🇺🇸 Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Trump and a National-Conservative political strategist
— 🇧🇷 Carlos Bolsonaro, the son of Former President Jair Bolsonaro
— ✝️ Silas Malafaia, a major Brazilian Evangelical Pastor
— 🇧🇷 Olavo de Carvalho, now-deceased but for some reason included, formerly a US-based Brazilian Traditionalist philosopher and
— ✴️ Aleksander Dugin, the Founder of the Eurasianist Movement of Russia and Philosopher of the 4th Political Theory
— 🚀 Elon Musk, the African-American Billionaire, CEO of Twitter/X ❌and CEO of SpaceX
— 🇺🇸 Peter Thiel, An American Libertarian venture capitalist & Billionaire
— 🇮🇱🤑 Miriam Adelson, an American-Israeli businesswoman and funder of Trump's Campaign
— 🇮🇱🤑 Cherna Moskowitz, wife of the Polish-Israeli businessman Irving Moskowitz, already deceased for 8 years.
— 🇮🇹🤑 Lorenzo Fertitta, the Italian-American billionaire and former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
According to such, these figures are the ones responsible to fund, idealize and organize the "Fascist International" andwithin these parameters, promote "Far-Right and Anti-Liberal Color Revolutions", with Brazil being the laboratory of such model.
Very esoteric and maybe schizophrenic, one would say 🤔
Source: https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/43490
Brazil Orders Twitter/X to Censor Tweets as Musk Resists
The freedom of speech issue has been reported on Twitter/X, with Elon Musk taking a personal and legal interest as Brazil’s government banished Twitter from its country - and US Congress subpoenaed him.
Brazil’s Supreme Court last week ordered the federal police to add billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to its “digital militia inquiry.” The investigation is designed to uncover an alleged conspiracy not by armed commandos but by wordsmiths. Justice Alexandre de Moraes wants Mr. Musk’s Twitter platform to block utterances by Brazilian users that the judiciary deems fake news. Mr. Musk has decided to resist this censorship, making him the target of federal prosecutors.
Source: https://x.com/tiffanyrogato/status/1785503750133891191?s=46
Squelching Brazil’s Freedom of Speech
Last Saturday, 2.6 million tuned in LIVE for over two hours with the beloved former Brazilian President Bolsonaro, as Mario Nawfal hosted.
Source: https://x.com/marionawfal/status/1786917557829537980?s=46
As the above Twitter Space unfolded, many Brazilians simply attended via VPN. And then the VPNs acted up.
Source: https://x.com/mommaleo/status/1786940794454024661?s=46
Our Very Own Friend, Brazilian Tweets Aloud!
Less than two weeks ago, Copacabana was filled with tens of thousands of protesters.
Source: https://x.com/patti_frj/status/1782095419020853735?s=46
Mass demonstrations against socialist tyranny were held to defend democracy, support former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, oppose the Supreme Court’s seeming self-appointed dictator, justice Alexandre de Moraes, and to protest Elon Musk's being targeted by the rogue government’s Censorship Industrial Complex.
Two Days Ago, Brazilians Gather Again!
Source: https://x.com/niko_capone_/status/1786927272374518127?s=46
Try to make it. This should be a fine exercise in defending freedom of speech.
Subcommittee Hearing: Foreign Affairs Committee
Link: https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/brazil-a-crisis-of-democracy-freedom-rule-of-law/
Source for LIVE Broadcast:
https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/brazil-a-crisis-of-democracy-freedom-rule-of-law/
Background Information
From Michael Shellenberger:
A Closeup of the Letter
Source: https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1785434940450250810?s=46
Let's Pray That Tomorrow's Hearing is a New Beginning!
Father God, please help our American government back up freedom of speech and expression in Brazil!
Bless all parties, give them the perfect words to say, and let them inspire Brazilian citizens that America hears them and cares about their fundamental, God-given rights!
We ask this in the name of Jesus. Amen.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
