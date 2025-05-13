Do We Need Another Covid Shot for 2025-2026? | Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

A Special Note: On yesterday’s post (about Colorado Parents having their kids taken away if they oppose gender affirmation of the wrong sex) the CitizenGo petition (HERE). When I copied and pasted the email I received, it had specific ID-d links back to my email address. I received about 30 “Thank you for signing our petition” emails - from many of you that signed! If you did not enter your own name/email, and especially if you did not receive a confirmation email, please sign it yourself again - as it thought it was me;)! This is a clean petition for you, HERE.

I apologize for any inconvenience. And keep those signatures coming in!

The Tweet

My Tweet

Link To Sign:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/05/08/2025-08083/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-notice-of-meeting-establishment-of-a

The Federal Register Comment Site

This is what it looks like when you go to comment.

Steps To Make A Comment

Write Your Comment and Add Files.

I included 1 pdf and 7 references. Then I ran out of characters.

DO NOT state your name in your comment. DO NOT provide any identifying information in your public comment. There may be other hints you find; if so, please let us know in the Comments. Likewise, if I find out more pertinent information, I will add an addendum or let you know in the Comments. Thank you!

According to the January 2023 manuscript, "Rethinking Next-generation Vaccines for Coronaviruses, Influenza Viruses, and other Respiratory Viruses" (1) that was quietly published in Cell Host & Microbe with Fauci as the Senior Author, the flu shots never worked and we were wrong to think that a Covid shot could prevent a respiratory disease. 1. Lack of Immunity "Over the years, influenza vaccines have never been able to elicit durable protective immunity against seasonal influenza virus strains, even against non-drifted strains. 4–7" 2. Suboptimal Effectiveness "Although current influenza vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death to some degree, their effectiveness against clinically apparent infection is decidedly suboptimal, ranging from 14% to 60% over the past 15 influenza seasons.1" 3. Little Improvement over Half a Century "As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted." 4. Incomplete, Short-Lived Protection without Population Immunity "...as variant SARS-CoV-2 strains have emerged, deficiencies in these vaccines reminiscent of influenza vaccines have become apparent. The vaccines for these two very different viruses have common characteristics: they elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity.12,13,14,15." 5. They Don't Work "...it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines.This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so? This is a major challenge for future vaccine development..." and "Durably protective vaccines against non-systemic mucosal respiratory viruses with high mortality rates have thus far eluded vaccine development efforts." 6. The Shots Kill "Although influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines reduce disease severity when vaccines fail to prevent infection, significant numbers of fatalities still occur, resulting in tens of thousands of annual influenza deaths in the United States. 114,115,116. With the imperfections of these vaccines, it seems a public health imperative to aggressively pursue better vaccines and vaccination strategies." 7. The General Public Generally Knows that the Covid Shots were a Depopulation Tool by a Very Sick Man, Fauci, who Has a Lengthy History of Unethical Practices (2) 8. Stop the Covid Shots for all Children. As you know, we are all waiting for you to Stop The Shots, especially in the CDC Childhood Vaccination Schedule. There is only a 0.0003% risk of death from Covid in this age population, and a 23% increased risk of death vs the unvaxxed. 9. Vaccine Adverse Events Have Not Been Addressed After the CDC objected to releasing vaccine injury data, ICAN won a lawsuit which compelled the CDC to turn over V-SAFE Covid vaccine injury data. 7.7% required medical care after vaccination, and 25% had serious side effects (3). 10. No Informed Consent There was no Package Insert for any Covid shot. The HHS Secretary designated the "Drug Fact Sheet" as the official label, which virtually no patient has ever seen. There is no Package Insert either on the label, in the box, or attached to the vial. This blank Informed Consent was presented to Sen. Ron Johnson (4). This is a level of gross deception never before seen by HHS. We will not stand for this any more! 11. DNA Contamination (5) 12. 184 Million People, VAX NOT SAFE FOR HUMANS (6). 13. Stop advertising vaccines/drugs, stop Big Pharma from giving money to lobbyists. References: 1. David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Anthony S. Fauci, Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses, Cell Host & Microbe, Volume 31, Issue 1,2023, Pages 146-157, ISSN 1931-3128, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2022.11.016. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312822005728). 2. https://x.com/karma44921039/status/1732392091764842784 3. https://x.com/drsimonegold/status/1577707298570502145 4. https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1595639108268949504 5. https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1901972318475243781 6. https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1911541826730729702

2. Choose A Category

Answer the Question: What is your comment about?

What do you think I should choose as my category? Yours?

Leave a comment

3. Enter your Email and Opt to Receive Email Confirmation of Submission and Tracking Number

4. Choose your status and enter your Name/Address/State

5. Take a Screenshot of Your Comment, and Copy Your Comment. Feel free to post it in a Comment below, or Tweet it to me @TheRebelPatient.

As I did above;). Post it to your Twitter, add it to GoogleFu’s Tweet, and/or add it to my tweet as a Comment.

Listen to This Space

I participated in a Twitter/X Space today, to generate more information. You can listen to it anytime; it contains much more information.

6. Tag these Twitter accounts, Besides Me @TheRebelPatient ;)

@us_fda

@fdarecalls

@fda_drug_info

@fda

@SecKennedy

@DrMakaryFDA

Leave a comment