The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Reed's avatar
John Reed
10h

All vaccines are harmful, have been from the beginning...depending on your point of view. Of course if you just want to kill or disable people, then they're safe and effective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
11h

If someone other than a child wants to get jabbed with MRNA juice, at this point in time just let them. Im strangely OK with depop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture