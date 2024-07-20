BREAKING: Medical Update from Trump's Former Appointed Physician to the Former President, Ronny L. Jackson
The Tweet
The Thread
NOTE: Contains disgusting reactions.
The trap has been set.
The Trump worshippers have been hypnotised to fight fight fight and they are on a mission from God.
They would riot at the drop of a hat.
Whenever the CIA now choose to trigger the riots they can bring the troops on the streets and declare a state of emergency.
Try not to riot people, this is exactly what they want!
When I read that Ronny Jackson's license to practice medicine was expired, my respect for him grew. Then I read that he is a U.S. congressman for Texas, which would explain his disinterest in attending continuing education classes.
(https://www.tmz.com/2024/07/20/ronny-jackson-viriginia-medical-license-expire-treating-trump/)
The above article was written out of malice, and it ludicrously claims that it is illegal for Dr. Jackson to provide medical treatment. That's like saying it's illegal for a mother to evaluate her child's breathing and give him steroids and albuterol, or it's illegal for a person who has been trained in CPR to give CPR.
Go jump in a lake.
I mean it: go jump in a body of water full of hungry alligators.