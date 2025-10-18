🚨BREAKING NEED IN HOUSTON, TX🚨: Dying USMC Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd Requests Military Visitors ASAP 💔🫡 🇺🇸 ❤️
If you live in or can travel to MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, PLEASE consider gifting your presence to Sgt. Lloyd, a USMC soldier who is dying now. His wife is there advocating, and she wants military personnel to grace him with “No Soldier Left Behind”.
Praying now for USMC Sgt. Kevin Lee Lloyd!