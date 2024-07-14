The building was 130 yards away. Sharpshooters shot back at the sniper, which is why we heard so many shots. An ER doc was reportedly at the ralky and gave CPR to one of the attendees who was shot.

The speculation is that there was not enough Special Forces staff to make the stage “sterile” for the President.

Law enforcement had been responding to other allegations that a man was seen scaling the wall. They are investigating it. This man said he and others saw the shooter, and notified Secret Service, who did nothing.

No police were injured by any bullets.

There were objects of unidentified objects near the shooter's body, which are not being publicly identified. They are treating all packages as a potential flammable device.

They are running DNA and verifying biometrics before identifying anyone.

Additionally, they say that they don't currently suspect anyone else was involved in the shooting besides the lone shooter. They want to identify whether he acted alone or whether others were involved.

The FBI denies having refused to supply any additional security for the event.

As An Aside

This was one photo circulating on who the shooter is.

This is a picture of the shooter from the scene:

⬆️ These look like two different people.

If you have any footage that could help, go ahead and connect with the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://FBI.gov/butler

Thank you for praying for all the families involved, and for keeping vigilant!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app