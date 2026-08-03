The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Terri Snyder's avatar
Terri Snyder
3m

OHHHHHHHH

MYYYYYYYY

GOSHHHH!!!!!!

Is something REALLY going to happen to these murderous terrorists!!!!

OHHHHHHHH, God please!!!! Let this REALLY happen and be FOLLOWED THROUGH!!!!

They killed millions of innocent people!!!!

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Major Mike Webb's avatar
Major Mike Webb
11m

Generally, it's good practice to prevent the murders before we beat Hitler. 🤪

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