Letters went out from the Vires Law Group to all 50 State leaders. It calls for hospital murders to be criminally addressed. It names names, including Fauci.

THE VIRES GROUP

Since 2023, the Vires Group has filed petitions and worked with many people in this process: victims, victim groups, law enforcement, prosecutors, and many state legislators. They filed full state petitions like the below Florida Pettion in seven states, resulting in (so far) two Grand Jury investigations being opened just this week.

The Names

Named individuals:

Anthony Fauci – ex-Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Francis Collins – ex-Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Deborah Birx – ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky – ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Stephen Hahn – ex-Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine & Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine; Co-Director, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development

Robert Redfield – ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Rick Bright – Former Director, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Also referenced (group):

Administrators of various hospital systems/facilities in Florida (AdventHealth, Sarasota Memorial, Malcom Randall VA, Memorial Hospital West, The Villages Hospital, Ascension Network hospitals)

I don’t see any hospital doctors referenced, just administrators.

The Crimes



1. First-Degree Murder / Felony Murder

Victim killed during perpetration (or attempt) of a felony that is an act of terrorism, a trafficking offense, or aggravated abuse of an elderly/disabled adult

Defendant aided, abetted, counseled, hired, or procured the felony (even if not the actual killer)

Death was a consequence of the felony



2. Fl. Stat. §782.04 – First Degree Murder whilst Committing Acts of Terrorism and/or Aggravated Abuse of the Elderly and/or Human Trafficking

Victim died

Killed by Defendant as principal or accomplice

Premeditated design to effect death

Occurring during aggravated abuse of elderly/disabled, human trafficking, or a terrorism-related felony

3. Fl. Stat. §895.03 – Florida RICO

Criminal intent

Received proceeds (directly or indirectly) from a pattern of racketeering activity

Through an enterprise **or** employed by/associated with an enterprise to participate in racketeering

Racketeering activities include:

- Homicide by terrorist acts

- Homicide by aggravated abuse of the elderly

- Human trafficking

- Aggravated manslaughter of the elderly, disabled, or children

- Abuse or aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled adults



4. Fl. Stat. §775.30 – Terrorism

Violent act or act dangerous to human life (or computer offense under §815.06)

Intended to intimidate/injure/coerce a civilian population, influence government policy by intimidation/coercion, or affect government conduct through destruction, assassination, murder, kidnapping, or aircraft piracy



5. Fl. Stat. §782.07(3) – Aggravated Manslaughter of the Elderly, Disabled Adults, and Children

Victim(s) died

Victim is elderly, disabled adult, or child

Death caused by culpable negligence (§825.102(3))



6. Fl. Stat. §787.06 – Human Trafficking

Knowingly (or in reckless disregard) engages in, attempts, or benefits from human trafficking

Victim transported, solicited, recruited, harbored, provided, enticed, maintained, purchased, patronized, procured, or obtained for exploitation

Using coercion for labor or services (including administering profitable health procedures)



7. Fl. Stat. §825.102 – Abuse & Aggravated Abuse of the Elderly and Disabled Adults

Intentionally inflicted physical or psychological injury on the victim, **or**

Actively encouraged any person to commit an act that results (or could reasonably be expected to result) in physical/psychological injury, **or**

Acted without lawful authority to intentionally isolate or restrict access of the victim to family members

Restriction reasonably expected to result in physical/psychological injury, **or**

Done with intent to promote, facilitate, conceal, or disguise criminal activity involving the person or property of the victim

Victim is an elderly person or disabled adult



For Aggravated Abuse (additional elements):

Defendant acted knowingly or willfully

Caused the victim great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement

Reference 1: The Florida Petition

21 pages went out, dated April 14, 2025 and addressed to Attorney General James Uthmeier, Esq, Office of the Attorney General, State of Florida, in Tallahassee as a Request:

REQUEST TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE COVID PATIENT ABUSE & HOSPITAL HOMICIDE

See Reference 1, below.

Additionally, the Vires Law Group sent letters with each state’s specific, applicable criminal laws, together with the Florida petition and exhibits, to the State Attorney Generals (AG) of all 50 states.

Reference 2 is the letter writen to the Governor and Attorney General of California, as an example of letters that went out to all 50 states.

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Reference 1: Vires Law Group Letter to Florida AG

DOWNLOAD IT HERE:

Vires Law Group To Florida Ag 369KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Reference 2: Vires Law Group Letter to Governor Newsom

DOWNLOAD 3 PAGES HERE:

Vires Law Group To Newsom 476KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thank the Lord that someone somewhere has done SOMETHING TO SOMEONE!

Hat’s Off to the VIRES LAW GROUP, TO RACHEL L.T. RODRIGUEZ, ESQ, AND TO MIMI MILLER, ESQ FOR HAVING THE BALLS TO DO THIS!

And I wish Atty. Rachel Rodriguez all success as a Candidate for the Governor of Florida!

Will the bad guys ever get convicted of anything, or is this more theatre?

I lean toward the theatre side, because I’m of the opinion that they’re all on the same side and therefore, evil cannot arrest evil.

I can’t even eat any more popcorn!

But this sure does help OPEN MORE EYES!!! All the nay-sayers will be SHOCKED and will cry out in screams when their bubbles are burst. But oh well, because we had to go through that years ago, and no one can do it for you.

The bad people will remain bad. Maybe they’ll go out of the country and we’ll only see doubles wearing masks. Who knows?

But isn’t this timely for Rebecca Charles in Charles v. Northwell Health?

MAYBE SOME OF THOSE JURORS WILL SEE THIS AND REALIZE THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES WERE RIGHT ALL ALONG.

We can pray for that.

LET US PRAY

Holy Lord God,

Bless the Vires Law Group! Bestow your safety, protection, and health upon Rachel L.T. Rodrigues, Esquire, and Mimi Miller, Esquire! Keep them safe under Your wings of a great eagle as they continue to fight this spiritual, evil, murderous battle for the lives of Your children!

Thank You for opening our eyes to reality, no matter how harsh. Thank You for instilling in us that it is always better to know The Truth than to be lied to.

We pray for those who still need to open their eyes. Help them see how criminal our government officials have been, how many lives have been lost, and that the time has come to put the light on the evil darkness.

Help us to also remember that our battle is not against these people, but against the powers in high places of darkness, where evil rules.

Help us keep wearing our Armor of Yours! Help us shine our shoes of peace, tighten our belt of truth, poof out our breastplate of righteousness, hold up our shield of peace, and wield our sword of the Spirit.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.