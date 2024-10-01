🚨💣 BREAKING NEWS: Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq Bomb Israel, Iran Declares War on Israel, as Biden Promises to Support Israel
BREAKING: Iran launched a missile attack against Israel.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/10/01/world/israel-lebanon-hezbollah
Over 400 Missles Launched
My source says 400.
More than 400 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran towards Israel.
IDF Official after Iranian Attack: "Iran Will Pay a Heavy Price ."
Source: https://t.me/RealTimeNewsDaily/409609
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.
Iran on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel in retaliation for its recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallahand an Iranian commander in Lebanon.
The attack came on the heels of Israel’s deployment of ground forces into south Lebanon, escalating its offensive on Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran.
“In response to the martyrdom of Martyr Haniyeh, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Nilforoushan, we have targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement after missiles began appearing in the skies over Israel.
“Should the Zionist regime respond to Iran’s operation, it will face crushing attack,” said the IRGC, Iran’s paramilitary organization.
Abbas Nilforoushan was an Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander, who was killed with Nasrallah in a bombing by Israel last Friday in Beirut, Lebanon.
Ismail Haniyeh was the political commander of the Hamas terror group, who was killed in July by an Israeli strike on Tehran, the capital of Iran. Israel has been engaged in a brutal war on Hamas since the group launched the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel from Gaza.
There were only two people reported lightly injured from shrapnel from the missile attack in the Tel Aviv area, according to Israeli authorities. There were also some minor injuries reported across Israel involving people moving to safe spaces.
The Israel Defense Forces announced that citizens were allowed to leave protected spaces across the country just after 1:30 p.m. ET.
A White House official on Tuesday warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran “will carry severe consequences for Iran.”
“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” the official said.
That official and a Defense Department official said that Iran was expected to target military and government sites, not civilian locations.
Sirens wailed around Israel during Tuesday’s attack.
President Joe Biden met Tuesday afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris and national security officials to discuss the attack, the White House said.
“They reviewed the status of U.S. preparations to help Israel defend against attacks and protect U.S. personnel,” White House senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said in a post on the social media site X.
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to “shelter in place until further notice.”
The embassy in the same notice said it “reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system UAS intrusions, often take place without warning.”
“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events,” the notice said.
Iran’s suspected planned attack came a day after Israeli ground forces crossed into south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah.
The number of Israeli troops who have entered Lebanon is in “the low hundreds,” an Israeli official told NBC News.
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the killing of Nasrallah and a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in that attack “will not go unanswered.” Araghchi said the United States was “complicit in this crime.
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/01/iran-readying-imminent-ballistic-missile-attack-against-israel-us-official-tells-nbc-news.html
The Video
Joe Biden’s Response
Pres. Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to defend Israel and shoot down Iranian rockets.
At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.
I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.
Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.
Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/04/13/statement-from-president-joe-biden-on-irans-attacks-against-the-state-of-israel/
LET US PRAY
Merciful Father,
Thank You for sending us Your Son, who was tempted by Satan yet stood the test of loyalty only to You!
Help banish Satan from the innocent. Protect lives, help the evildoers get caught, protect the women and children from harm. Help our soldiers to get back to their families, and bless them with Your wisdom.
We repent of our sins and any acts against You! Forgive us, Lord! Restore us unto Your Kingdom of pure righteousness and mercy. Shine Your light upon us and have mercy on Your people as we seek Your face.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Amen! It’s happening ALL EYES on Israel!!! October starts like a wildfire. Floods, rumors of wars, wars,
We seek your Face Jesus to help us understand our
Roles and duties.
Prayer seems best.
Iran Yemen Iraq
Flying missiles
I’d leave the area asap.
It seemed inevitable at this point due to Biden's, Blinken's, and Harris' incompetent foreign policy. Moreover, Iran will have the benefit of American treasure and technology provided to them outright by traitors Obama, Biden, and Harris.
Something tells me Tim Walz will use this as an excuse to back out of tonight's scheduled Vice Presidential debate.