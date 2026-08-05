WHAT: A LIVE Meeting with Senator Johnson Microsoft Teams

WHEN: Today at 5 pm Eastern

LINK TO JOIN: HERE .

Meeting ID: 240 562 247 241 524

Passcode: wY7Wu6PL

Dial in by phone:

1 253-617-0531, 347525334# (tel: 2012536170531, 34752533423) United States, Tacoma

Find a local number HERE

Phone conference ID#: 347 525 334

We don’t know exactly why he called this meeting, nor what the discussion will focus on, except that it’s a call to those affected by the hospital protocols— and we know that they killed many.

Recent developments worth noting include Fauci’s

Do you think word is FINALLY GETTING OUT that the government PAYS hospitals to kill, so that the future jury at Rebecca Charles’ civil case against Northwell Health receives a chance at having informed jurors? 👀

Addendum:

Senator Ron Johnson

Purpose of today: To educate on how to submit a testimonial. There will be an online Form. And this is to announce the hearing date, which will be only with Sen. Ron Johnson and no other Senators. He will moderate.

Senate Hearing on Hospital Protocols:

Monday, September 28th

Possibly at 10 or 11 am ET, maybe 12 noon. It may go 3-4 hours.

He hopes to connect with Atty. Ralph Loregio, who is aware of about 100 testimonials. He will set https://ronjohnson.senate.gov will have info on how to submit your testimony. Grace put up this page on the website:

See this red banner, and click on it:

Go here .

Create an account.

Fill out the testimony form and don’t lie, or it’s a felony. 600 words, calm and slow. Factual. No accusations. Don’t use the word, “crimes”, etc. List facts.

Deadline = August 31st.

Say whether you can you testify in person, or enter your testimony in the record. You pay your own way.

More than one family member may submit; and say which family member will be the best witness in person.

He is not demanding any death certificates or proof. But if you have it handy, autopsy reports, etc., go ahead and submit it.

Don’t book a flight unless you are chosen, or you can book it and be in the audience + cancel your flight as needed, for example, if you are not chosen.

The audience can be accommodated for hundreds of people. Submit a testimonial and say you want to be in the audience, so they know how many people are going to attend.

No Zoom or other online presence. Only in-person will count.

If you haven’t filled out the website form, you have not yet been counted as a testimony case.

If you don’t want to be seen by millions of people, don’t submit a testimony to appear in person.

Sen Ron Johnson will call people up, ask questions, and close out each LIVE testimony. You will be on a list and in order. If you want to attend. sign up.

TOTAL testimonials to be heard: 24 testimonies, 5 minutes each. 2 hours without any questions. It may be 20 or 26, but about 24. Testimonies of abuse, a doctor, including Dr. John Litle in Florida who treated patients in the hospital, family members, eye witness accounts, and medical expert testimony as well. They want ALL types of abuse that occurred, different stories.

You pay for your own transportation and lodging and they are happy to give you hotel info. It will be covered on the news, probably CHD, The Highwire, etc.

Example: He remembers a husband who rescued his wife, ended up in a 6-hour standoff with the police. She asked, “Am I a patient, or am I a prisoner?” (We know that was Gail Seiler, who got better only on a budesonide protocol, every 2 hours).

Reporters will be taking a look at all testimonies on record, and it will be available for others to sift through.

“Nobody should go through what you went through.”

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