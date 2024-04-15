Thank you James Roguski who told us about this today, and Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone who bravely filed a writ of mandamus that seeks to compel Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to not just stop but prohibit the continuation of “COVID 19 injections”, also known as “COVID-19 nanoparticle injections” or “mRNA nanoparticle injections” in the State of Florida.