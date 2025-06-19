The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DMCM's avatar
DMCM
3h

Legalize murder. It’s amazing malpractice. I’d be ashamed if I was a nurse.

And I was a registered nurse..

And when you can just say, I didn’t mean to hurt anybody when they don’t know or looked up the drugs they were giving under the circumstances when you have somebody that is totally conscious and give them them kind of drugs and knock them out is criminal this whole thing is criminal

Keeping families away nobody to help the patient, especially in her condition mentally and physically .

The medical profession should be ashamed .

I am ashamed of them .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb Hawthorne's avatar
Deb Hawthorne
3h

Sadness fills my heart. I am crying for Grace. How can this be?? I will pray for the Schara family😢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture