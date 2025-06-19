This is my transcript, sometimes a summary of what was said, other times actual words. I probably have quite a few typos because I’m not a formal transcriber. But I can tell you that my arms and neck have hurt all week because of all the typing — but Thank God that I could do it anyway!

The audio was sometimes great, other times, it was horrible and I could not hear or could only guess at what was said.

ATTY CALLS FOR MISTRIAL Today, the Defense started by askomh for a MISTRIAL based on metabolic acidosis language. It was immediately denied.

MEDICAL BATTERY CHARGE IS REMOVED

PERPONDERANCE OF THE EVIDENCE: 1 FEATHER

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS WENT INTO THE DEFENSE WITNESSES, SOME OF WHOM STILL WORK THERE, WHICH MAY AFFECT THEIR TESTIMONY

VIDEO FROM THE TESTIMONY: Nurse McInnis lied on the purple bracelet, saying at first that it wasn’t used, despite a paper notebook outside the room. Then on the 2nd time she took the stand, she lied and said they weren’t using bracelets at that time.

Dr. Berdine: The worst medical decision he had ever seen.

GRACE: Admitted Oct 7, given Precedex and in 20 min, showed signs of an OD, with her oxygen crashing.

WHEN NURSES CHANGED SHIFT, they could not look back to previous days because the charts were being moved from electronic to paper notes.

“A minor event” - the near-CODE that Grace had after the Precedex

13 Breaches of Standard of Care

Dr. Beaches, a defense expert from a small town in Georgia who was an ethicist. Gail Sellers says they had many patients entered into that hospital, Piedmont in Snellville. “Piedmont killed my husband.” Dr. Shokar also works in a Texas hospital where other loved ones say their relatives were killed.

CENTRAL LINE: They never told Grace almost died. Oct 8, they turned off the Precedex.

Nurse Burkowitz ejected Scott for touching the monitors.

DEFENSE SPENT 30 MINUTES BASHING SCOTT.

REMOVAL OF ADVOCATE, HOURS WITHOUT AN ADVOCATE, THEN TREATED JESS AS A VISITOR AND KICKED HER OUT AT 7 PM.

THE VERDICT IS IN

THE VERDICT IS IN ON SCHARA V ASCENSION ST ELIZABETH’S All the verdicts are NO. No breaches, No malpractice for the nurses or doctor, Nor breaches of any standard of care, No breach on the DNR placed, and No breach on reversing the DNR.

0804 CST

COURT IS IN! Closing Arguments are About To Be Made!

Defense atty thinks there are SCOPE OF ARGUMENT it is appropriate for Items 1A-D AS A YES = DR. SHOKAR VIOLATED A STANDARD OF CARE is not limiting answers to 1,3, or 5. They argue "YES" but are outside the scope of other numbers, in the Judge's opinion they do not limit the scope of the arguments.

EXAMPLE ON THE SCOPE OF PRECEDEX: Informed Consent on Precedex - Judge says Dr. Shokar wasn't there on Oct 6 or 7. The issue was after his arrival on Oct 12 at 0600. HE SAYS IF THEY ARGUE A REASONABLE DOCTOR WOULD HAVE LOOK AT THE CHART - he thinks that is fair as long as the doctor is not linked to the previous day. Plaintiff atty says they have limited their Closing Arguments to keep this in mind.

BREAK IS AT 9:30 am CST.

THE JURY IS IN AT 0805 AM CST

TO THE JURY: Thank you for your sacrifices. Bailiffs approach. There are 2 stacks of papers; each goes to one juror, and then he will explain how the verdict works. He explains the 2 packets.

PACKET 1: THE LAW: Jury Verdict Form, 18 pages

PACKET 2: Special Verdict, 10 pages

All counsel agrees these documents will take into the Jury Room. The Judge reads Packet 1. They answer Packet 2, then it will be read to the Courtroom.

The Verdict Form

THE JUDGE SPEAKS

Page 1, Question 1: Answer Yes or No. Then see the area, “If you answer YES to Question 1, answer these additional questions.”

Number 1 and 2 are connected, as are 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8. There are 4 sets of 2 questions.

There are 8 questions. There are an additional 13 questions, 1 A-D, 2 , 3, ,Your duty to answer questions are to arrive at a completed verdict. Then it is my duty to apply the law.

Testimony of witnesses, both on examination and cross-examination, Inaudible Inaudible Any facts the lawyers or I have directed you to find.

You are to be guided by my instructions and your own judgement. Do not concern yourself about whether your answer will be favorable to one party or another, nor what the final verdict will mean.

The evidence controls. Rely on them as you relate them as evidence. Remarks from the attorneys ARE NOT EVIDENCE. Draw your own conclusions. Then answer the questions.

The lawyers will object if they have questions. Do not worry if either one objects, disregard your impressions. You are the sole judge of the facts.

I ordered stricken testimony - do not let any of them affect your decision.

Read the introduction to each question. Do not answer any question you aren’t required to answer.

Go to page 1, question 1. I read this 100 times for errors, and look at the bolded area. It could read 1A through 1B.

Back to page 3. Agreement of 10 jurors becomes your verdict. You consult with one another to reach an agreement. The same 10 jurors should agree to the same item; be unanimous, if you can.

Sign your name on the verdict answers to which you do not agree. Certain questions ask for a Y or N. The party that has the burden of proof asks the Y question.

The burden of weight is that Y has “more convincing power” than a N.

Reasonable consideration

Absolute consideration is not required

Each damage question: Credible weight of evidence to a reasonable consideration. The amount of the damages should reasonably cover the expenses.

You are the sole judge of the credibility. In determining the credibility:

Whether the party has a

The clearness or lack of clearness of recollections

The reasonableness of the witness’s testimony

Bases

Possible motives

All the Facts

Then give each testimony the weight you think it should receive. Use common sense and experience the reliability of the things that people say to you. The weight of the evidence does not rely on the number of witnesses. It is not required that every fact be proven - you can rely on circumstantial evidence, which is not better or worse than factual evidence.

A witness in a specialized field can give a statement in that field. You are not bound by any expert’s opinion. Weigh the different opinions against one another.

During the trial, you received evidence; the authors views are the same as an expert opinion. You are not bound by them any more than any other witness.

A hypothetical question: consider it only if you believe the assumed facts. If you find the assumed facts are not true, don’t apply any weight to that fact.

In the care of Grace Schara, Dr. Shokar is required to give the standard of care in the ICU. The burden of proof is on the Plaintiffs. The doctor is not required to use the highest standard of care. Use what a reasonable hospitalist would do at that time. If you find that one or more treatment was reasonable, that Dr. Shokar was at liberty to choose any treatment method, if he used reasonable care when he administered the method.

Other doctors have testified, and the matter is not in the knowledge of lay people; experts are required. You may not guess the standard of care but rely on the experts. Rely on the opinions, but you are not bound by any expert’s opinion.

Question 2, Page 3: Was such negligence caused by Dr. Shokar? A person’s negligence occurs if it was a substantial factor in Grace’s death. There may be more than one cause of death. You heard Grace had Covid, and went to the hospital on October 6th. Her progression could have been caused jointly by Dr. Shokar’s negligence AND Grace’s Covid, then you should find that Dr. Shokar was responsible.

Grace’s physical condition cannot be determined to have been caused by Dr. Shokar before he saw her on October 12th.

Grace sustained injuries before Dr. Shokar, which may have caused disability or damages. Do not consider these; only consider those damages sustained by the treatment of Dr. Shokar. Determine conditions that 1) flow from Grace’s Covid; and 2) Dr. Shokar’s treatment; only consider #2.

Question 3: Was informed consent on Oct 12 and 13 given? A doctor has to provide a a reasonable disclosure on risks, benefits, and alternatives. He is not required to explain risks that are extremely remote and could alarm the patient, information that the patient is incapable of consenting, or alternatives for diagnoses not made at the time.

Expert witnesses were needed to describe alternative treatments, risks, and benefits because they are not known by lay people. You must determine the weight to be given by the expert, considering their experience. You are not bound by any expert’s opinion.

Use what a reasonable physician would inform. If he did not do it, it is below the standard of care. The reasonable standard is only established by the experts — don’t guess on it, but attempt to determine it from the experts. Consider the qualifications of the experts.

Question 4: Was such negligence by Dr. Shokar a cause of injury and/or death of Grace Schara. It was if it was a substantial factor. It does not ask if it was THE Cause, as there may have been more.

Question 5: Were any nurses negligent? At the time, Oct 6, 2021 to Oct 13, 2021, were Registered Nurses. IT was their duty to use the skill and talent which reasonable nurses would use, possessed by Registered Nurses. A RN who fails to act was negligent. A RN is not negligent simply because of a bad outcome. You use a reasonable RN standard.

You heard experts from both sides on Registered Nurses, because this knowledge is not common to lay people. Do not speculate or guess what the standard of care are - use the trial experts and whether their opinions are applied to this case.

Question 6: Was any nurse action A cause of death for Grace Schara? It does not ask about THE cause, but a cause, as there could be more than one cause. The negligence of one or more individuals can be caused jointly by more than one person, or by covid. If you determine it was caused by both the nurses’ negligence and covid, then you should determine the nurse was negligent.

Grace was Covid positive - you cannot use that to determine negligence. You determine if it was impaired by the nurses at ST. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She sustained injuries that caused her to suffer pain and disability; you do not consider these. Only consider damages from the nurses.

Determine the damages from Grace’s Covid, and then 2nd, from those caused by the nurse’s care and treatment.

The law provides the physician is NOT responsible for the treatment of a nurse. Dr. Shokar is not responsible for the damages caused by others, just because he was the Attending Phys9cian.



FINAL QUESTION: What sum of money will compensate the family for funeral and burial expenses? $14,237.89. The parties agree. Line B is for lack of informed consent. Line C.

Parties may admit for the amount of damages without saying they are responsible for damages. Do not include amounts included in another answer. Your answers to the damages questions are not determined by yoru feelings. Award as damages the amount that will recompensate the party, not dependent on the attorneys. Examine the evidence, and determine your answers from the evidence in this case.

8B. If you determined Dr. Shokar was negligent in providing informed consent, you enter the amount for this negligence. The law provides the estate is entitled to pain and suffering. It includes worry and distress. Consider mental anguish, apprehension, sorrow, she suffered between the negligence and the time of death.

I told the attorneys we are going to take a break at 9:30 am. I’ve also told them that I am going to instruct you to put your papers down, and I don’t want them to be a distraction. If they want you to reference, they can ask you to follow along.

The Plaintiff gets to go first, then the Defense. Then the Plaintiff again.

Plaintiff Attorney Approaches the Bench

Good morning. I am sincerely grateful that you folks have come to us daily and with your rapt attention to this court.

As the Judge said to you, this has been a real treat to him and we appreciate your level of attention. We can tell, because we do this every day. We know you have taken notes, and you watched things. It is not easy to take a case like this.

As you remember when we were doing jury selection, this was going to be complex. This is probably among the most complicated case, because we ask you to apply medicine and law. These are among the most complex things we consider as a society.

I want to thank you, Judge, personally, on behalf of the family, that you have conducted yourself admirably. We have had several disagreements, some in your presence and some outside of it. All were considered admirably. You have only considered the evidence.

There are 4 claims for you to decide. The medical battery claim has been removed; it is not for you to decide. As I said to you at the outset, we have the burden of proof. We talked about what that meant: beyond a burden of proof. We established that applies only in a criminal case.

You are required to establish a verdict based on the ‘perponderance of evidence’. If we were to place one feather on that legal scale, that is literally all it takes. We don’t have to prove ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ or by ‘clear and convincing evidence’’.

We already knew what the evidence would show. This case has gone on for over 2 years and the discovery of it has gone on for a number of years. We knew what they were going to say, and I told you at the beginning that we felt we could prove this case on the perponderence of the evidence.

We listed to a lot of evidence from Santa Barbara to Florida, to Georgia, in order to find out what these paid experts were going to convince you of.

This case consisted of thousands of hours, and we appreciate your time. Grace died before she could live out her dreams. This is her final say.

We hope the evidence has sufficiently helped you understand the evidence, as complex as it is. You will look at the hospital, doctors, and nurses, and apply them to whether they contributed to Grace’s death.

The issue of credibility has been given by the Judge. This explains why we discussed how much the experts charged; Dr. Girabaldi made $12,000 for such a short period of time. He has a nice resume. He said he would not have done it for $10,000. They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to convince you that all their defendants were perfectly acceptable in their standards of care.

We have know for years, that simply because a witness swears with the bailiff to tell the whole truth, that that doesn’t necessarily happen.

The test goes to the hospital, to Nurse McInnis, Fisher, etc. They are still employed by the hospital.

We look at the clearness, or lack, of the witnesses. We saw people change their testimony. We saw the deposition sworn testimony, they said one thing and then they came in and said something completely different. That goes to credibiity — it’s up to you to consider that is not a credible witness, when they change their testimony.

You can consider the ‘reasonableness’ of the testimony. On the complex medical issues, you consider if they muddied the waters.

It is up to you to determine what weight to give, and to assess their credibility.

WHO WAS GRACE?

Grace loved Elvis, and she was able to go down to Graceland and visit Elvis’ home.

On that fateful day in 2021, she had never been alone. This is a crucial fact in trying to decide this case. We talked about advocacy, and how important it was for her to have an advocate in this setting. This poor girl had never been alone. She had her Dad by her side for all her life, including when her Dad went in the ambulance with her. She had the love of her sister and her mother.

These are the facts.

Grace was admitted to the hospital as a “precautionary measure”. They started the Precedex and 20 minutes later, Grace was already over sedated. We had a great discussion, and the toxicologist from the Defense, and told you from his toxicology perspective ,that it was an overdose.

Nurse Hanes testified that he had to slow down the Precedex, as her vital signs were crashing. This was a life-threatening event. Some people in this care didn’t even know about it — they were in the process of changing from paper to an electronic record. Even after a few days, they still didn’t know — and this is the ICU, not a medical floor.

NO NURSE EVER TOLD THE FAMILY THAT GRACE HAD BEEN OVERDOSED ON THE PRECEDEX. This is below the standard of care.

Based on 37 years of hospital experience from Hawaii to Cape Canaveral, FL, she told you, unequivaclyl, there were 13 breaches of care. You can assess her credibility. That’s up to you to decide.

Compare that to Nurse Davis, who described that after 2 1/2 years, she became a nursing expert. She didn’t know anything! She probably didn’t know where the Break Room Was! Unbelievably, the next day, nursees turned the Precedex back up — and not surprisingly, she crashed.

She needed a PICC line to her heart. On October 8, Grace almost died. An her Dad, who was sitting in the room, was never told this reached this level. Not telling her family that Grace almost died from the Precedex was another breach in the standard of care… one of many.

Two days later… in response to that overdose, nurses turned Precedex completely off — but after it was turned off, Grace was doing much better. Clearly, Grace was affected by the Precedex.

Two days later, Scott was ejected from the hospital by the nurse. Scott testified he asked the nurses how to reset the alarm so it wouldn’t wake Grace up. If you ever spent any time in the hospital, you know it’s the last place you can get any rest at night.

Once he was ejected by the hospital with an armed guard, Grace was left without an advocate. Being left without an advocate can affect your ability to survive a hospital stay. The removal of an advocate, without communicating any reason and the need to replace him with a replacement, was a breach of care.

The hospital wants to distract from that, because they didn’t replace an advocate. This is a “red herring”, a shiny, silver thing that makes you look away. This was a breach in the standard of care.

The Schara’s were forced to hire an attorney so Grace could have an advocate.

Finally, Jess was there and was only allowed to stay until visiting hours were over — despite the fact that she was an alternate on the Power of Attorney, POA. Despite that she had that status, and was serving a person with Down Syndrome, she was told to leave. We introduced the hospital policy for visitors. Why do they need a visitor policy, if there are no visitors?

On October 12, Dr. Shokar came in with a plan for Physical Therapy. He kept the Precedex going, even though he had the power to shut if off. This is a breach of standard of care.

You may recall Dr. Berdine’s testimony — this is a known, proven, adverse impact. From 3-4 days earlier, we had it in the medical record. All you had to do was look and see that Precedex plus lorazepam and morphine caused her death. A clear breach of the standard of care.

You heard Nurse McInnis, the one who was the preceptor or mentor for Nurse Hanes when he first came on to the ICU at St E. He testified it was his practice to spend 50% of his shift at the bedside. When Mr. Mendenhall questioned him, it was 6 hours of bedside care. Nurse McInnis testified she also spent 6 hours of care. It is critical for you to look at that.

On the evening of October 12th, Grace was doing well. By the morning, Grace would be overdosed, sedated, and not doing well. When Nurse Hollee McInnis came on duty at 7 am, the first thing she did was turn up the Precedex to 1. You saw the chart and the vertical bars representing medications delivered to Grace on her last day, and the times they were delivered.

30 minutes later, Nurse McInnis turned it up to 1.1, the highest dose Grace had received so far. You heard ranges, limits, and these were all “normal” doses in the ICU. They were not normal for Grace Schara. That rate of 1 was higher that the rate that almost killed her 5 days later.

Turned up to 1.1, then 20 minutes later, turned up to 1.2.

Then nurse McInnis said Jess could to go home and take a shower, not to take a shower in the ICU. They made her go home. While she was gone, Nurse McInnis put Grace into restraints. Then she couldn’t remember whether it was restraints or mitts. She couldn’t remember. At trial, she first testified that “it was not a restraint”.

PLAYS A VIDEO

You saw Dr. Shokar’s note — she required restraints. This goes to credibility.

At 10:48 am, Nurse McInnis turned up Precedex to 1.4, the maximum dose. Nurse McInnis failed to notice that she had turned it up higher than the previous dangerous dose. She already admitted she didn’t read the previous notes. It stands that when you go off a shift, you are going to tell them what happened prior. It’s incomprehensible that you are going to fight over whether you know what happened.

Despite Dr. Shokar knowing, he allowed a maximal note into the afternoon and evening, until Grace died. This is a breach of the standard of care.

Dr. Berdane said this was “insane”. That was what he said.

And then Dr. Shokar entered the DNR order.

Nurse McInnis acknowledged the DNR, and failed to tell Jess.

17 minutes later, Nurse McInnis gave Grace a dose of lorazepam. At 11:34, she inserted a feeding tube with a bridle, and it caused Grace to bleed all over. She didn’t even clean the blood. You heard Jess testify that’s the way she found her. And for 12 continuous hours. Nurse McInnis only had 1 patient.

Then she charted that there was nothing available for Grace.

At 5”46 pm, she decided to give Grace another dose of lorazepam,, an hour and a half after the first dose. The Precedex was at maximum dose, with side effects we mentioned: hypoxia, hypotension. At a lower dose, Grace had already been affected.

Now Grace was fighting for her life. Dr. Shokar failed to recognize the metabolic acidosis.

JUDGE- all lawyers are up, he gives instructions to the jurors.

20 minute break. Jurors are excused.

HEARING WITH JURORS OUTSIDE THE ROOM

ATTY GUZZI:

I'm going to argue on Dr. Shokar and a metabolic acidosis. It's outside the scope, never mentioned on the enumerated questions.

JUDGE:

Your motion is denied. During our discussions, I entered the bases. The portion that is relevant with respect to Dr. Shokar, Dr. Burdine testified that Dr. Shokar had a breach of the standard of care to recognize a metabolic acidosis, to fail to diagnose it as a cause of hyperpnea, and further testified that Dr. Shokar failed to confirm metabolic acidosis with another blood gas and lactate level, that he failed to give bicarbonate.

These are all breaches in the standard of care.

When I drafted 1D, in no way was it to limit #1. For those reasons, your motion is denied.

ATTY:

There wasn't any measure of a breach based on a missed diagnosis.

JUDGE:

Dr Burdine did put blame on Dr. Shokar for that failure.

ATTY:

The way the verdict is drafted, I don't think that's the way it's instructed.

JUDGE:

It is no way is meant to be limited.

ATTY:

Can you let the jury know there was an argument, and we discussed it.

JUDGE:

Yes.

BREAK until 9:45 am CST

WE ARE ADJOURNED

AT 0945 AM CST

PLAINTIFF ATTY

Instead of turning off the drugs that were killing Grace, Dr. Shokar ordered more. He ordered a 2nd lorazepam dose, without asking for informed consent. He said the first dose hadn’t taken effect but admitted that it takes 10-30 minutes to hit.

At 6:09, Nurse McInnis said her blood pressure was unreadable. She was breathing heavily and Dr. Shokar claims he knew Grace was having adverse reactions to Precedex, for the 3rd time. And he did the worst possible thing: he gave her a drug that lowered the blood pressure more, and slowed her breathing.

At 6:15 he ordered morphine, which made her blood pressure lower again, and without informed consent. You heard this was the worst decision in 46 years of our expert’s experience.

Dr. Shokar said the medical record is wrong on the timing of the 2 lorazepam was given. If they’re wrong, how would anyone know what time anything was given? You know for yourself that you do that with even a 2nd dose of Tylenol. These types of things go to the credibility of the witness.

Shortly after the morphine, Jess knew something was wrong. Grace was cold. We know now that she had no circulation. Jess went outside to the hall and ask Nurse McInnis for help. She didn’t even go back into the room. She told Jess to get a blanket.

Jess called, home, and the nurses still refused to come in. They were screaming, “Please save our daughter!”

As Jess screamed for help, this was the first time they knew Grace was DNR. The nurses said there was nothing they could do, even though we know what should have been done.

HE PLAYS A RECORDING

THE DNR was not revoked. The total failure to reverse the DNR was a breach in the standard of care.

The family didn’t know there was a DNR until they looked at the record, after Grace was dead.

PLAYS RECORDING

Concluded with care. Or dead.

Dr. Shokar failed to tell the family that Grace was a DNR. This was a gross breach in the standard of care.

To make matters worse, Nurse McInnis said she may have forgotten to put the purple DNR.

PLAYS RECORDING

Grace died one hour and 20 minutes later. Despite that, the nurse left the room to go home, and despite that the break room was nearby.

She testified that she clocked out at 7:36 pm. Dr. Shokar left the ICU even before that.

The defendants are going to try to tell you she wasn’t overdosed on Oct 13 like she was on OCt 7. They paid hundreds of thousands of dollars yet the Ethicist testified this was a “life threatening event”. The defense nurse with 2 years of experience said everything was “perfect”. She started out by saying everything Nurse Eichinger (sp) said was not true.

They relied on an arterial blood gas that did not even exist! When he found out he was wrong, he said no one even looks at those numbers.

Dr. Bruce Goldstein offered no standards on an overdose, yet said Grace got too much. Another expert said that the chest x-rays were “subjective”. There was disagreement that Grace’s chest x-ray, per Dr. Berdine as a Professor of Medicine and teacher of ICU doctors in training. Dr. Berdine did not charge a dollar for this case. He testified he. did hundreds of medical negligence cases for the defendant - this is his first Plaitiff witness.

PLAYS RECORDING

Let that sink in. We spent three weeks to see Grace was overdosed on Oct 6 and 8, and on the day she died. Except on the day she died, she got 40% more plus lorazepam plus morphine, when increased the effect of Precedex.

People die from Covid, Dr. Berdine testified that only 1.4% of people in this country died from Covid.

Defendants expert nurses these drugs are used “all the time” in the ICU, it was titrated within the parameters it was prescribed all the time?

Defendants had records they were giving too much medication, yet they kept saying, “Covid. Covid. Covid.”

Whether they own their mistakes is now up to you.

We will listen to Defendants explain their side, and then I will come back to give additional closing arguments.

Thank you for listening.

ATTY FRANKOVIAC

At 10:12 AM CST

EXTREMELY HARD TO HEAR

You heard Precedex, lorazepam, morphine, but no expert expressed any criticism until the last week of trial? Not one expert was critical of Hollee or anyone for the administration of these medications for Grace.

No criticisms to consider. There was some mention of October 10, Mr. Schara leaving the hospital per the nurse. IT was not by armed guard; there aren’t armed guards. Had Mr. Schara remained in the hospital, nothing would have changed.

Whether or not Mr. Schara was present on Oct 13, it would not have changed Covid.

There’s been a number of puzzle pieces. We first heard from Cindy that Scott was visibly sick from Covid on Oct 10. He confirmed he contracted it. Afterwards, he was himself hospitalized for Covid. She confirmed virtual visitation was initiated with FaceTime and she kept in touch with Grace, as was the case with many others. IPads were used; this was standard.

Mrs. Schara and her husband confirmed they received multiple updates, that Jess was in the room the next day and communicated by phone via FaceTime. She confirmed they denied the ventilator. She confirmed Scott though the ventilator was killing people, and Covid was nothing more than a cold, and that hospitals were causing deaths. She

did not trust hospitals.

He confirmed many things, as well. He testified on a world-wide objective, his consent to admit Grace to the hospital, witnessing a lengthy episode on Oct 7 where he gave permission to give Grace a sedative. Scott was there and gave permission for that sedative medication.

Mr. Schara explicitly refused the antiviral, and mechanical support, should it become necessary for Grace. He just did not want Grace intubated or ventilated. He tried to back off on that, saying he “may have” agreed to it if she was sicker, but the earlier testimony is different. He indicated, “Grace needed a ventilator like she needed a hole in the head.”

The alarms were going off. He deliberately disabled alarms, knowing what he was doing.

He conceded he was formally diagnosed with Covid, and had to be hospitalized with it. Mr Schara spoke with Jess when she was with Grace, and maintained touch, per standard practice with Covid in all hospitals.

He testified his belief that the Covid virus had never been isolated. He called it a “Plandemic” with another agenda. He testified that St. Elizabeth’s wanted to end Grace’s life, that the Covid vaccine was a bioweapon, and repeated that Grace was never really sick at all.

He was more forthcoming in the letter he wrote 2 weeks after Grace died.

You heard from Jessica, who was there for several days with Grace. She was not the POA. The testimony said Cindy and Scott were the POAs, they were never removed, and they communicated by phone. So the decision-maker was Cindy, who deferred to Scott. But they were always the decision-makers. Jess was never the decision-maker. We want to clear that up, because the decision-maker as Jess, was not the designated decision-maker. That was the parents.

Jess conceded she wore PPE per the hospital request. Mr. Schara had just contracted very severe Covid.

He discusses the BiPAP mask needed for oxygen, with an aspiration risk rendering Grace’s inability to eat food. Scott conceded she needed

BiPAP.

Jess concedes the oxygen monitors were on, and she could ask the nurses questions and explain things to her. She recalls a machine labeled, “Precedex” and the nurses said it was for “anxiety”. No one prevented her from talking to her parents, and she was fully available to talk to them. Her parents did not want Grace ventilated. Even as Grace was arresting, Jess understood that Grace could not have intubation as an alternative.

She wrote in her letter that she chose to stay in the hospital on Oct 12 because the doctors had told her parents that Grace’s lungs were showing more scar tissue and weren’t taking oxygen well, And that she could go downhill fast.

She said she witnessed the Precedex going off. Another quote in her letter: the time when Grace was coding. “Grace was going in minutes”. Not seconds. The record shows Grace was gone in seconds.

POINTS TO MEDICAL RECORDS ON THE SCREEN

It tells us about the morphine - inaudible. We also see … normally, for us, we breathe at 12-20. 45 min after the morphine, she’s breathing at 36, until 2 minutes before she passes — she has a rate of 14, which is NORMAL.

She had a normal heart rate. We don’t see an appreciated drop, and her breathing rate is normal. It was a matter of seconds.

We heard from Dr. Berdine, because he was part of C21X, a group of people who disagree on the official Covid narrative on vaccines, etc. The Covid pandemic there were people who…

Conceded the Covid virus caused a lot of illness, how the mechanism affects the lungs and causes ARDS, how his hospital routinely uses treatments for his patients. Ventilators are used. He told us about the alarms, staying on top of a patient, so they don’t miss important information changes.

Told us St E’s have the right to determine visitors. Said the CDC said to stay home under certain conditions. Other hospitals didn’t have visitors present in the room. He conceded he was adequately able to virtually communicate with families who were not in the room.

On Oct 10, he conceded the decision-makers could communicate with the hospital staff. At no time was Jess unable to communicate with her parents.

Dr. Berdine conceded as a consultant pulmonologist he did not use Precedex. He never had an informed consent conversation for it, never prescribed it, never titrated it. He’s the only one who said Grace overdosed on Precedex, yet he has never used it.

Vital signs. THey show a patient’s ability to maintain oxygen sat over 90%. Said a respiratory rate over 30 is “concerning” and above 50, that he would have “concerns”. Dr Berdine seemed … as Covid ravaged her lungs.

Another expert, Nurse Eihinger, as an ICU nurse during Covid, said she… UNABLE TO HEAR.

By October 2021, Nurse Hollee had done 19 consecutive months of Covid care.

Nurse Eichinger said visitation policy was routine, and routinely spoke to family by telephone. She conceded most patients in the Covid ICU were intubated, about 90% of them. She conceded Precedex was used to treat restlessness and agitation. She conceded alarms are important to assess patients. She could find no evidence that Scott’s removal did not preclude Grace’s proning. She conceded there was nothing stopping Jess from talking to her parents.

Nurse Fischer personally witnessed Mr Schara messing with the alarms. He commanded her to turn off all alarms, including the oxygenation. She testified how dangerous it is to acquese. Those alarms are there for a reason. You can’t just turn them off. She could not comply with that. She explained it. She explained it several times.

She testified Mr. Schara was visibly sick.

Atty Vandenhall asked her just one question on cross-examination, “What did removal from Mr. Schara from the hospital have to do with Grace?

For once, I agree, what did removing Scott have to do with Grace’s death? Nothing.

She described Scott had cough, weakness, evidence of Covid. She worried Mr. Schara would decompensate and she would have 2 patients instead of 1. He also interfered with the alarms, and silenced the oxygen monitor for up to 5 minutes. It silenced it for nurses at the station, and this “could have been deadly” to Grace.

She consulted the Hospital Administrator and her Nurse Manager, followed hospital policy, and asked Mr. Schara to leave. She confirmed she bore no ill toward him. She offered virtual visitation, and Mr. Schara left the hospital on the 10th. Then Mr. Schara and his wife had multiple converstations on Grace’s care.

Nurse Hanes commenced the Precedex, after Grace was “thrashing” about. Mr. Schara authorized it. Hanes testified he started it at 1.0 before turning it back down to 0.7, 20 minutes later. He said it was not an overdose at all; he followed the titration orders, including starting at 1.0. Then the nurse is to titrate it so it’s clinically appropriate. He had a RASS Scale target of -2. We explained that he looked for a certain level.

At 1.0, the sedation was a bit more than what was wanted.

HE PUTS UP A VISUAL

We saw this before, the RASS Score +4 to -5. At the time Nurse Hanes changed it from 1.0 to 0.7, he saw “moderate sedation” at -3. Dr. Berdine, who knows nothing about Precedex and never read the package insert, said it was a “catastrophe”. Nurse Hanes testified that certain medications like atropine are “commonly used” in the ICU and nothing that occurred was an overdose as they used it in the ICU. Nothing unusual, as the side effects were known and routinely monitored to stay on top of the agitation.

He also watched the oxygenation. Sometimes, they turn them prone or add a BiPAP to keep oxygenation as the #1 issue. The anti-anxiety medication help with oxygen. These medications are given in the ICU so known side effects can be immediately addressed. This was standard ICU care. If the Plaintiffs expert had any experience titrating this medication, they would know this. They know the RASS Score.

Nicolas Silvia, Director of Pharmacy: He told us the three medications were frequently used in the ICU, and frequently used in combination. He testified they had an internal alarm to check for adverse events. He testified that no red flags were raised, not with 0.5 mg lorazepam, nor Dr. Shokar’s order for 2 mg morphine.

Hollee McInnis testified the care she rendered and the time she spent with Grace, that she knew Precedex. She confirmed the 3 drugs were common medications used in ICU, along with monitoring. She testified that Atropine and Norepinephrine were “FREQUENTLY” used in the ICU, and there was no adverse event from Precedex on Oct 8 and 9. She also took us through, in painstaking detail, that she was at the bedside on the 13th.

HE SHOWS A CHART WITH GRACE’S VITAL SIGNS AND TIMES OF MEDICATIONS

We can see Grace’s pulse, bp, oxygenation, Precedex titrating. Why was that? In the morning when she came on, Grace’s oxygenation was low. She needed to prone Grace, and Precedex was needed to get her to prone. We are titrating to a therapeutic effect.

…

We are titrating to “drowsy”; that’s what we are doing.

Nurse McInnis was very honest and didn’t remember if the restraints were mitts or restraints. They are used only in certain situations, to avoid inadvertent interference. We do that in the ICU to stop people from ripping off a mask. The #1 goal, above everything else, is to keep oxygen.

That’s why it was used. We are trying to get her oxygen.

We heard some testimony about having no blood pressure. There was never a point when Grace had no blood pressure. She had a pulse; in fact, she had a normal pulse and was breathing. If she was without a blood pressure, we wouldn’t have those other numbers.

Nurse McInnis said her respiratory rate was very, very high, into the 50’s. We have a normal pulse, but her respiratory rates are “off the charts” and her oxygen is low. We see the need for a ventilator. We see that respiration and SpO2 are stable, and 20 minutes later, her vitals have not budged. Recall they are trying to tell you there was an overdose. That’s why she got more medicine; clinically, there was no effect. Those lorazepam doses did nothing. to move her vital signs. Do we see anything about these vital signs by Dr. Berdine? We did not. He did not talk about those things.

We heard testimony from Dr. Bruce Goldberger, the toxicologist. His opinion told to us was that the doses of all 3 drugs were okay. His life is dedicated to medications and their interaction. He said the administration of the three drugs “did not contribute to Grace’s death”.

Dr. David Fisk talked about Grace’s Covid, her cough, her shortness of breath, worsening pneumonia…

LOST CONNECTION

He testified to standard Covid treatments, noting they were approved to be used. He talked about typical ICU drugs, and the standard of care does not require every medication receive informed consent. He explained the monitors, respiratory failure and low oxygen levels with agitation. He explained hospital Covid policies and that Grace’s cardiac arrest was a cause of death.

LOST CONNECTION

She said no nurses failed the standard of care, that they properly followed the orders, and the orders were proper. She talked a little about resuscitation guidelines, and without intubation, circulation recovery is “futile”.

We heard testimony from 3 other doctors in more detail. The description of Grace’s chest x-ray,

HE SHOWS GRACE’S X-RAYS

The findings on these x-rays show advancing Covid disease. None of these are due to the administration of medications.

He testified that the resuscitation of Grace after cardiac arrest needed intubation, which could have saved her life.

He had very deep knowledge about the issues.

…

Grace’s vital signs on the 13th were completely normal. You’re seeing completely opposite respirations. Had Plaintiff been able to find a toxicologist to say this was an overdose, you bet they would have been here. You want to call an expert with experience with it — Dr. Berdine knows nothing about Precedex beyond reading the Package Insert. But I would not trust him to take care of me in the ICU. Yet he is the sole expert who criticizes Precedex. All the nurses titrated more Precedex on any Tuesday of any week, than any of the Plaintiff experts, combined, in their lifetimes.

Dr. Berdine insists Precedex over 0,7 is an overdose, which is wrong. The nurse titrated it to effect, not to keep a number. Even though she was running at 0.8, 1.0, we were still titrating to effect.

No ICU nurse who has titrated Precedex came from the Plaintiff.

You heard about Dr. Berdine’s testimony about metabolic acidosis. It came up only in a rebuttal report after an expert report. He cooked up metabolic acidosis to explain Grace’s respiratory rate.

Dr. Shokar, and multiple other doctors consistently debated the metabolic acidosis. Dr. Berdine said any competent physician would have caught it, but he only stumbled upon it very late.

Both Plaintiff’s experts are on social media, Nurse Eighinger also had a strong —-

JUDGE

How much longer do you have?

ATTY

Inaudible

JUDGE

We’re going to break for lunch.

JURORS LEAVE

LUNCH BREAK

DEFENSE ATTY

The Audio is Awful

He discussed issues regarding Jessica. Dr. Shokar had already left. Nurses had no ability to reverse the DNR.

The evidence rests. The medical evidence is based on Covid. Grace’s death was a tragedy.

Inaudible.

All the physicians treated Grace within their bounds. I would ask you acknowledge this… Inaudible.

ATTY JOVIAK

ATTY GUZZI

Judge: You will not hear from me until about 4:20 or 4:30. If you have a question, you will bring it into court and we will have a discussion and then reply back to you. That is the process for these deliberations.

Attorney Guzzi?

ATTY GUZZI

Addressed the court, jury and Dr. Shokar. Trying not be repetitive. I join in Counsel’s sentiments about the jury’s service.

Closing Argument is my opportunity to present my view of the evidence and how to apply it, and walk you through it.

When we started this process 2 1/2 weeks ago at my opening statement, we mentioned you are here to resolve a conflict between Mr .Schara and Dr. Shokar on the standard of care. That is why you are here, to resolve it.

During jury selection, the fancy term is Vordir, when translated means, “Speak the Truth”.

One of the last thing you will hear before you go to deliberate, is for the evidence to speak the truth. Apply the law, look for the evidence ,and apply the truth.

How do you do it? It’s like putting together a puzzle. You dump it out and put all the boxes on the table. We’re the one to dump out the box. Your verdict must be based on the evidence, not sympathy. It’s hard, and we’ll talk about that.

It’s been said we’re here to talk about Covid. Everything you need to know about this case can be determined by looking at these images, which show the true story about what happened to Grace while she was at St. Elizabeth.

On admission, an x-ray and CT were done. A doctor prepared an exhibit that showed Grace’s CT upon admission. (PUTS UP EXHIBIT). This is a CT of early COVID, Grace’s CT scan on admission.

This is clearly the case where Grace enters as a “very sick girl”. A very sick girl.

We know that Precedex is one of the biggest issues in this case.

Additional x-rays on the pm of the 8th shows progression.

Dr. Mirada brings up the issue of intubation with Mr Schara on Oct 9th. Dr. Shokar takes over care on the morning of Oct 12. He gets report with Dr. Carl Baum, where he learns about Grace’s condition, the oxygen requirements, and he learns there is no formal entry in the record on intubation status. One of the 1st things he notes is that situation needs to be resolved so the staff knows what to do if Grace goes into arrest.

He reviewed the chart. He arrived at a differential diagnosis, a confirmation of the existing differential diagnosis.

Grace had a good night and seemed to have stabilized. Unfortunately, it deteriorated over the 12th, so he prepared a note on the afternoon of Oct 12. It said he relayed to them that Grace needed 100% oxygen, and BiPAP. Her O2 sat was in the 80’s and 90’s on room air, per Dr. Baldi.

Room air is 20% oxygen. She was not on 100% oxygen. She had a good morning, but she did not have a good evening.

He had a conversation with Cindy, and it got emotional, so she told him he needed to talk to Scott. They discussed ‘worse case’ scenarios, since she’s already on max levels and at some point, she would need more or she would pass away. He made it clear that given Grace’s condition, that intubation had a small chance of saving her life. There would be long-term damage to Grace’s lungs. Testimony showed lung scarring; not going to be fixed.

At a minimum, Grace would need rehabilitation and long-term oxygen for the rest of her life. He told the Schara’s he needed a direct answer of intubation and in light of any cardiac arrest. This was testified by multiple doctors: if you can’t address the underlying cause of cardiac arrest, in this case pulmonary issues, all CPR, compressions, will pump oxygenated blood. Blood has to be oxygenated and if all you’re doing, and if it’s unoxygenated, it doesn’t matter and resuscitative measures will be futile. It was documented in his note and that the conversation lasted 60 minutes.

That brings us to the morning of Oct 13. biPAP are max, 100% oxygen. They tried to wean Grace down to 90% and her sat’s dropped down to 80%. Dr. Shokar documents agitation, pulling at the mask, pulling at the PICC line. He documents the need for ongoing Precedex.

Something else in the note: the lab results. Dr. Gerabaldi and Shokar - results showed she had a fever, a white count from 3,000 to 13,000 that showed an inflammatory response where the body starts to do damage to itself. That was the morning of the 13th.

Dr Shokar has a follow-up and the family consents to insertion of an NGT. The family informed Dr. Shokar they elected a DNI statue. Dr. Shokar explained the futility of CPR with an inability to intubate. He stated the goal was improvement. They were doing everything within the family’s parameters, to save Grace’s life. PT, watching TV were long-term goals that wouldn’t happen on that day. He never told them that Grace had a good day, because that would not be true.

Dr. Shokar continued to monitor Grace’s condition. He worked with Nurse Hollee McInnis to deal with Grace’s high respiratory rate, low oxygen levels, and having limited options. The respiratory rate went from 30’s to 40’s to 50’s. No on can sustain it. Clearly, Grace was a fighter.

Now we are at an emergency situation. At 1746, Hollee gives lorazapam consistent with an order. She realized that 0.5 mg had absolutely no effect on Grace’s respiratory rate. Dr. Shokar gives an order for another 0,5 mg to reduce the work of breathing and buy Grace more time.

Unfortunately, it did not work.

Dr. Shokar came to the bedside to be sure there was no side effect to the lorazapem, and to see her reaction to the lorazepam.

Ultimately, at… Dr. Shokar is in the position, as Dr. Gerabaldi put it, an “impossible” position.

At 1815, recognizing that Grace is now has one reading at 60 breaths per minute, Dr. Shokar is faced with 2 options, since intubation is not an option:

Do nothing and watch Grace pass away. Do something and get her to fight the inflammatory response.

He orders 2 mg morphine, 2-3 tablets of morphine, to see if that will have an effect. Another doctor said this was the “most agrregious” “giving morphine to an unconscious patient with no blood pressure and no pulse”. She was conscious, somulent — sleepy but arouseable. Not unconscious.

The record says somulent.

Before electronic monitors, he knew to check pulses to verify there was a blood pressure. When Dr. Berdine says there’s ‘no pulse’, that’s not true.

Dr. Shokar remains at the bedside to see if the intervention has any effect on Grace. Her condition improved and stabilitzed, her respiratory rate in the 40’s, something hard to maintain. Her oxygen improves to 95%.

At 40-50 breaths, at some point the body says, ‘I just can’t do this any more."‘

Grace was pronounced dead.

LOST AUDIO

“Science is the silent witness”. In this case, Medicine is the silent witness.

Dr. Berdine went away from the science. There’s a reason they hide from you the BiPAP readings — if they mention any of that, it’s Covid-19, not a drug overdose. They couldn’t show you that because it doesn’t fit the cherry-picked theories.

You had to wait until the Defense presented its case to see key pieces of information — they hid it from you.

The problem with the x-ray or any x-ray is that it’s only the tip of the iceberg. You’ve seen this multiple times with the CT scans.

Attorney talked about the credibiity of witnesses. I think it’s fair to talk about Mr. Schara’s credibility.

He said no one ever told the family that Grace was on Precedex. We know Mr. Schara was a researcher. He knew about the antiviral, did research on his laptop, consulted with a doctor, and decided against it.

He researched ventilators and decided Grace wasn’t going to go on a ventilator. We know he wasn’t afraid to challenge nurses and doctors. He was in the room, and we know he was silencing and turning off alarms, however you want to do it.

How plausible is it that on Oct 7, when they turn on Precedex, how plausible it it that he wasn’t watching what was going on, and wasn’t asking questions?

Supposed side effects went on, routine medicines in the ICU. Is it plausible that he is in the room, didn’t read any of the names of the medicines on the bags, and none of the physicians or nurses in the room told him about the medicines?

We know that Jessica asked questions about the Precedex. Is it plausible that Mr. Schara didn’t ask questions or at least do some research?

On intubation. Dr. Shokar’s notes are not just testimony three years after the event.

Mr. Schara comes to the stand and for the first time, we hear “If they had told me that if she needed to be intubated to save her life, I would have done it.”

Think of that with damages.

Confirm that Dr. Shokar spoke extensively about ventilation, what would happen if Grace’s heart stopped. The response was, “Do you best. God will do the rest.”

We find it came that it came with a caveat: … but without intubation or a ventilator.”

I am not being critical. Dr. Shokar said there is no right or wrong answer. But decisions have consequences for Grace, and for physicians taking care of Grace.

The bottom line is this: in order to find that Dr. Shokar is more credible than Dr. Berdine… (lists other doctors)…

LOST AUDIO

… in what’s known as a Step-Down unit, people who were in the process of recovering. Dr. Shokar was taking care of the sickest of the sick. Not the same specialty.

We heard about metabolic acidosis. I asked Dr. Berdine a series of questions before writing his 1st and 2nd reports. I asked him where the words ‘metabolic acidosis’ show up. He did admit that they weren’t there. He wrote the report and he knew they weren’t there.

In the deposition take by me in the series of questions, that’s where the idea came — 2 years later. How credible is that?

Precedex. We know he never ordered, never set titration orders, and his opinion is solely from the Package Insert. Dr. Geribaldi said no doctor reads that as a standard of care. He was clear that the manner of Precedex use in this case was the Standard of Care.

The guy who’s never used it in clinical practice, or the guy who uses it every day?

If Grace had gone home, she would have survived.

How on earth could that be an accurate statement? It’s absurd. Gerabaldi’s statement on what it takes to provide 100% oxygen on BiPAP, even if you daisy-chain the oxygen tanks together, it’s not possible.

If that wasn’t enough for you to question Dr. Gerabaldi’s statement — just because you raise your hand and swear to tell the truth — remember this one.

A 54-year-old patient whose lungs were worse than Grace’s lungs? That man was intubated and that didn’t come out until cross-examination. He could have been fair to you, counsel could have mentioned it. But they didn’t. That proves that ventilators save lives.



That was a deliberate attempt to mislead you. And when a expert deliberately hides something from you, what else is he hiding?

It seems to be you have a duty to be objective. He violated that duty.

Dr. Benstock’s expert opinion on the x-rays.

She was admitted to moderate-to-severe Covid. She worsens, to ARDS. By the 13th, her lung capacity was 20%. Dr. Gerabaldi tried the absurdity of metabolic acidosis and base excess. Dr. Gerabaldi told you #1 no one uses base excess; they use pH. He admitted he looked at the medical record wrong re: the 12th and 13th, because the ABGs tell the story. Instead of a metabolic acidosis, Grace had the opposite. There could be a secondary metabolic acidosis, but Dr. Gerabaldi was selling you a metabolic acidosis as a response to a respiratory state.

His education and experience. Johns Hopkins, during the pandemic, was front and center and they knew where the outbreaks and surges were. He was dedicated to that. He dedicated a substantial portion of his time researching ,writing, and giving presentations on everything related to Covid.

Dr. Gerabaldi testified that Grace’s team met the standard of care, that when she entered the hospital on Oct 6 and the ICU on Oct 7, she had Severe Covid and worsened during her hospitalization. They needed no informed consent because they had a general consent, and it was an emergency to either use lorazepam or morphine, or do nothing.

Using lorazepam or morphine was reasonable and did not violate the standard of care.

Dr. Gerabaldi on the DNR order .complimented Dr. Shokar’s notes on conversations with the family were “some of the most detailed notes” he’s ever seen. Resuscitative measures would be futile. She died of Covid, not an overdose.

Dr. Beach: Medical ethics as a career for over 20 minutes. She said no informed consent discussion was needed for the medications. She confirmed the lorazepam and morphine were given during an emergency; no informed consent needed. The DNR/DNI was proper, upholds the standard of care. The DNR does not require a witness, a bracelet, or a written document.

We’re at the portion of the case to discuss the law.

JUDGE

I want them to have their final say on how the trial works. The food is there, and the attorneys are ready for lunch. I want to do a minimum of 30 minutes, and come back if you would like more time.

The jurors are excused.

Hearing Outside the Jury

30 Minutes.

On Oct 13, Grace was in the final stages of Covid with lung function of 20%. She had low sats. For Dr. Shokar, he was in a position, but for him, doing nothing was not an option. He did not breach the standard of care for Grace, whether it was Precedex, lorazepam, or morphine. He was in contact with Hollie McInnis, was making notes in the chart as to why Precedex was needed.

At the time he ordered the morphine, he ordered the Precedex to be stopped because he wanted to take it out of the situation.

The cause of death was acute pulmonary failure with hypoxia, not a drug overdose.

As far as informed consent, he had no duty to get it with regards to Precedex. He monitored it to keep Grace calm to focus on breathing. I mentioned he ordered it be turned off.

The orders for lorazepam and morphine were given for this emergency, but that isn’t just confirmed by our experts. Dr. BErdine said you can give it for an emergency.

When you put those situations together, this was an emergency situation and it did not require consent. Dr. Shokar did not breach the standard of care.

The Burden of Proof on the DNR. Oct 12 and 13 discussions with the family were within the standard of care. His discussions on DNR were within the standard of care, confirmed by Dr. Beach the expert on ethics. The physician at the bedside is in the best position to determine if it was an emergency.Dr. Shokar has never ordered a DNR without an order from the family. And on this case, he testified that he would never have done it without permission from the Schara family.

The overwhelming evidence is that Dr. Shokar met the standard of care not only with the medications, but with the DNR. Answer those 2 questions, NO.

Council has the opportunity to address you in Rebuttal, because Plaintiff has the burden of proof. Are the arguments he is making based on sympathy, or evidence? To the extent he raises new arguments: Why raise them now?

Ladies and Gentlemen, this case has been going on for 2 years and Dr. Shokar has known about these allegations for almost 4 years. He has sat through hours of depositions. He has sat through this trial. He has heard these allegations and is defending himself with the unwavering belief in the justice system that isn’t just for plaintiffs. He continued to fight while all these things were said about him, because he had the unwavering belief that a jury of his peers would hear the case and render a verdict that he was not negligent.

Return that verdict by answering questions 1, 2, and 3 with NO.

REBUTTAL

I won’t be using these because you remember the analysis of Dr. Benstalk because the objectivity of reading x-ray films are such that it’s almost impossible to get two people to agree on one film.

Frank Kiliak, JD - They’re trying to play on your emotions that we just have sympathy here. We’re not running away from the medicine. In fact, we’re the ones that brought forward the medicine. They’re the ones that brought forth only the Covid.

You’re the ones to know that .. On Scott Schara, they spent 30 minutes trying to say Scott is a kook. It has nothing to do with why Grace died.

That which misleads or distracts and leads to a false conclusion: that’s a red herring and what Mr. Frank Koliak did.

When you can’t see the forest for the trees — that’s all he talked about was the trees, so that you don’t look at the forest. I believe he was the one who said that Mr. Schara would not have allowed for mechanical ventilation “at any point” — and I put that in my notes.

Mr. Guzzi then said we weren’t willing to talk about the medicine and that Mr. Schara refused to consider intubation or mechanical ventilation.

This is Scott Schara’s sworn testimony, a discussion between Mr. Schara and Dr. Shokar. You’ve heard it.

His answer, “If he said to me, ‘the only way to save her life is with intubation”, would it have changed your mind? Mr. Guzzi is the one who asked him that question! For him to come into this courtroom and say that Mr. Schara was going to refuse intubation under any circumstances is a blatant misrepresentation, because he got that statement under oath a year ago.

Mr Schara said he wouldn’t want to give a pre-authorization. I described going into the hospital with an ankle sprain, so NO, I am not going to give you a preauthorization for a leg amputation!

Dr. Berdine told you under oath that he is not even taking $1. And why he decided to take this FIRST plaintiff case: because it was insane and indefensible. Those are his words, which include the continued use of Precedex despite the earlier overdose.

It wasn’t a medical event? They’re still coming in with the medical facts that occurred on Oct 7 and 8; and their own expert determined it was an overdose. And their own ethicist concluded it was a life-threatening event.

Why didn’t they learn from that? Wouldn’t a reasonable person say this person had a terrible reaction to a dose of this medication and suffered an “adverse event”? Had they learned from it, they would not have used it- - or they would have been vigilant to the highest degree, to ensure what happened to her - hypoxia and another adverse event.

Mr Guzzi indicated, under this made-up topic of running from the medicine, that this was an emergency situation. Let’s look at the Precedex side effects that they knew about. Exhibit 37 is the insert for Precedex. It indicates hypotension, 24.6% adverse event for a vascular disorder. That’s 1 out of 4 suffer low blood pressure, and that’s exactly what happened to Grace. Why weren’t they vigilant? They should have known.

They want to say this is an emergency situation and they had to do everything they did? Then why wasn’t it an emergency on Oct 7? Of course it wasn’t.

Who is telling you the truth to allow you to make a good decision? We are.

I’m really outraged that Mr. Koliak attacked Dr. Berdine. You want to attack him because he doesn’t personally give Precedex? Same with Dr. Geribaldi. They treat people with Precedex, but he recognizes the dangers and likelihood of when you use Precedex.

I guarantee you that if Dr. Berdine was not an expert to make this decision, that man didn’t belong here. 46 years as a Critical Care expert. They complain? We’re into 3 weeks of trial testimony and if we had brought you as much expert testimony as what they want, we would have been here until July`1st. We made the decision to have 1 nursing expert and 1 Critical CAre physician with 46 years of medical practice.

They gave you Julie Davis. They couldn’t find a nurse in this entire country that wasn’t working through 2 middlemen that were taking a cut of the fees? You can see through that. You can see she was so unqualified to give a reasonable opinion — it’s outrageous! We never saw any invoices for her work. She couldn’t understand why her hourly rate was different than what she thought it should be. She didn’t know about Vident. And her last invoice was on December 13th. We have no idea what that law firm paid her. It’s outrageous!

Mr. Frank Kolicak kept saying, “I want you to read between the lines.” “I want you to read between the lines.”

“Dr. Berdine portrays a distressing level of ignorance.” How dare you?!

“Covid caused her death.’ Covid. Covid. Covid. We brought in the evidence that 1.4% of people in the nation died of Covid. He kept referring to overdoses of Oct 7 or 8 as “some medical event of note”. What? Your own evidence called them and “overdose”. Your own clients refuse to call it an overdose, so you call it, “some medical event of note”? Outrageous

!

He also said it was “false” for Dr. Berdine to tell you that there was no pulse. Well, guess what? The reason Dr. Berdine said that in the brief played on the screen, where he used the word, “indefensible”. They were trying to put in an arterial line in her, and you have veins that take blood back to the heart. You have arteries that take oxygenated blood back to the brain and major organs. If you can’t get the arterial line in when, that means there isn’t a blood pressure.

Remember we talked about a hose? Her artery was a hose when you turn the water on, but her artery was flat.

They brought you 6 experts, one who admitted his life’s work is looking at these films and it’s totally subjective. They brought in an ethicist and we got “This was an overdose.”

INSERT VIDEO ON STANDARD OF CARE GIVING MORPHINE WHEN SOMEONE HAS NO PULSE

We played that due to credibility. The reasonableness of the witness’ testimony, biases, that can discredit testimony. Dr. Fisk didn’t want to admit it, but he finally did, as he had done in his previous testimony. Those witnesses are not credible. Couldn’t do it with Dr. Berdine or Nurse. They were direct, they were to the point, they answered the question.

Do our experts have credibilty? Or do their 6 experts, to gang up on our 2, when you only needed 2?

INSERT CAREGIVER HOSPITAL POLICY

It’s undisputed that for 47 hours, Grace was without an advocate or support person. The hospital failed when they barred Jessica.

On the Jury Instruction Forms, Page 8.

“If you conclude from the evidence that Grace’s death was from Dr. Schara’s negligence and her Covid was A cause of her death…” A cause, not THE cause.

Number 13.

“If you conclude from the evidence that Grace’s death was caused jointly by the nurses and the natural progression of Covid-19, then you should find that the nurse’s negligence was A cause of her death.” That’s the law.

“If you conclude from the evidence was caused jointly by registered nurses and the natural progression of Covid-19, then you should find that the nurse’s negligence was A cause of her death.”

All this discussion about Covid-19 is a distraction. Because these Jury Instructions tell you that even with Covid-19, Dr. Shokar is on the hook. So are the nurses.

Let’s go to the Verdict Form.

Q1. Was Shokar negligent on Oct 12 and 13? It doesn’t relate to Oct 10, 7, or 8. The answer is YES. Then Question 1A. I want to sure you understand.

Q1A. We find Dr. Shokar breached the standard of care by allowing Precdex. YES.

Ongoing Precedex: YES

Use of Lorazepam: YES 1C. YES

1D. use of morphine on Oct 13. YES

Dr. Berdine you, “The worst he has seen in 46 years of practice.”

Was such negligence A CAUSE of injury or death (After finding he violated the standard of care): YES

Q3: Dr. Shokar negligent to Grace or her POA on alternative treatments on Oct 12 and 13? YES. How do you know that? He continued Precedex, he ordered morphine, and refused to tell the family he placed a DNR in the record.

“Of course a family can’t see the medical record”

“You don’t have access to a chart until ‘conclusion of care’”

Q3A: The standard of care required informed consent for morphine, and he failed to provide it: YES

3B: Dr. Shokar failed to get informed consent on lorazepam. YES

Dr. Shokar violated the standard of care by failing to provide informed consent for a DNR: YES

Q4: Was negilgence by Dr. Shokar A CAUSE of injury of death? YES. Continued Precedex, lorazepam, morphine, ordered DNR.

Q5: Oct 6-13, were ONE OR MORE nurses negligent? YES

Q5A: The standard of care required notification of the “medical event” (overose) of Oct 7, involving Precedent. They failed to inform. YES.

5B: Failed to inform Grace or POA of the Oct 8 overdose? YES

5C: Nurses to communicate the standard of care on OCt 10 - Jess was barred from entering the hospital and the family had to hire a lawyer. YES

Q5D: Nurses failed to communicate and implement a plan to replace Scott on Oct 10: YES

5E: Communicate failure on Oct 13: re failure to notify family of DNR, failure to place a DNR bracelet: YES

5F: family revoked the DNR and communicate that to nurses; further, the standard of care was to take immediate action and they failed to satisfy: YES

Q6: Only if you answered YES to 5, was the negligence a cause of injury or death? YES

Q7: If you answered YES to 2 or 4 and/or 6, assuming the cause of Graces death to be 100%, your choices are to establish percentages to Dr. Shokar, the nurses, and the hospital. Answer 50/50 or however you want to do it.

How much money? The court has already entered the dollar amounts for funeral expenses. Now the issue becomes the amount of money they attribute to Failures, and Pain and Suffering.

I told you in the beginning, “If you’re selected to be on this Jury, will you be able to be able to award a monetary amount. And I mentioned an amount of $10 million. I am suggesting to you that based on what happened and the amount of suffering Grace suffered, you can award more, or less. It took the third time for Grace to die. Grace suffered 3 times and saw her life pass befre her 3 times. What is the life of a 19-year old daughter, aunt, sister — what is that worth? I recognize that it’s a difficult question but it’s a question the law requires you to answer.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have been together for a long time. We are into our 3rd week and you are about to get this handed to you for you to decide. You will decide the truth in this case. I am so proud of these attorneys for all the work they have done. I know it’s been hard, and you’ve spend time away from your families. And you’re not making $12,000 for being here. There’s been a lot of medicine and a lot of red herrings.

Your first job is to select the foreperson. Ask yourself if you are best equipped to do that, to be most fair and impartial. The foreperson will keep it focused on the evidence and the law. And to return a fair verdict on behalf of the plaintiff. I consider you to volunteer to serve, not to be congenial or polite. Stick to your guns, but hand over a fair verdict. I trust you will.

I trust that we have proven this case not by a single feather, but by a flock of feathers.

JUDGE:

Consider the case reasonable, consider each question free of bias. Your fist duty is to pick a presiding juror, who has no greater weight than any other juror. The presiding judge will then sign and date the verdict and you will notify the Bailiff. Then we return to the Courtroom to announce the verdict.

I would like the clerk to announce the alternate jurors (she provides 3 alternates).

We see 4 Bailiffs on camera being sworn in.

Three alternate jurors go to the jury room and come back to the courtroom while we wait for them.

Remaining jurors: If you have questions or need something, he will get you what you need, as in an Exhibit. If you write it, be as specific as possible. I will give you my answer in writing and I will sign it. If it gets more complicated, you will all come back in here and I will explain the answer.

We will knock at 4:30 pm. The Bailiff will ask you what you want to do. You will not hear from me until then. I will be back in my office and we will wait for you.

When you go back to the jury room, you will get these papers. I give them to the Bailiff now. They have paper clips - they are the originals. You will return the originals and the instructions.

Begin your deliberations. Take your instructions with you.

THE JURY IS EXCUSED.

Alternate jurors are moved to another room, to remain under instructions.

Plaintiff atty asks to approach; defense joins at the bench.

JUDGE: Yesterday aroung 1-2 pm, we put all the jurors into a basket and the clerk spun it around and pulled 3 numbers that were yours. You’re not excused yet, you should be ready to go and one or more of you will be asked to go into that room. The alternate jurors are excused.

Everyone may be seated.

Any issues? Questions or concerns on the reading of the instructions or closing arguments? Everyone said no.

In the last break, he received a Request to Seal. Nothing is published yet, I don’t believe.

They enter Exhibits.

They discuss whether they want to go through nursing notes, medical records and organizing what is Sealed after being Numbered.

ADJOURNED AT 2:46 PM

AT 3:30 PM: THEY PICKED A FOREPERSON AND JUST WENT INTO THE JURY ROOM

JURY RETURNS AT 3:58 WITH QUESTIONS

1. NOTE #587 FROM JUROR 562

Why are you requiring the names of jurors who are dissenting? Use Juror Number and not your name.

You will first name and then sign your name, but it may be redacted.

2. #588: One Foreperson comes to the Court, writing the notes for the Judge.

3. #589: In regards to #587, why do you need the juror number? I will check it to ensure it is a legal verdict. That's a complicated answer, but in essence, I need 10 jurors to agree on each item. We tried to provide instruction. I just want to make sure that the 10 people are the same for each Cause of Action.

That is important.

4. Exhibit #588. Why are multiple nurses be named when only one nurse was here? Shouldn't they all be here? The hospital employed them. If an employee does something intentionally, they are not covered by their employer.

Nurse McInnis had a battery claim against her, and that made her different. At that point, the battery claim was gone and her case becomes a hospital case.

JURORS LEAVE

The jury leaves.

Plaintiff attorney asks a question.

Judge: #587 is that they wanted menus and may want to eat dinner. Or they may finish early.

If they want to order dinner, he will advise the lawyers.

He thinks that after 7 pm, both sides are here. If we get a verdict, we want Mr.Schara here. He just took someone to the airport and will be right back.

They discuss where to eat: JD’s for hamburgers.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™