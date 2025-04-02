🚨BREAKING 🚨: Now They Can Remotely Kill You in the Hospital With Your Pacemaker, Pain Infusion, or Insulin Pump
While Hijacking Your Electronic Devices to Make Your Vital Signs Look Normal
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1907510258840547571?s=46
Article link: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14562343/Hospital-machines-turned-MURDER-weapons-cyber-hackers-seizing-control-pacemakers-insulin-pumps-painkiller-drips-Swiss-experts-warn.html
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I’ll never look at an IV pump the same way, nor a pacemaker or an insulin pump… nor a monitor.
NOTE: The above picture shows an IV bag dripping straight into a patient. That’s not what is mentioned here. They’re talking about IV bags that go through a machine that is set at a specific rate, like 60 ml/minute.
The above machine can hold 3 different bags at 3 different rates, for example: dopamine, epinephrine, and nitroglycerin. They are only used in the ICU.
We need to keep sharing this information all over again! People need to know that it’s a different world we live in!
Medical implants aren’t the innocent inventions that we think they are.
How do we stop this? #1 By trusting God, praying for health and peace, and by remaining healthy;) 🙌 ❤️
Let Us Pray
🙏
Holy Lord,
Lee is healthy and away from doctors! Bless our bodies and souls with Your love and light!
Let us dwell in Your peace, that Holy place that surpasses all understanding, as we keep our eyes on the heavens!
We ask all this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
Amen!
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry. Thank you for becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another reason AI in healthcare should be limited!
The jewish medical extermination complex is already Mass murdering Americans at a rate of 5,000 a day. Over 2 million a year. This was before the covid nonsense. The figure is so high you can't believe it. That's why if I go to the hospital I refuse most of the medications. They try to put you on these cardiac meds but they are dangerous. Many pharmaceuticals contain fluoride. Many pharmaceuticals contain testosterone lowering substances. My father was killed by casodex which is a drug to give to trans women to lower their testosterone. The theory was testosterone causes prostate cancer. At age 90 he didn't have prostate cancer. One of the side effects was a stroke which he got. The insurance company paid for his murder. Pharmaceutical drugs are the leading cause of death in this country not heart disease not cancer. Pharmaceuticals are.