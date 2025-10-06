Addendum 10/6/25 at 8:12 am: I am adding a Top Tweet below.

This is a heartbreaking case in Oklahoma, where a 17-year-old autistic teen with leukemia was reportedly taken into custody by Oklahoma DHS against his and his mother’s wishes.

The mother sought alternative treatments, but the hospital allegedly forced chemotherapy, a blood transfusion (possibly “tainted” with COVID-19 vaccines per some claims), and vaccination without due process.

The teen is said to be in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital. This has sparked outrage over medical tyranny and parental rights. Below are key tweets from the last few days (as of Oct 6, 2025), sorted by relevance and recency.

I’ve included posts from gubernatorial candidate Jake Merrick, running for OK governor. The story continues to gain traction with calls for intervention.

ADDENDUM TWEET:

Source: HERE.

The Video

Unfortunately, I am unable to post the video to Substack; click on the pic above to view.

FB Link: HERE.

PARENTAL RIGHTS IN OKLAHOMA, Focus on Medical Treatment of Minors

Here is a summary of “protections” parents are supposed to have in Oklahoma:

Parental rights laws balance parents’ authority with child welfare protections. Oklahoma’s Parents’ Bill of Rights (Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. 25, § 2002) affirms broad parental authority, but courts and agencies like DHS can intervene if a parent’s decisions endanger the child’s life.

Below is a breakdown based on current statutes (as of 2024-2025).

Key Parental Rights

General Authority: Parents have the right to direct their minor child’s upbringing, moral/religious training, and healthcare decisions, unless prohibited by law.

Access to Records: Parents can access and review all medical and school records of their minor child, with limited exceptions (e.g., ongoing criminal investigations against the parent).

Consent Requirements: Written parental consent is required for surgical procedures, physical exams, or mental health evaluations on minors. Hospitals cannot proceed without it, except in true emergencies (e.g., immediate life-threatening conditions where delay would harm the child).

Exceptions and Limits on Parental Rights

Emergencies : Minors (or providers) can consent to urgent care if parental consent can’t be obtained quickly and delay endangers health/life (e.g., acute conditions like trauma). This excludes elective treatments like contraception.

Minor Self-Consent: For specific issues, minors can consent without parents: STI testing/treatment. Pregnancy prevention/diagnosis. Drug/alcohol abuse treatment. Mental health services (with some confidentiality protections).

Child Welfare Interventions: If a parent’s refusal of treatment (e.g., standard chemo for leukemia) is deemed medical neglect endangering the child, DHS can seek court-ordered treatment or temporary custody. Courts prioritize the child’s “best interests,” potentially overriding religious or alternative treatment preferences if evidence shows >50% chance of treatment success vs. harm from refusal. Grounds for termination of rights include repeated neglect, failure to correct conditions after intervention, or incapacity (e.g., untreated behavioral health issues causing harm). In the recent case, DHS involvement likely stemmed from a family report of neglect, allowing court approval for interventions without immediate parental consent.



Broader Context

Oklahoma law emphasizes parental primacy but allows state action to “prevent harm”, aligning with federal precedents (e.g., “mature minor doctrine” rarely applied).

LET US PRAY

Psalm 27:1:”The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?” (NIV)

Father God,

We come to you in prayer and intercession for this Mother and child! Bless them, guard them, protect them in the Name of Jesus!

As the court is in session right now, bless their representation, Holy God, WE BESEECH YOU!

IN THE NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN!

